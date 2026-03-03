Who is Alison Krauss married to now? A look at her personal life and legacy
Who is Alison Krauss married to now? As of 2026, bluegrass icon Alison Krauss is not currently married and keeps her personal life very private. She was previously married to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, with whom she has a son, Sam, born in 1999.
- Alison Krauss is a renowned American bluegrass-country singer, fiddle player, and music producer widely recognised as one of the most successful and decorated musicians in history.
- Her only marriage was to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, with whom she has one son, Sam Patrick Bergeson.
X (Twitter)
Who is Alison Krauss married to now?
Alison Krauss is currently not married and has kept her personal life very private. She was previously married to musician and guitarist Pat Bergeson from December 1997 to 2001. They met in the mid-1990s while working together, with Bergeson playing in her band, Union Station. The couple had one son together, Sam, born in July 1999, before divorcing in 2001.
Despite keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, the country musician has been romantically linked to fellow singers. She reportedly dated English rock singer John for several years, starting around 2007, and was at one point rumoured to be planning marriage. They famously collaborated on a duet of his hit song Missing You.
The singer was also linked to Robert Plant, but both artists have consistently clarified that their connection is strictly a musical partnership and close friendship. In a 2021 interview with People magazine, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss clarified, with Plant joking:
We have a musical one. Because if we had that one, we'd be in trouble now. Trouble, party of one.
Plant added:
We're just good. I think we are determined and gritty. We like the idea of seeing things straight down the line, no fluffy stuff. So if we don't get it right, we have to move on. And we're friends, really good friends, so we can reach a 'no' really quickly if it's not feeling right.
Alison Krauss’ background explored
The twenty-seven-time Grammy Award winner was born on 23 July 1971, in Decatur, Illinois, and raised in the college town of Champaign. She is 54 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.
Alison Krauss' parents are Fred Krauss and Louise, who met while they were studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Her father was a German immigrant who moved to the United States in 1952 at age 12. He worked as a real estate agent and previously taught German while earning a doctorate in psychology.
Alison's mother was an artist of German and Italian descent who worked as an illustrator for textbooks and magazines. She played banjo and acoustic guitar and was the primary driver of Alison's musical education, insisting that both Alison and her brother, Viktor, complete at least five years of formal music instruction.
Alison Krauss's older brother, Viktor Krauss, is also a professional musician and bassist. The singer often credits her parents for her successful career. In a 2004 interview with Today, Alison said:
My mom and dad wanted to put my brother and me in everything — art classes, sports. One of the things we were going to do was take an instrument for five years, and she chose the violin for me because my brother already had the piano. They bought me a book, and I listened to records. I made a tape of whatever song I wanted to learn and would play it like 35 times.
A look at Alison Krauss' career journey
Alison Krauss began studying classical violin at the age of five before shifting her focus to bluegrass music. At just 12, she won the Illinois State Fiddle Championship, and by 14, she had signed with Rounder Records. Her debut solo album, Too Late to Cry, was released in 1987, marking the start of a remarkable career.
Since 1987, Krauss has led Alison Krauss & Union Station, a group of highly respected musicians including Jerry Douglas and Ron Block. She has released six albums with the group, including So Long So Wrong (1997) and Lonely Runs Both Ways (2004). After a 14-year break, the band returned with Arcadia in March 2025.
Alison's 1995 compilation, Now That I've Found You: A Collection, achieved double-platinum status, boosted by her hit cover of Keith Whitley’s song When You Say Nothing at All. In 1993, she became the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21. Her multi-platinum soundtracks include O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) and Cold Mountain (2003).
Alison's collaboration with Robert Plant, former lead singer of the rock band Led Zeppelin, resulted in the album Raising Sand (2007), which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. They later released a follow-up album, Raise the Roof, in 2021. Below is a list of his popular albums and songs:
Albums
Title
Year
Raising Sand
2007
Now That I've Found You: A Collection
1995
Every Time You Say Goodbye
1992
Live
2002
Forget About It
1999
So Long So Wrong
1997
New Favourite
2001
Lonely Runs Both Ways
2004
Paper Aeroplane
2011
Raise the Roof
2021
Songs
Title
Year
When You Say Nothing at All
1995
The Lucky One
1991
Let Me Touch You for Awhile
2001
Baby, Now That I've Found You
1995
Down to the River to Pray
2000
Whiskey Lullaby
2004
Paper Aeroplane
2011
Please Read the Letter
2007
Simple Love
1993
Ghost in This House
1992
Career achievements
Throughout her career, Krauss has won 27 Grammy Awards from 46 nominations, making her one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history. She was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the National Medal of Arts in 2019. Alison also holds the record for the most Grammy wins in the country field among female artists.
What is Alison Krauss' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alison Krauss has an alleged net worth of $18 million as of early 2026. Her fortune is primarily derived from her highly successful career in bluegrass and country music, spanning nearly four decades.
Key contributors to her financial success include record sales, touring and live performances, industry accolades, and contributions to film soundtracks.
Alison Krauss is not married and keeps her personal life private. She was previously married to musician Pat Bergeson from 1997 to 2001, and they have one son together. Beyond her romantic history, Kraus is widely recognised for her exceptional contributions to bluegrass and country music.
