Is Sam Howell Korean? His parents and background revealed

Sam Howell is an American football player who plays for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. The quarterback's proud heritage adds to the intrigue surrounding his remarkable rise from a backup player to a starter. So, is Sam Howell Korean?

Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders walks a field at MetLife Stadium (L). The footballer poses in a Tar Heels football kit (R). Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho, @sam7howell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sam Howel joined the Seahawks in March 2023 as a backup and has steadily impressed fans and his team by climbing the ranks and becoming the team's starting quarterback. This impressive performance has sparked an interest in Sam Howell's family background, as he proudly wears a helmet decal of South Korean.

Full name Samuel Duke Howell Nickname Sam the Commander Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 2000 Age 24 years( as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Waynesville, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-White Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 185 Height in feet 6'1" Weight in kilograms 100 Weight in pounds 220 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Amy Howell Father Duke Howell Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Chloe Barbu Profession Professional American football player Draft year 2022 Team Seattle Seahawks (as of October 2024) Position Quarterback Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, TikTok

Is Sam Howell Korean?

The American football player is of Korean ancestry. He was born to a Korean-American father, Duke and an American mother, Amy Howell, in Waynesville, North Carolina, in the United States.

His paternal grandmother, Han 'Judy' Howell, was born in South Korea to Myong Sok Park and Kum Ok Yang. She and her husband, Bruce Howell, lived in Asia and Europe before settling in Monroe, Union County, North Carolina, United States.

Top-5 facts about Sam Howell. Photo @sam7howell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sam's connection to his Korean roots was strengthened by his bond with his grandmother, Han. In an interview with the Washington Commanders, he acknowledged her influence, saying:

I am curious about my Korean heritage, and I am even more curious now that my grandma is gone because she was the big thing connecting me to that. I always had her to tell me about it. I am proud of my background and where I come from, and I think it is an awesome part of me that I want people to know about.

In 2022, the American quarterback participated in the NFL's heritage initiative, choosing to don the South Korean flag alongside the American flag on his helmet across Weeks 4 and 5 of the regular season. In an interview on the John Keim Report, the footballer further discussed details of his heritage, saying:

It means a lot to me. My dad is half-Korean, and my grandma was full Korean. It means a lot to everyone on that side of my family. It is super cool to have something like that because you do not see many Korean-American football players.

He added:

It has gotten more in touch with me as I have gotten older. I have started to take a step back and think more about my family, career, and heritage. When I was younger, I did not pay too much attention to it, but now that I am older, it is something I want people to know about me.

What is Sam Howell's age?

Born on 16 September 2000, the Seahawks' quarterback is 24 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Howell's football career began at Sun Valley High School in North Carolina, where he was a consensus four-star prospect. He also played baseball in high school.

Sam Howell of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on 24 August 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner.

Source: Getty Images

He finished high school as the second-best player in the State and the 87th national player overall. Between 2016 and 2019, he had 17,036 total yards, a North Carolina record. This accomplishment made him the second player in state history to reach such a milestone in passing yards.

After graduating in 2019, he enrolled at the University of Carolina, where his career flourished. While playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, the AAU Sullivan Award finalist set several records, including scoring 92 passing touchdowns, the third-highest in the NCAA sports league history.

In 2022, the Washington Commanders picked him first in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he started in 18 games, completing 399 of 631 attempted passes for 4,115 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns. After two seasons playing for the Commanders, the team completed his trade to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2024.

Sam Howell's net worth

According to ClutchPoints and FirstSportz, the gridiron player has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His earnings include the fruits of his labour on the football field, endorsements, and sponsorships.

According to Over The Cap and SalarySport, his current contract guarantees him about $4 million, with an annual base salary that ranges between $985,000 and $1,100,000. The quarterback has announced partnerships with companies such as Delta and Seoul Juice through his social media platforms.

Sam Howell's height and weight

The American athlete is 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds (100 kilograms).

Fast facts about Sam Howell

Is Sam Howell Korean? The American footballer has Korean heritage through his maternal grandmother, Han 'Judy' Howell, who immigrated from South Korea. What is Sam Howell's ethnicity? The Seahawks' quarterback is part Korean and part American. What is Sam Howell's nationality? He is American. Who is Sam Howell's dad? The quarterback's father is Duke Howell, a high school football coach. Who is Sam Howell's mom? His mother is Amy Howell, a former collegiate volleyball player. Who is Sam Howell's wife? At the time of writing, the is not married. Why does Howell have a South Korean flag? He wears the South Korean flag on his helmet to pay tribute to his familial heritage.

The question, "Is Sam Howell Korean?" has drawn attention to the footballer's profile as a successful athlete from an under-represented community in American sports. His drive and determination appear to be influenced by his Korean heritage. The athlete plays quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

