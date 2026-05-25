A Nigerian woman has taken to her social media page to share her experience of enrolling her toddler in a school

The mother explained that she visited a school and was given a breakdown of the amount to pay as school fees

However, the amount she saw, which does not include cardigan fees, made her share her experience online

A Nigerian mother has drawn the attention of the public to the amount she was charged to enroll her toddler in a school.

The woman shared a receipt showing the breakdown of the amount she was charged by the school, as she also mentioned that the school told her the price does not include a cardigan.

Nigerian woman trends online after seeing school fees breakdown for toddler. Photo Source: TikTok/anutysophie

Source: TikTok

Mother shares screenshot showing toddler's school fees

The total amount she came up with after calculating all the payments she would make made her uncomfortable, as she took to social media to ask fellow mothers if this is normal.

The individual, @anutysophie, said at the beginning of the video:

“Mother with 4 to 5 kids, how do you guys do this? Because just one, see list they brought for me. I calculated it, it’s over 100 and something thousand. For pikin wey never sabi talk, pikin wey no know left and right that I’ll go and pay this kind of money for?”

Nigerian mother reacts after seeing school fees for toddler’s admission. Photo Source: TikTok/anutysophie

Source: TikTok

“Abeg you guys should come and talk o cause me, the thing dey turn my head, I cannot comprehend this and they said they forgot to add price of cardigan, so over 112,000 and cardigan is not even there.”

She made several other statements documenting her experience in the TikTok video, which got many people talking online.

Reactions as mother laments high school fees

Rhodha01💞|Mummy Zeedah added:

"The school fee is fair o 😂 compare to my daughters school fee o."

OYNDHAMOHLA explained:

"If this school is in Lagos state and that is the amount to pay for pre nursery, my sister that amount is ok. If the school environment and classroom is good and the teacher are good at teaching and looking after the wellbeing of the students, pls Enron your child."

Sugar wrote:

"Very fair price I swear my baby paid 350 for pg2."

Choice added:

"My 3 years plus I'm paying 64k for kg1."

IFEOMA Lifestyle shared:

"Na 500k I pay for my kids because I change them school before is 2 kids and we are paying 800k 😂now we have 4kids I have to change them oooo."

BossLady said:

"Abeg no leave the school o🙏🙏 the owner is very nice👌👌 primary school 36k, junior secondary 42k....the fee is very cheap I swear... na university fee most of us dey pay for kids way dey primary school."

Kwin_sassy noted:

"E cheap there o my daughter is 378k for start ooo."

Gracious said:

"Omo the price is very fair o😩😩here only tuition for 1 child is 210 first time registration was almost 1M for 2 kids."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother living in Canada shared her experience about her children’s public school.

She said she was surprised to learn that the school gives students free snacks like bread and fruits such as apples, carrots, and tangerines. The mother compared it with Nigeria, saying that even after paying high school fees, parents still had to provide food separately for their children.

Lady finds old school fees receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a school fees receipt her mother paid many years ago in Plateau State.

She said her mother told her the amount, but she did not believe it until she saw the receipt herself. The receipt was from 1993 and showed the exact school fees paid for that school year, which surprised many people online.

Source: Legit.ng