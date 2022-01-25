Sydney Morgan’s biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Sydney Morgan is an American actress, model, makeup artist, and social media personality. She is best known for posting makeup videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Sydney started posting makeup videos in 2020.

Sydney Morgan attends the premiere party for "The Castellani Show" on December 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sydney Morgan? She is a makeup artist and social media personality. She is known for using her social media platforms to educate followers on ulcerative colitis, a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Profile summary

Full nam e: Sydney Morgan

e: Sydney Morgan Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 24th January 2002

: 24th January 2002 Age : 20 years old (as of 2022)

: 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 147

147 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: TikToker, YouTuber, makeup artist

TikToker, YouTuber, makeup artist TikTok : @sydney_art

: @sydney_art YouTube: Sydney Morgan

Sydney Morgan's biography

Sydney was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States. She was also raised in Pittsburgh. However, she recently moved out of her birth town to Los Angeles, California where she currently resides.

Morgan was raised in a family of two. She is the last born in her family and has an older sister named Maddie Morgan.

Sydney was an active kid participating in different sporting activities during her junior and senior years in school. Sydney was part of the cheerleading and gymnast teams. She was also involved with track and field activities and qualified for the state championships in her junior high school.

Sydney Morgan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

She graduated from high school in 2020 and is yet to join college.

She is an American nationality and has a white ethnic background. Morgan is a Christian believer.

Is Sydney Morgan Australian?

She is not Australian. She has stated that she was born and raised in the United States.

How old is Sydney Morgan?

As of 2022, Sydney Morgan's age is 20 years. She was born on 24th January 2002. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

From a young age, Sydney was interested in art. She has stated was always good at drawing and painting ever since she could pick up a pencil.

Her love for makeup art started while she was in high school. She was part of the cheerleading and gymnast team in high school and occasionally put on makeup to blend with her cheerleading outfits.

This is what Sydney had to say while describing how she developed her skills as a makeup artist,

I started makeup in my school art club. We would volunteer in our community to paint kids’ faces at events. I realized I was doing pretty well because everyone would come to my line so I could paint their faces. So then I thought, maybe I should start doing this to myself!

Sydney started posting her makeup videos on TikTok in July 2020. She found fame on the platform almost instantly. Her first video on TikTok was titled Day one of doing my makeup until I get noticed. The video reached a million views on the 9th day after she posted it.

Morgan's TikTok account currently has over 7.6m followers. She is active on the platform and shares her content weekly. Her content varies from makeup tutorials to lip syncs to raising awareness on different issues.

Sydney also has a YouTube channel. She joined YouTube on 26th January 2017. Morgan primarily posts makeup and hair tutorials on her YouTube channel. She has over 2.25 million subscribers.

Sydney Mogan, Mya Angelise, Arianna Hailey and Carter Kench attend BMikeRob Ent. Presents McKenzi Brooke's "Seventeen" Release Party. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Away from social media, Sydney has also been involved with movies. She recently finished filming her first horror film. She has stated that she is working on more films. Here is what she had to say about her upcoming projects,

A few months ago I filmed my first SAG horror film and I am filming three more feature films in the horror genre this upcoming year. One of which is featuring Ed Westwick (aka Chuck Bass) which I am really excited for.

What happened to Sydney Morgan?

During her senior year of high school, Morgan was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. It is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. She did undergo different medications and treatments. However, these treatments were not successful.

In October 2019, Morgan had an emergency surgery that saw her entire colon removed. She uses her social media platforms to raise awareness on ulcerative colitis.

Who is Sydney Morgan's boyfriend?

There have been speculations that Sydney is dating fellow TikToker and social media personality Carter Kench. The two have collaborated on a few projects. However, it is not known whether the two are actually dating. Neither Morgan nor Kench has come forward to confirm or deny the rumours.

How tall is Sydney Morgan?

Sydney Morgan's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). She weighs 147 lbs (68 kgs).

Sydney Morgan is a famous makeup artist. She has found fame on social media sharing makeup and other beauty tutorials. She also posts collaborative works with different artists. Sydney also uses her platform to raise awareness on ulcerative colitis.

