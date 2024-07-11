What is Bryan Cranston's net worth in 2024? Is he a billionaire?

Bryan Cranston is an actor and filmmaker from the United States of America. He is best known for portraying Walter White in the television series Breaking Bad. He has appeared in other films such as The Lincoln Lawyer, The King of Queens, and Rock of Ages. The actor has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy, People's Choice and Golden Globes awards. What is Bryan Cranston's net worth?

Bryan Cranston onstage at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards (L). Bryan during the Education Through Music Los Angeles (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bryan Cranston's net worth and fame have grown over the years due to his dedication, consistency and determination. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades. The actor landed his first role in 1980 and is now famous for playing notable roles in nearly 200 films. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Cranston has received six Emmy awards for portraying Walter White in Breaking Bad.

Profile summary

Full name Bryan Lee Cranston Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1956 Age 68 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Peggy Sell Father Joe Cranston Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Robin Dearden Children 1 School Canoga High School College Los Angeles Valley College Profession Actor, filmmaker Net worth $40 million Instagram @bryancranston X (Twitter) @bryancranston Facebook @bryancranston

Bryan Cranston's net worth in 2024

Is Bryan Cranston a billionaire? No, the American actor is not worth a billion as of 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is alleged to be $40 million. He generates his wealth from his career as an actor, director, and producer.

How much did Bryan Cranston make from Breaking Bad?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor was paid $225,000 per episode at the series' height. He made $3 million from season 4, which had 13 episodes, and $3.6 million from the final season, which had 16 episodes.

Bryan Cranston's house

Top-5 facts about Bryan Cranston. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American filmmaker sold his house in Ventura County Beach in 2021 for $5.45 million. He had purchased the house in 2007 for $2.5 million. He demolished the former home and constructed a home with a net-zero carbon footprint.

He completed the construction in 2012 and put it for sale in February 2021. The house features glass walls, polished concrete floors, and custom furniture. The home's initial price was $4.995 million, but it ended up being sold for $5.45 million.

The American film producer owned another home at Central Park South, which he listed for sale in April 2024 for $3.495 million. He purchased the house in 2017 for $3.1 million.

Where is Bryan Cranston from?

Bryan Cranston was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His parents are Peggy Sell and Joseph Cranston. The actor's parents are recognised in the entertainment industry. Peggy Sell, his mother, was a voice actress, and his father, Joseph Cranston, was a film producer, actor and former amateur boxer.

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show, he revealed that he had a rough childhood. His parents' marriage had challenges. According to him, both his parents were married seven times, greatly affecting him as a child.

His father had an affair, which led to a divorce. He left them and came back after 10 years. The filmmaker said that his father was broken because he wanted a career in the entertainment industry, which did not work out for him. He said the following about his father.

He went through a period where his career didn't work out, and he had an affair with someone else, and it split up the family.

Despite what his father did, the actor did not hate him because he had a relationship with him as a boy. In another interview with The Howard Stern Show, he said they reconciled when the actor was 22.

We reconciled. I got back in touch with him when I was about 22 or 23 years old. It was awkward, but we were curious. My brother and I were curious about who he was, where he went, and what was going on.

The American filmmaker has two siblings, Kyle Edward Cranston and Amy Cranston. Kyle Edward is an actor known for roles in films such as Mission Killfast and 10 to Midnight.

Career

Bryan Cranston during the 2024 Americares Airlift Benefit at the TWA Hotel on April 11, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He started acting in 1980, taking acting classes during his second year in college. In an interview with Overheard with Evans Smith, he said that during his first acting class, he was given a scene of a teenage boy and girl making out. The scene made him realise that acting was what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a policeman but chose to be an actor.

In my first class, the teacher is handing out randomly 'you two read this'…and I got this sheet and am a little nervous with all these people. I look at it, and it says a teenage boy and girl making out on a backbench. I look over at the young woman, and she is really pretty.

He continued;

And I look over and am like, oh My God…and she hasn't read it yet. Then she read it and looked up at who she had to kiss, and she was like…(he clasps both hands in front and bends his head to the left side) I took that as a major victory…so I thought okay I think am really just going to kiss her, I hope she is ready for this (Bryan describing the kiss). Everything that any 19-year-old boy is like óh, my God, I've been trying to do this forever; now it is kind of my job.

He rose to fame in 2008 when he played Walter White in the Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad.

Bryan Cranston won an Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Breaking Bad. According to his IMDB profile, the film producer has 175 acting credits as of writing.

Year Project Role 2020-2023 Your Honour Michael Desiato 2020 The One and Only Ivan Mack 2017 Curb Your Enthusiasm Dr Templeton 2006-2013 How I Met Your Mother Hammond Druthers 2012 Rock of Ages Mike Whitmore 2011 The Lincoln Lawyer Detective Lankford 2004 Seeing Other People Peter 1998 Chicago Hope Jesus

Who is Bryan Cranston's wife?

Bryan Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, pose at the opening night after party for the new hit play "The Lifespan of A Fact" on Broadway. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His wife is Robin Dearden, a famous actress known for appearing in films such as Stitches, Last Chance, and Thirst. The two got married in 1989 and have one child, Taylor Dearden Cranston. His daughter is an actress who played the role of Sad-Faced Girl in Breaking Bad.

FAQs

Who is Bryan Cranston? He is an American actor and filmmaker widely known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Does Bryan Cranston have a twin brother? He does not have a twin brother but an older brother called Kyle Edward. What is Bryan Cranston's age? The American film producer is 68 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 March 1956. Who is Bryan Cranston's daughter? The American actor's daughter is Taylor Dearden. Is Bryan Cranston in a relationship? He is married to Robin Dearden. Who are Bryan Cranston's parents? His parents are Peggy Sell and Joseph Cranston.

Bryan Cranston's net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry. His net worth is attributed to his acting career earnings. His role in the AMC's Breaking Bad series greatly contributed to his net worth. He is married to Robin Bearden, and they have one daughter.

Legit.ng recently published Kristen Hanby's biography. He is a social media personality widely known for his humorous YouTube content. He was born in Saint Helier, Jersey, England, and resides in Los Angeles, California.

He created his YouTube channel in 2011. Kristen Hanby is also famous on other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He is dating Jasmine Brownsword, a social media influencer. He is known for releasing songs such as Deep Inside, Sweet Little Things, and All on Me. Learn more details about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng