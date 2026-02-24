After decades on television, what happened to Bryant Gumbel?

What happened to Bryant Gumbel? After a distinguished five-decade career in television, Bryant Gumbel retired from Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in December 2023. Since retiring, Gumbel has largely stepped out of the spotlight, spending time with family and playing golf. In October 2025, he was hospitalised for an undisclosed medical emergency but was reported to be okay.

Bryant Gumbel is an award-winning American television journalist and sportscaster .

and . He is best known for hosting NBC’s Today show for 15 years (1982–1997) and HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (1995–2023).

for 15 years (1982–1997) and HBO’s (1995–2023). Bryant Gumbel retired in late 2023 following the conclusion of his long-running HBO investigative series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

following the conclusion of his long-running HBO investigative series, He is the younger brother of fellow sportscaster Greg Gumbel, who passed away in late 2024.

Full name Bryant Charles Gumbel Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1948 Age 77 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Father Richard Dunbar Gumbel Mother Rhea Alice (LeCesne) Gumbel Siblings Greg Gumbel, Renee Gumbel-Farrahi, Rhonda Gumbel-Thomas Relationship status Married Wife Hilary Quinlan Children Jillian, Bradley Education Bates College Profession Former TV journalist, sportscaster, TV host Net worth $25 million

Who is Bryant Gumbel? A closer look at his early life

Bryant Gumbel was born on 29 September 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana, making him 77 years old as of 2026. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

Meet Bryant Gumbel’s parents

Bryant Gumbel’s parents were Richard Dunbar Gumbel Jr. and Rhea Alice LeCesne. They were both active in Democratic politics and moved the family from New Orleans to Chicago when Bryant was an infant.

Bryant Gumbel’s father was a Cook County probate judge in Illinois during the 1960s. He worked two jobs whilst attending Xavier University in New Orleans and later Georgetown Law School. Richard served as a sergeant in the Philippines during World War II. He passed away from a heart attack in 1972 at the age of 51.

Bryant’s mother worked as a city clerk. She was born on 15 August 1920 and passed away in May 2008 at the age of 87.

Who are Bryant Gumbel’s siblings?

The former television host grew up alongside three siblings: an older brother, Greg Gumbel, and two sisters, Rhonda Gumbel-Thoma and Renee Gumbel-Farrahi. His brother, Greg, was a legendary television sportscaster for CBS Sports and NBC Sports.

He was a pioneer in his own right, becoming the first Black play-by-play announcer to call a Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001). He passed away on 27 December 2024, at the age of 78, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bryant Gumbel’s educational background

For his secondary education, Bryant attended the De La Salle Institute in Chicago, where he was raised Catholic. He later graduated from Bates College in Maine in 1970 with a Bachelor’s degree in Russian history.

During college, he was an athlete, playing both baseball and football until a wrist injury ended his hopes of a professional sports career.

Inside Bryant Gumbel’s career

Bryant Gumbel began his career in print as an editor for Black Sports magazine in 1971 before transitioning to television at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. In 1975, he joined NBC Sports, co-hosting the NFL pre-game show GrandStand. During this period, he also covered major events, including Major League Baseball, broadcasting seven World Series, four Super Bowls, and NCAA basketball.

In 1982, Gumbel shifted to news, becoming the principal anchor of NBC’s Today show for 15 years. He made history as the first Black co-anchor of a major network morning show when he joined the show. While on NBC's Today, Gumbel reported from across the globe, including the Soviet Union, Vietnam, and Vatican City. He also hosted NBC’s primetime coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

After leaving NBC, he hosted the newsmagazine Public Eye and later co-hosted The Early Show on CBS, where he was the first to announce the September 11 attacks to the network's viewers. His longest-running project was HBO’s investigative series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which aired for 29 seasons. The show earned 37 Sports Emmys and two Peabody Awards before its final episode in December 2023.

In a December 2023 interview for CBS News Sunday Morning, Bryant Gumbel reflected on his decision to retire and end the 29-year run of Real Sports, explaining:

Nothing happened, other than I knew my contract was coming out, it was ending, and I had to ask myself, Did I want to do another three years? Could I do another three years? And the answer was, probably not. My heart wouldn't be in it. I'm OK with that. I'm at peace with it.

What is Bryant Gumbel’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Gumbel has an alleged net worth of $25 million. His wealth is primarily derived from a prolific broadcasting career spanning over five decades, including high-profile roles on NBC and HBO.

Who is Bryant Gumbel’s wife?

Bryant Gumbel is currently married to Hilary Gumbel (née Quinlan), an Emmy-winning producer, author, and philanthropist. The couple married on 24 August 2002, in a private ceremony at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bryant Gumbel was previously married to June Baranco from 1973 until their divorce was finalised in 2001. He shares two adult children, Bradley Christopher, born in 1978 and Jillian Beth Gumbel, born in 1984, with his first wife.

What happened to Bryant Gumbel?

According to People, the legendary broadcaster was hospitalised in New York City on 20 October 2025, following a sudden medical emergency. While the specific cause was not disclosed, family sources indicated he was okay and expected to recover.

Following the incident, he was spotted having dinner with his wife, Hilary, and friends, including Al Roker, indicating he is recovering. Gumbel previously had surgery in 2009 to remove a malignant tumour and part of his lung, but later confirmed he was free and clear.

FAQs

Who is Bryant Gumbel? He is a retired American television journalist and sportscaster. How old is Bryant Gumbel? Bryant is 77 years old. He was born on 29 September 1948. What is Bryant Gumbel known for? He is famous for co‑hosting NBC’s Today show for 15 years and later for hosting HBO’s series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (1995–2023). Are Bryant and Gregg Gumbel brothers? Greg Gumbel was Bryant’s older brother. He was also a legendary sportscaster, primarily for CBS Sports, before his passing in December 2024. Is Bryant Gumbel still alive? The retired sportscaster is still alive. What is Bryant Gumbel doing now? Gumbel is currently retired from full-time broadcasting. Does Bryant Gumbel have a daughter? He has a daughter, Jillian Beth Gumbel, from his first marriage to June Baranco. What does Bryant Gumbel's son do? His son, Bradley Christopher Gumbel, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight compared to his father. Where does Bryant Gumbel live now? He resides primarily in New York City, New York, United States.

After closing the chapter on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in 2023, Bryant Gumbel embraced a quieter life away from the demands of broadcast journalism. Now based in New York City with his wife, Hilary, he has shifted his focus to personal time and long-overdue rest following decades in the public eye. His retirement marks the end of an era for one of television’s most respected broadcasters.

