A Nigerian lady who was admitted into Delta State University (DELSU) via the 11th batch has celebrated graduating with a first-class degree

She revealed that she was offered admission less than three weeks before her first-semester examinations began

The lady emerged as the best graduating student in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology after finishing with a 4.75 CGPA

A Nigerian lady, Ahmed-Zika Emoshoke Mistura, has shared her academic journey after graduating with a first-class degree from Delta State University, Abraka.

Despite a late start in her first year, she emerged as the best graduating student in her class.

Mistura celebrates academic feat

The graduate, known on TikTok as @lady_m081, posted a video of her convocation shoot to mark the achievement.

She explained that her journey started with a late admission offer that left her with very little time to prepare for her first papers. According to her post, she was admitted as part of the 11th batch just three weeks before exams.

Despite the pressure, she maintained high academic standards throughout her five years in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology.

While sharing the video of her celebrating in her graduation gown, she said:

"From being offered admission less than three weeks before exams (11th batch), to earning a 4.62 GPA in my 100-level first semester, to finally graduating with a perfect GPA in my 500-level second semester."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as DELSU student bags first class

The video, which has drawn attention on TikTok, highlighted her consistency as she ended her final semester with a 5.0 GPA to bring her final CGPA to 4.75.

Many social media users congratulated her for her resilience.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Olamide said:

"You’ve done so well overtime…You deserve to be celebrated. Congratulations "

SMALLCHOPS/ CAKES IN ABRAKA reacted:

"Congratulations dear 😍😍😍u did it "

Empress 🎀❤️ added:

"Congratulations my superstarrrrrrr "

woboh_baby said:

"Congratulations girl "

Chiamaka commented:

"Congratulations Girllll "

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng