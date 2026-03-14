Reba McEntire's family explained — Meet her parents, siblings and son
Reba McEntire's family has played a significant role in shaping the country music icon. She was raised on a cattle ranch in Oklahoma by her parents, Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. Reba grew up alongside three siblings (Alice Foran, Susie, and Pake) who shared her love of music and hard work, and her close-knit family includes her only son, Shelby Blackstock.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key Takeaways
- Reba McEntire was born to Clark Vincent and Jacqueline Smith McEntire.
- Her father, a three-time world champion steer roper, died in 2014, while her mother, a teacher and aspiring singer, passed away in 2020.
- Reba is the third of four children, including two sisters, Alice Foran and Susie McEntire, and a brother, Pake McEntire.
- The country music icon has one biological child, Shelby Blackstock, a professional race-car driver.
Profile summary
Full name
Reba Nell McEntire
Gender
Female
Date of birth
28 March 1955
Age
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
McAlester, Oklahoma, United States
Current residence
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Hair colour
Red
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Jacqueline Smith McEntire
Father
Clark Vincent McEntire
Siblings
3
Marital status
Divorced
Children
1
Son
Shelby Blackstock
Profession
Singer, actress, producer
X (Twitter)
Reba McEntire's family: The guiding force behind her upbringing
Reba McEntire's family grew up on a working cattle ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma, where discipline and teamwork were essential parts of daily life. Her parents, Clark and Jacqueline McEntire, raised four children and encouraged them to work hard and pursue their talents.
With few neighbours nearby, the four siblings relied on each other for entertainment, eventually forming a vocal group called The Singing McEntires. They performed at rodeos and local venues before Reba eventually pursued a solo career. The country star recalled her childhood on the ranch. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2024, she said:
There were no kids nearby to play with, so we just had each other.
Reba McEntire's parents
Reba McEntire's parents, Jackie Smith and Clark McEntire, were a powerful force in the country singer's life and career. Here is a look at each one of them.
Clark Vincent McEntire
- Full name: Clark Vincent McEntire
- Date of birth: 30 November 1927
- Date of death: 23 October 2014
- Age at death: 86 years old (as of October 2014)
- Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States
Clark Vincent McEntire was a renowned rodeo competitor and three-time world champion steer roper, winning titles in 1957, 1958, and 1961. He spent much of his life competing in rodeos and managing the family ranch in Oklahoma. Because he travelled frequently for competitions, his children often helped run the ranch while he was away.
While Reba McEntire admired his work ethic, she has been candid about his stoic nature. In her autobiography, Reba: My Story, she noted that he rarely expressed affection. She wrote:
When we were growing up, I regretted Daddy never telling us he loved us.
In her book Not That Fancy, the American actress shared that her father, a champion steer roper, enforced only a few simple rules during her childhood. These rules taught her the resilience that defined her career. She stated:
Daddy didn't have many rules because he trusted us to do the right thing. But the few rules he did have were important ones, and you would never catch us kids breaking them. #1. Don’t play cards in the daytime. #2. Don’t watch TV during the daytime. #3. Don’t count your money in front of others.
Clark McEntire died on 23 October 2014 at the age of 86. His passing marked a significant loss for the McEntire family.
Jacqueline Smith McEntire
- Full name: Jacqueline Smith McEntire
- Date of birth: 6 November 1926
- Date of death: 14 March 2020
- Age: 93 years old (as of 14 March 2020)
- Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States
Reba's mother, Jacqueline Smith McEntire, was a teacher and librarian who had dreamt of becoming a country singer herself. Although she never pursued music professionally, she taught her children to sing harmony during long car journeys to rodeos.
Reba once explained that their car did not even have a radio when she was young. In an interview with the Horatio Alger Association, she said:
Our car didn't have a radio, so my mother taught us to sing in harmony.
Jacqueline McEntire passed away on 14 March 2020 at the age of 93. Her death left behind a legacy of musical inspiration. Speaking to Today, the country music star did not feel like singing again. She told her sister Susie:
I told my little sister Susie ... 'I don't know if I want to sing anymore... Because I always sang for Mama.
Reba McEntire's siblings
The American actress is the third of four children. She has two sisters, Alice Foran and Susie McEntire, and one brother, Pake McEntire. The siblings grew up working on the ranch and performing music together as the Singing McEntires. Here is a look at each one of them.
Alice Foran
- Full name: Alice McEntire Foran
- Year of birth: 3 December 1951
- Age: 74 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Chockie, Oklahoma, United States
Alice is the eldest of the McEntire children and has largely stayed out of the entertainment industry. She previously worked for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and later became an agency companion for the state. Reba once described Alice as the dependable figure in the family, writing in her memoir:
Alice is the rock, the one you can call at three in the morning.
Pake McEntire
- Full name: Del Stanley "Pake" McEntire
- Date of birth: 23 June 1953
- Age: 72 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Chockie, Oklahoma, United States
Pake McEntire is Reba's only brother and also pursued a career in country music during the 1980s. He released several albums and hit singles, including Savin' My Love for You, Milk Cow Blues, and Heart Over Mind.
Pake eventually retired from the industry to return to his ranching roots in Oklahoma. Today, he runs a large cattle ranch and continues to participate in rodeo activities.
Susie McEntire
- Full name: Martha Susan "Susie" McEntire-Eaton
- Date of birth: 8 November 1957
- Age: 68 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: McAlester, Oklahoma, United States
Susie McEntire is Reba's younger sister and has had a successful career as a Christian and gospel singer. She toured with Reba early on and appeared on television programmes, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and at the Grand Ole Opry. Later, Susie McEntire launched her own music ministry and continues to perform across the United States.
Shelby Blackstock: Reba's only child
- Full name: Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock
- Date of birth: 23 February 1990
- Age: 36 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Shelby Blackstock is Reba McEntire's only biological child, born during her marriage to music manager Narvel Blackstock. Instead of following his mother's vocal power, he chose horsepower in motorsport. Shelby, as a professional racing driver, has made a name for himself in the GT World Challenge America.
There is often public confusion regarding Reba's children. While Shelby is her only biological child, she remains very close to her former stepchildren. Her eldest stepson, Brandon Blackstock, tragically passed away in August 2025 following a battle with melanoma. Reba said on The Voice:
I lost my oldest son because he did not win the battle with cancer.
Did Reba go to Brandon's funeral? Despite her 2015 divorce from Narvel Blackstock, Reba attended the funeral and continues to treat Brandon's children as her own grandchildren.
FAQs
- Who is Reba McEntire? She is an iconic American country music singer, actress, and producer, often called the "Queen of Country."
- What happened to Reba's dad? Clark McEntire died on 23 October 2014 at the age of 86.
- What happened to Reba McEntire's mother? Jacqueline McEntire died on 14 March 2020 at the age of 93.
- How did Reba lose her son? Reba has not lost her biological son, Shelby Blackstock. However, she lost her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, in 2025 after a battle with cancer.
- How is Reba McEntire related to Dolly Parton? The two country music legends are not biologically related. However, they share a friendship and connection within the country music industry.
- Is Reba the youngest sibling? Reba is the third of four children, meaning she has two older siblings and one younger sibling.
- How many sisters did Reba McEntire have? She has two sisters, Alice Foran and Susie McEntire.
- What happened to Reba McEntire's brother? Pake retired from the mainstream music industry and focused on ranching and family life in Oklahoma.
Reba McEntire's family remains the cornerstone of her identity. Despite the fame, she continues to honour the Oklahoma values instilled in her by Clark and Jacqueline, ensuring that the McEntire legacy lives on through her music and her son, Shelby.
Legit.ng published an article about Chris Evans' parents and siblings. Chris Evans' parents, Lisa and George, have supported his acting career since he started. He is very close to his three siblings, who always encourage him and cheer him on.
Chris Evans' parents, Lisa and George, met in college at Tufts University and divorced in 1999. Chris has three siblings: an older sister, Carly, and a younger brother and sister, Scott and Shanna.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.