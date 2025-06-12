Max Verstappen's girlfriends' history: a look at his romantic timeline

Max Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet since 2020. Before their relationship, he was linked to Dilara Sanlik, Joyce Godefridi, and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky. Explore Max Emilian Verstappen's girlfriends' history since he rose to prominence.

Max Verstappen, seated on a boat at Circuit de Monaco (L)(L). The F1 driver looks on at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (R). Photo: Mark Thompson, Mark Sutton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Real name Max Emilian Verstappen Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Hasselt, Belgium Current residence Fontvieille, Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Dutch-Belgian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sophie Kumpen Father Jos Verstappen Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Kelly Piquet Children 1 Profession Professional race car driver Net worth $217 million Instagram @maxverstappen1 Facebook @MaxVerstappen X (Twitter) @Max33Verstappen

Max Verstappen's girlfriends' history

Max Verstappen, the Belgian-born Dutch F1 racing driver for Red Bull Racing, has gained significant fame over his decade-long career, not only for his racing achievements but also for his romantic relationships. Here's a look at Max Verstappen's girlfriend history.

Kelly Piquet (2020–present)

Kelly Piquet (L) and Max Verstappen (R) pose for a photo after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen is dating Brazilian model Kelly Piquet. She is the daughter of Brazilian F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

The couple initially met in 2016 in Monaco, where they had dinner with Kelly's brother, F1 racer Nelson Jr. At the time, she was 28 and Verstappen was 19. Their relationship began in 2020.

In January 2021, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen made their relationship on Instagram official when Max shared a photo of the two getting cosy on New Year's Day.

Kelly Piquet has been supporting Max Verstappen throughout his career. In December 2024, they shared maternity photos alongside a joint Instagram caption.

Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lily, in May 2025. Max posted two cute black-and-white photos of the newborn with the caption:

Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.

Before dating Max, the Brazilian model dated fellow F1 racer Daniil Kvyat. The two share a daughter who was born in 2019.

Dilara Sanlik (2017–2020)

Max Verstappen and Dilara Sanlik seen leaving the Bloomsbury Hall on 21 February 2019 in London, England. Photo: GORC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen and Dilara Sanlik reportedly started dating in 2017. As of 2019, she was a German student from Munich who was studying in London.

Sanlik was often seen around Max Verstappen at the F1 paddock across race weekends. She was also very close to Verstappen's mother and sister, Victoria. The couple broke up in 2020, a fact that Verstappen revealed ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix.

According to the Daily Express, during an interview with German TV station RTL, the F1 driver stated he was single after he was asked about his relationship status.

Joyce Godefridi (2016)

Joyce Godefridi posing on the beach on 12 September 2024 (L). The social media personality poses in a yellow top indoors on 25 May 2025 (R). Photo: @joycegodefridix (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Red Bull starlet dated model and social media personality Joyce Godefridi. The stunning beauty studied marketing at the Catholic University of Leuven. According to The Sun, the two dated for a year and exchanged sweet messages on social media.

Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky (2015–2016)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) prior to the Extreme E Hydro X Prix at Glenmuckloch on 14 July 2024 in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. Photo: Colin McMaster

Source: Getty Images

Before dating Joyce Godefridi, Max Verstappen dated a Swedish racer, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky. The two started dating in 2015 for a year during his early racing days.

According to The Sports Rush, the F1 race driver took Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky out for a spin in his $13,000 Renault Clio. Max and Mikaela broke up shortly after he joined Red Bull.

Max Verstappen has also been linked to other women, including Maxime Pourquie, Joeolle Witschge, and Roos van der Aa. However, there are no receipts to support the claims.

Since rising to prominence, Max Verstappen's girlfriends' history has garnered significant interest. The Dutch F1 race driver has been linked to women such as Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky, Joyce Godefridi, and Dilara Sanlik. He is currently in a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, and they share a daughter.

