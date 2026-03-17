Is Luke James married? How past relationships shaped the R&B singer’s life
Is Luke James married? Luke James is not married. However, the Grammy-nominated singer and actor is currently dating Sunny Lewis, and they have a son. James has previously been linked to several women, including Jessie J, Kim Gingras, and Khadija Nicholas.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Luke James is not married, but has been dating Sunny Lewis since 2023.
- James dated British singer Jessie J from 2014 to 2015 and has remained cordial, even sharing a stage in 2018.
- The American singer briefly dated dancers Kim Gingras in 2014 and Khadija Nicholas between 2011 and 2012.
- Rumours regarding his sexuality have surfaced over the years, but James has only dated women and has not identified as gay.
Profile summary
Full name
Luke James Boyd
Gender
Male
Date of birth
13 June 1984
Age
41 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Current residence
United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'10"
Height in centimetres
178
Weight in pounds
165
Weight in kilograms
75
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Tricia Boyd
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Sunny Lewis
Profession
Singer, songwriter, actor
Net worth
$3 million
Is Luke James married?
The R&B singer-songwriter has never been married. However, he has been linked to a few women. Here is a look at Luke James' relationship history.
Sunny Lewis (2023–present)
Luke James is currently in a committed partnership with Sunny Lewis, a social media personality. The couple's relationship went public in early 2023 when they announced they were expecting their first child.
Since then, the pair has been seen celebrating milestones together, including a high-profile baby shower that confirmed their status as a couple.
Luke and Sunny Lewis welcomed a son, Wolfe, in 2023. Speaking on The Sherri Shepherd Show in 2024, James expressed how fatherhood changed his perspective:
It’s a different kind of love. It grounds you in a way that nothing else—not the music, not the fame—ever could. My son is my greatest production yet.
Jessie J. (2014–2015)
Before Sunny, James was in a relationship with British singer Jessie J. The two began dating in late 2014 and were frequently seen together on red carpets and social media. Jessie went public when she posted a photo of the two on Instagram in November 2014 with the caption:
My first ever official #mcm. My man. My crush. My Monday morning. So it’s only right.
Jessie J and Luke James officially split in October 2015. The breakup was reportedly amicable. However, according to the Daily Mail, Luke was allegedly dating her to raise his profile.
Despite the split, the two have remained friends and cordial on professional terms, even sharing the stage in 2018.
Kim Gingras (2014)
Singer Luke James briefly dated Kim Gingras, a Canadian professional dancer who worked for Beyoncé. The two likely met while Luke was an opening act on Beyoncé’s tour.
When they went public on social media, they faced some online backlash regarding their interracial relationship. Luke deleted the photos briefly and then reposted them to defend their romance.
Luke James and Kim Gingras split quietly later that year, just as Luke was releasing his debut album. The singer then began dating singer Jessie J.
Khadija Nicholas (2011–2012)
Luke James is rumoured to have dated Khadija Nicholas from late 2011 to early 2012. Khadija is a famous professional dancer and model who has worked with stars like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams. The two met when she starred in Luke's Make Love To Me music video.
Their relationship allegedly lasted about six months to a year before ending quietly in late 2012. However, none of them officially confirmed they were a couple.
Is Luke James gay?
The American actor has often faced speculation about his sexual orientation, largely due to his fashion-forward style and emotive performances.
Although James has never directly addressed these allegations, he has only been in relationships with women. His history of public partners, along with his current family life with Sunny Lewis, stands as a clear response to these unfounded rumours.
FAQs
- Who is Luke James? He is an American R&B singer-songwriter and actor known for hits like I Want You and for his role as Victor Taylor on The Chi.
- How old is Luke James? The American actor is 41 years old as of March 2026. He was born on 13 June 1984.
- Is Luke James a father? He has one son named Wolfe, born in 2023.
- Are Jessie J and Luke James still together? They ended their relationship in 2015.
- Who is Luke James' baby mama? The singer's baby mama is Sunny Lewis, a social media influencer.
- Who are Luke James' exes? Luke's exes include Jessie J., Kim Gingras, and Khadija Nicholas.
- What is Luke James' sexual orientation? The singer has not publicly addressed rumours about his sexuality, but he has only dated women.
Luke James is not married and has never been married. His role currently defines his life as a devoted partner to Sunny Lewis and a proud father to their son. The American singer and actor has been linked to a few women in the past, including Jessie J, and Kim Gingras.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.