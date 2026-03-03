Who is Alison Krauss married to now? A look at her personal life and legacy

Who is Alison Krauss married to now? As of 2026, bluegrass icon Alison Krauss is not currently married and keeps her personal life very private. She was previously married to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, with whom she has a son, Sam, born in 1999.

Alison Krauss in Berkeley, California (L). Alison Krauss at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Glastonbury, England (R). Photo: Steve Jennings, Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Alison Krauss is a renowned American bluegrass-country singer, fiddle player, and music producer widely recognised as one of the most successful and decorated musicians in history.

and widely recognised as one of the most successful and decorated musicians in history. Her only marriage was to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, with whom she has one son, Sam Patrick Bergeson.

Profile summary

Full name Alison Maria Krauss Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1971 Age 54 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Decatur, Illinois, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Fred Krauss Mother Louise Krauss Siblings Viktor Krauss Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Pat Bergeson Children Sam Patrick Bergeson Education Champaign Central High School, Illinois Profession Singer, bluegrass/country musician, fiddle player, music producer Instagram @alisonkrauss X (Twitter) @AlisonKrauss Facebook @OfficialAlisonKrauss

Who is Alison Krauss married to now?

Alison Krauss is currently not married and has kept her personal life very private. She was previously married to musician and guitarist Pat Bergeson from December 1997 to 2001. They met in the mid-1990s while working together, with Bergeson playing in her band, Union Station. The couple had one son together, Sam, born in July 1999, before divorcing in 2001.

Despite keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, the country musician has been romantically linked to fellow singers. She reportedly dated English rock singer John for several years, starting around 2007, and was at one point rumoured to be planning marriage. They famously collaborated on a duet of his hit song Missing You.

Five fast facts about Alison Krauss. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The singer was also linked to Robert Plant, but both artists have consistently clarified that their connection is strictly a musical partnership and close friendship. In a 2021 interview with People magazine, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss clarified, with Plant joking:

We have a musical one. Because if we had that one, we'd be in trouble now. Trouble, party of one.

Plant added:

We're just good. I think we are determined and gritty. We like the idea of seeing things straight down the line, no fluffy stuff. So if we don't get it right, we have to move on. And we're friends, really good friends, so we can reach a 'no' really quickly if it's not feeling right.

Alison Krauss’ background explored

The twenty-seven-time Grammy Award winner was born on 23 July 1971, in Decatur, Illinois, and raised in the college town of Champaign. She is 54 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Alison Krauss at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on 25 May 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Alison Krauss' parents are Fred Krauss and Louise, who met while they were studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Her father was a German immigrant who moved to the United States in 1952 at age 12. He worked as a real estate agent and previously taught German while earning a doctorate in psychology.

Alison's mother was an artist of German and Italian descent who worked as an illustrator for textbooks and magazines. She played banjo and acoustic guitar and was the primary driver of Alison's musical education, insisting that both Alison and her brother, Viktor, complete at least five years of formal music instruction.

Alison Krauss's older brother, Viktor Krauss, is also a professional musician and bassist. The singer often credits her parents for her successful career. In a 2004 interview with Today, Alison said:

My mom and dad wanted to put my brother and me in everything — art classes, sports. One of the things we were going to do was take an instrument for five years, and she chose the violin for me because my brother already had the piano. They bought me a book, and I listened to records. I made a tape of whatever song I wanted to learn and would play it like 35 times.

Alison Krauss at the Pearl Concert Theater on 14 June 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

A look at Alison Krauss' career journey

Alison Krauss began studying classical violin at the age of five before shifting her focus to bluegrass music. At just 12, she won the Illinois State Fiddle Championship, and by 14, she had signed with Rounder Records. Her debut solo album, Too Late to Cry, was released in 1987, marking the start of a remarkable career.

Since 1987, Krauss has led Alison Krauss & Union Station, a group of highly respected musicians including Jerry Douglas and Ron Block. She has released six albums with the group, including So Long So Wrong (1997) and Lonely Runs Both Ways (2004). After a 14-year break, the band returned with Arcadia in March 2025.

Alison's 1995 compilation, Now That I've Found You: A Collection, achieved double-platinum status, boosted by her hit cover of Keith Whitley’s song When You Say Nothing at All. In 1993, she became the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21. Her multi-platinum soundtracks include O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) and Cold Mountain (2003).

Alison Krauss at Fair Grounds Race Course on 28 April 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Alison's collaboration with Robert Plant, former lead singer of the rock band Led Zeppelin, resulted in the album Raising Sand (2007), which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. They later released a follow-up album, Raise the Roof, in 2021. Below is a list of his popular albums and songs:

Albums

Title Year Raising Sand 2007 Now That I've Found You: A Collection 1995 Every Time You Say Goodbye 1992 Live 2002 Forget About It 1999 So Long So Wrong 1997 New Favourite 2001 Lonely Runs Both Ways 2004 Paper Aeroplane 2011 Raise the Roof 2021

Songs

Title Year When You Say Nothing at All 1995 The Lucky One 1991 Let Me Touch You for Awhile 2001 Baby, Now That I've Found You 1995 Down to the River to Pray 2000 Whiskey Lullaby 2004 Paper Aeroplane 2011 Please Read the Letter 2007 Simple Love 1993 Ghost in This House 1992

Alison Krauss at The Louisville Palace on 17 April 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Career achievements

Throughout her career, Krauss has won 27 Grammy Awards from 46 nominations, making her one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history. She was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the National Medal of Arts in 2019. Alison also holds the record for the most Grammy wins in the country field among female artists.

What is Alison Krauss' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alison Krauss has an alleged net worth of $18 million as of early 2026. Her fortune is primarily derived from her highly successful career in bluegrass and country music, spanning nearly four decades.

Key contributors to her financial success include record sales, touring and live performances, industry accolades, and contributions to film soundtracks.

Alison Krauss at Highland Ground on 21 September 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Alison Krauss? She is a world-renowned American bluegrass-country singer and fiddler. How old is Alison Krauss? The country music singer is 54 years old. She was born on 23 July 1971. Who is Alison Krauss with now? Alison is reportedly single as of this writing, and she keeps her personal life private. Is Dan Tyminski still with Alison Krauss? Dan Tyminski is no longer with Alison Krauss & Union Station. After roughly 30 years as the band's guitarist and vocalist, Tyminski left the group to focus on his solo career. Did Alison Krauss have a relationship with Robert Plant? Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have never been in a romantic relationship. Their connection is strictly a professional and musical partnership. Did Alison Krauss and John Waite date? Alison Krauss and John Waite were reportedly in a long-term romantic relationship that began in 2007, but neither has publicly confirmed it. How much money is Allison Krauss worth? The American singer has an estimated net worth of $18 million. What is Alison Krauss doing now? Alison Krauss is currently active with her band, Alison Krauss & Union Station, having released a new album, Arcadia, in 2025. Does Alison Krauss have children? The American fiddler has one son, Sam Patrick Bergeson, with her former husband, musician and jazz guitarist Pat Bergeson. Where does Alison Krauss live? Alison currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Alison Krauss is not married and keeps her personal life private. She was previously married to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, and they have one son together. Beyond her romantic history, Kraus is widely recognised for her exceptional contributions to bluegrass and country music.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Bryant Gumbel. He is a pioneering American television journalist and sportscaster, best known for co-hosting NBC's Today for 15 years and hosting HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

After a distinguished five-decade career in television, Bryant Gumbel retired from Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in December 2023. Since retiring, he has largely stepped out of the spotlight, spending time with family and playing golf.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng