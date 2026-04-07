The lives of John Travolta daughter and sons after family tragedy
The lives of John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu, and son, Benjamin, have been shaped by profound loss and a remarkable journey of resilience. The legendary Grease actor’s children lost their mother, Kelly Preston, and their firstborn brother, Jett Travolta. Today, Ella Bleu and Benjamin Travolta are forging their own paths, honouring their family's legacy while staying grounded.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- John Travolta has three biological children: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin.
- Jett Travolta tragically passed away at age 16 in 2009.
- Ella Bleu Travolta is an upcoming actress and singer, born on 4 April 2000.
- Benjamin Travolta, a talented athlete, was born in 2010.
Profile summary
Real name
John Joseph Travolta
Gender
Male
Date of birth
18 February 1954
Age
72 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Englewood, New Jersey, USA
Current residence
Ocala, Florida, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Italian-Irish
Religion
Scientology
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'2"
Height in centimetres
188
Weight in pounds
214
Weight in kilograms
97
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Helen Cecilia
Father
Salvatore Travolta
Siblings
5
Marital status
Widowed
Ex-spouse
Kelly Preston
Children
3
School
Dwight Morrow High School
Profession
Actor, producer, singer, pilot
Net worth
$250 million
TikTok
Meet John Travolta daughter and sons
John Travolta is not only a Hollywood icon but also a devoted father to three children whose lives have been shaped by both fame and personal challenges. From rising star Ella Bleu to the athletic Benjamin and the late Jett, each has a unique story. Here is a closer look at them:
Ella Bleu Travolta: The Hollywood's rising star
Ella Bleu Travolta is John Travolta's daughter and the late actress Kelly Preston. She was born on 3 April 2000 at home in California and is 26 years old as of April 2026.
Ella has chosen to follow in her parents' footsteps into the entertainment industry, making her acting debut in 2009, appearing in Old Dogs alongside her father. The American actress has also appeared in The Poison Rose (2019) and the upcoming film Get Lost (2026).
John Travolta is proud of her daughter. In 2019, The Face/Off actor gushed to People about Ella:
She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that’s a valid contribution.
In 2021, the American actor posted a photo of the young actress in costume on Instagram. He captioned the photo:
Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!
Beyond acting, Ella is a gifted musician. The American singer released her debut EP, Colors of Love, in 2024. In early 2025, she released the single Dizzy and frequently shares her musical journey with her followers. Reflecting on her father's influence, she told Parade:
I say he's my biggest fan, and I'm his biggest fan. There's a lot of support going on, which is amazing. I've learned so much from him.
Besides Dizzy, she has also released other singles, including Little Bird dedicated to her late mother, and No Thank You. As of 2026, Ella remains close to her father, posting heartfelt birthday tributes, such as one for his 70th in 2024: She honours her mother's legacy through music and maintains a low-key personal life, focusing on her acting career.
Benjamin Travolta: The athletic spark of Hollywood royalty
Benjamin Travolta is the youngest child of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston. He was born on 23 November 2010 in Florida, USA. Kelly gave birth to Benjamin at the age of 48. According to ABC News, John described Benjamin's arrival as bringing "renewed spirit and purpose" to the home shortly after his birth.
Benjamin is known for his impressive athletic skills. According to the film producer, Ben is into gymnastics, tennis, fishing, and computers.
After Kelly passed away from cancer in July 2020, John was candid with his son, Ben. According to People, he opened up about death during an appearance on Kevin Hart's show Hart to Heart:
I said, 'But you know, Ben ... you always love the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.
A 2025 lawsuit involving the Presley estate made unproven claims regarding his parentage, according to Fox News. The suit alleged a biological connection to Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter.
According to these unverified legal allegations, Benjamin is biologically the great-grandson of the King of Rock and Roll. The Travolta family has not publicly commented on these claims.
Jett Robert Travolta: A loss never forgotten
Jett Travolta was the eldest son of actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston. He was born on 13 April 1992 in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA.
Jett Travolta met his untimely death on 2 January 2009. While on a family holiday in the Bahamas, Jett suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel.
Jett, who was autistic and suffered from Kawasaki Syndrome since age 2, was found unconscious and could not be revived. His death left a permanent void in the family, one that John has described as the lowest point. In an interview with BBC in February 2014, he said:
That was the worst thing that's ever happened in my life. Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.
FAQs
- Who is John Travolta? He is a legendary actor, singer, film producer, and pilot from the United States.
- Who is John Travolta's daughter? Ella Bleu Travolta is an American singer and actress.
- How many biological children does John Travolta have? In total, John Travolta has three children: Ella, Benjamin, and the late Jett.
- What happened to John Travolta's 16-year-old son? Jett Travolta suffered a seizure disorder, fell, and hit his head on a bathtub during a family holiday.
- Is John Travolta still acting? While he has slowed down, he remains active in the industry and frequently attends film anniversaries and charity events.
- Did Kelly Preston give birth to Benjamin? Kelly gave birth to Benjamin at the age of 48.
- How is John Travolta's son related to Elvis Presley? According to unverified legal allegations, Benjamin is biologically the great-grandson of Elvis through Riley Keough.
John Travolta's daughter and son remain the actor's primary focus as they navigate life after their double family tragedy. Through music, sport, and a shared love of aviation, the trio keeps the memories of Jett and Kelly alive while building a bright future.
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Bryant Gumbel's children, Jillian and Bradley, prefer to live private lives. They have chosen to stay out of the spotlight and follow their own paths rather than become famous like their father. Discover more about Bryant Gumbel daughter and son in the post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.