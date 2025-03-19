Details of John Travolta and Kristin Davis’ relationship and his past romances

John Travolta and Kristin Davis’ relationship has sparked curiosity since co-starring in the 2024 film Cash Out. Their on-screen chemistry led to speculation about a possible romance, though neither has publicly confirmed the rumours. Travolta has also had several other high-profile relationships in the past.

John Travolta at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (L). John Travolta in Rome, Italy (R). Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Myung J. Chun (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

John Travolta has recently been romantically linked to actress Kristin Davis.

Travolta has been romantically linked to several women, including Diana Hyland, Marilu Henner, and Brooke Shields, though many of these relationships were short-lived.

Travolta and Kelly Preston shared a nearly 30-year marriage, during which they had three children.

Profile summary

Full name John Joseph Travolta Gender Male Date of birth 18 February 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Englewood, New Jersey, United States Current residence Ocala, Florida, United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Salvatore "Sam" Travolta Mother Helen Cecilia Burke Siblings Ellen, Joey, Sam, Ann, Margaret Marital status Widowed Wife Kelly Preston (died in 2020) Children Jett, Ella, Benjamin Education Dwight Morrow High School Profession Actor, singer, producer, dancer Net worth $250 million Instagram @johntravolta Facebook @johntravolta

A closer look at John Travolta and Kristin Davis’ relationship

John Travolta and Kristin Davis sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2024 film Cash Out, where Travolta played a professional thief and Davis portrayed his ex-lover and a negotiator. Their on-screen chemistry led to speculation about a real-life relationship.

However, neither Travolta nor Davis has publicly confirmed these rumours, leaving the nature of their relationship unverified.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston: A love story of nearly 3 decades

Kelly Preston and John Travolta at Palais des Festivals on 15 May 2018 in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

The popular actor was married to Kelly Preston until her death. Kelly was an American actress and model known for her roles in movies, such as Jerry Maguire, Twins, and Mischief. She and John first met on the set of the 1989 film The Experts while Preston was still married to actor Kevin Gage, and became friends. A few years later, after her divorce, they started dating.

Travolta and Preston got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on 5 September 1991. The couple co-starred in numerous iconic movies together and regularly attended marriage counselling and Travolta has stated that therapy helped the marriage. They had three children together: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. Their son Jett passed away in 2009.

John and Kelly remained together for nearly 30 years until Preston died of cancer at 57 on 12 July 2020. In an interview with Esquire Mexico, the actor shared what he had learned since Preston's death. He said:

I learned that grieving for someone, experiencing mourning is a personal thing. Grief is individual, and experiencing your journey is what can lead you to healing. This is different from someone else's journey. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they're grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with your own.

Before her death, Preston shared with People in 2018 one of their favourite romantic moments.

I think it's when Johnny just whisks me away, and we'll jump on the airplane and go out to dinner, and I don't know where we're going. It's good to be married to a pilot!

John Travolta's dating history

Aside from Kelly Preston and Kristin Davis, The Grease actor has been romantically linked to numerous women in the entertainment industry. His dating history includes several of his former costars. Here is a look at the women he has been linked to over the years.

Diana Hyland (1976–1977)

John Travolta and Diana Hyland sighting in Los Angeles. Photo: Tom Wargacki

Source: Getty Images

Diana Hyland was an American actress known for her work in television and film during the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. The blond actress appeared in several TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, Peyton Place, and Eight Is Enough. She and John met in 1976 while filming the TV movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, in which Hyland played Travolta’s mother.

The two began dating despite their 18-year age difference. Diana was 41, and John was 22. Their relationship was cut short when Hyland was diagnosed with chest cancer. Travolta was by her side throughout her illness and was reportedly with her when she passed away in March 1977.

Speaking with People, on 13 June 1977, John spoke about how deeply he loved her and how her death affected him. He said:

I have never been more in love with anyone in my life. I thought I was in love before, but I wasn’t. From the moment I met her, I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of Bubble. After a month it became romantic.

He added:

I had more fun with Diana than I ever had in my life. And the odd thing is just before we met I thought I would never have a successful relationship. She told me that she too had thought the same thing. Then, bam.

Marilu Henner (1978–1989)

American actor John Travolta and Marilu Henner on the esplanade of Versailles castle. Photo: James Andanson

Source: Getty Images

Marilu Henner is an American actress, producer, and author, best known for her role as Elaine Nardo on the hit sitcom Taxi (1978–1983). She and John Travolta were romantically involved in the late 1970s. They were reportedly in an on-and-off relationship before they broke up.

Although their relationship did not last long, they remained friends over the years. In a 2022 interview with KTLA5, the actress opened up about her on-and-off relationship with John Travolta. She said:

He’s just a great guy. I adore him. Our families were very similar, and we connected right away because we both have three sisters and two brothers. His mother taught drama, my mother taught dance. His father sold tyres, my father sold cars. So, we had a lot of commonality.

Brooke Shields (1981)

Brooke Shields at the Notable.Art x Hunt Slonem Launch Party on 8 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Shields is an American actress, model, and author who first gained attention as a child model and then became famous for her controversial role in Pretty Baby (1978). John Travolta and Brooke Shields were briefly linked in the early 1980s, but their relationship was more of a close friendship than a serious romance.

Shields mentioned in her memoir There Was a Little Girl that Travolta was one of her early Hollywood dates. At the time, she was a rising teen star, and he was already a major celebrity after Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

She also disclosed that her mother, Teri, played a part in arranging several of her well-known relationships. She wrote:

Basically my ‘relationships’ had always been orchestrated by my mother in one way or another. She directed my romantic life sometimes subtly and sometimes not. She didn’t focus on romance (never mind love), but instead wanted to associate me with names that connoted fame, money, and power. These were relationships she supported, also because they were less attainable.

She continued:

She loved that I had briefly dated John Travolta, Jimmy McNichol, Leif Garrett, Scott Baio, and John Kennedy. They were all on Teen Beat magazines and stars in their own right. She trusted I’d keep my vow of chastity and like the attention paid to me in these couplings.

The Hollywood star has also been to numerous other women in the entertainment industry, including Anita Gillette (1976) and Doug Gotterba (1982–1988). He was also linked to adult actor and film director Paul Barresi from 1983 to 1985 and French actress Catherine Deneuve (1980).

FAQs

Who is John Travolta’s wife? The actor is widowed. He was married to Kelly Preston since 1991 until her death in 2020. Did John Travolta and Kirstie Alley have a relationship? The actor and Kirstie Alley never had a romantic relationship, but they shared a deep friendship. How old was John Travolta when he dated Diana Hyland? The American producer was 23 years old when he dated Diana Hyland, who was 41 at the time. Who did John Travolta date before he married? Before marrying Kelly Preston, John dated actress Diana Hyland, who passed away in 1977, and was later linked to Marilu Henner from Taxi. How many biological children does John Travolta have? The actor has three biological children: Jett, Ella Bleu and Benjamin. His eldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009 due to a seizure. What is John Travolta's age? The actor is 71 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 February 1954. Where is John Travolta from? He was born in Englewood, New Jersey, United States. Who are John Travolta's parents? The entertainer's parents are Salvatore Travolta and Helen Cecilia Burke.

John Travolta and Kristin Davis’ relationship has become a hot topic since co-starring in the 2024 film Cash Out, with fans eager to understand their bond. While there has been no confirmation or denial of their alleged relationship, many fans are keeping a close eye on this possible blooming romance.

Legit.ng recently published Leah Williams’s biography. She is a well-known television personality and fashion expert who has been a host on the QVC shopping network.

Leah William has been working at Quality Value Convenience (QVC), an American free-to-air TV network and a flagship shopping channel specialising in televised home shopping, since 1996. Read the article to uncover more fun facts, including her marital status.

Source: Legit.ng