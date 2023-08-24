Does Hayden Christensen have a wife? A look at his relationships

Hayden Christensen is an award-winning Canadian actor known for starring in numerous movies and TV series. His most notable acting roles include portraying Anakin Walker in Star Wars and Stephen Glass in Shattered Glass. Being a known personality in Hollywood, the actor’s personal life, especially his love life, has been of interest to many people. Does Hayden Christensen have a wife?

Actor Hayden Christensen poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Christensen is a familiar face in Hollywood and has been featured in several films and TV series. While much is known about his acting career, his relationships remain a mystery. Does Hayden Christensen have a wife, and who has he dated in the past? Here is a look into Hayden Christensen’s relationship timeline.

Profile summary

Full name Hayden Christensen Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Alie Nelson Father David Christensen Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Unionville High School, Thornhill Secondary School College The Actors Studio Profession Actor Net worth $12 million

Does Hayden Christensen have a wife?

The Canadian actor currently has no wife and has never been married. However, he has occasionally hit the headlines due to his romantic life. Who has he dated? Below is Hayden Christensen’s dating history.

1. Natalie Portman (2000)

Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen's dating rumours began when they played lovers (Queen Amidala and Anakin Skywalker) in Star Wars. They seemed a perfect on-screen couple, leaving many wondering if their romantic relationship continued off-screen. In an interview, the actor revealed that he had to fall in love a bit with the actress to believe himself in the role.

In another interview, he admitted to kissing the Israeli-American actress and said kissing his friend was a weird feeling. He also revealed they had to work closely outside of work so that there wasn’t any awkwardness between them in the movie scenes. Despite the rumours, the duo has never confirmed having a real-life romantic relationship.

2. Sienna Miller (2006)

Sienna Miller attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller was alleged to be Hayden Christensen’s partner after the duo acted in romantic scenes in Factory Girl. More speculations arose when the movie’s director avoided commenting on whether the romantic scenes were real. However, the actress dismissed claims about the sex scenes with Hayden Christensen, saying she was just a good actor.

3. Rachel Bilson (2007–2017)

Actor Hayden Christensen and actress Rachel Bilson attend the "Jumper" Japan Premiere at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Bilson is an American actress known for starring in The Last Kiss and The To Do List. Her romantic relationship with Hayden Christensen commenced in 2007 when they reportedly met on the set of Jumper, in which they played love interests. They later got engaged in December 2008 and kept their relationship away from the public.

The couple hit the headlines in October 2014 when they had their first child, Briar Rose Christensen. After being an item for approximately a decade, Christensen and Bilson called it quits in September 2017. They allegedly broke up because of long-distance relationship strains and hectic work schedules.

Was Rachel Bilson Hayden Christensen’s spouse? The ex-lovers reportedly got engaged twice but were never married. Although apart, the two are seemingly on good terms and are co-parenting their daughter, Briar.

4. Emma Roberts (2017)

Emma Roberts at the Ralph Lauren, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER'S Summer Dinner in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Lexie Moreland

Source: Getty Images

Emma Roberts is an American actress known for acting as Casey Mathis in We’re the Millers and Claire in Aquamarine. Dating rumours about the actress and Hayden Christensen surfaced after Hayden broke up with Bilson. It is alleged that Bilson found out about Hayden’s relationship with Roberts after finding their text messages, leading to their break up. However, Roberts and Christensen have not confirmed whether they shared a romantic relationship.

FAQs

Who is Hayden Christensen? He is a Canadian actor famous for portraying Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars. Who is Hayden Christensen dating now? He is seemingly single. Who is Hayden Christensen’s wife? The actor has never married. Was Sienna Miller Hayden Christensen’s girlfriend? They were romantically linked in 2006 after they were featured in Factory Girl, but they dismissed being an item. Does Rachel Bilson have a child with Hayden Christensen? The former couple welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, in October 2014. When did Rachel and Hayden Christensen break up? They ended their long-term relationship in September 2017. Did Hayden Christensen marry Natalie Portman? They were alleged to be an item in 2000, but they did not marry.

Does Hayden Christensen have a wife? Despite being romantically linked with multiple women, none of the relationships has culminated in marriage. He, however, has a daughter from one of the past relationships.

