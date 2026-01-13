JB Mauney's wife, Samantha Lyne, is a professional barrel racer, businesswoman, social media influencer, and a prominent figure in the Western sports world. While widely recognised as the wife of the legendary bull rider, she is an elite rodeo athlete and a 2014 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier.

Key takeaways

Samantha Lyne married bull rider JB Mauney on 3 January 2017 .

. She is the daughter of five-time PRCA World Champion and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Phil Lyne .

. Samantha Lyne is the mother of Jagger Briggs , born in January 2019, and stepmother to Bella Mauney .

, born in January 2019, and stepmother to . The barrel racer holds a degree in interior design from Texas Christian University.

Profile summary

Full name Samantha Lyne Mauney Gender Female Date of birth 22 March Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence Stephenville, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Sarah Lyne Father Phil Lyne Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse JB Mauney University Texas Christian University Profession American professional barrel racer Instagram @samanthalynemauney

Samantha Lyne: all about Mauney’s wife

Samantha Lyne was born on 22 March to one of the most respected rodeo families in the United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Samantha's parents are Phil and Sarah Lyne. Her father, Phil, is a legendary professional rodeo cowboy. The sports personality competed in the Rodeo Cowboys Association and won multiple world titles in various disciplines. Samantha has a sister named Amanda Lyne.

Samantha Lyne attended Texas Christian University, where she balanced her academic life and rodeo ambitions. She graduated with a degree in interior design.

What does Samantha Lyne do for a living?

Samantha Lyne is a professional barrel racer, businesswoman and social media personality. She is a member of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Samantha's career highlight came in 2014 when she qualified for the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals (NFR), placing her among the top 15 barrel racers in the world.

Beyond the rodeo arena, Samantha is a successful businesswoman. She owns Mauney Collection, an online brand featuring apparel, footwear, and western-inspired merchandise. Lyne is also a social media influencer who leverages her substantial Instagram following of over 99k to partner with major Western and lifestyle brands.

Inside JB Mauney and Samantha Lyne's marriage

Samantha and JB Mauney share a bond that dates back to their childhood, having known each other through the tight-knit rodeo circles long before they began dating. They tied the knot on 3 January 2017.

JB Mauney is one of the most decorated bull riders in the world. He is a two-time PBR World Champion, having won in 2013 and 2025. JB is also the head coach fo​r⁠ the‌ Oklahoma⁠ Wildcatters, a t⁠e‌am in th‌e P⁠BR Team Se​ries. He is also a digital content creator, as indicated on his Facebook account.

On 23 January 2019, the couple welcomed their first son, Jagger Briggs Mauney. Samantha is also a devoted stepmother to Bella Mauney, JB's daughter from a previous relationship. JB Mauney's wife and kids reside with him in Stephenville, Texas, United States. Before Samantha, JB Mauney was married to Lexie Wiggly from 2012 to 2015.

FAQs

Who is JB Mauney? He is a retired professional bullfighter, digital content creator, and head coach for the Oklahoma⁠ Wildcatters. Is JB Mauney still married? Mauney has been married to his second wife, Samantha Lyne Mauney, since January 2017. What does Samantha Lyne do for a living? Samantha is a professional barrel racer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. Who are JB Mauney's kids? JB has a son named Jagger Briggs Mauney with Samantha Lyne, and a daughter, Bella, from a previous relationship. Where does JB Mauney live? The digital content creator lives in Stephenville, Texas, United States, with his wife and kids. Who was JB Mauney's ex-wife? Before Samantha, JB Mauney was married to Lexie Wigley from 2012 to 2015. Who is Phil Lyne? Phil is a former American professional rodeo cowboy and Samantha Lyne's father.

JB Mauney's wife, Samantha Lyne, is more than just a supportive spouse; she is a rodeo powerhouse in her own right. From her NFR success to managing the family business ventures, she remains a central figure in the modern American West.

