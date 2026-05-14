Reality star and actress Bambam penned a heartwarming tribute to the late actor Alexx Ekubo

The former BBNaija housemate recounted how he did his best to support her career in the movie industry in 2017

Bambam's adorable comment about the Nollywood star further evoked emotions as many continued to mourn him

Nollywood actress and reality star Bamike Olawunmi, better known as Bambam, has opened up about late actor Alexx Ekubo's impact on her career in the movie industry.

Bambam, who starred in Alexx's close associate Omoni Oboli's hit movie Love In Every Word, shared an emotional tribute recounting her encounter with him in 2017 after she joined the Lagos film industry.

Reality star Bambam recounts her experience with Alexx Ekubo in 2017. Credit: bambam/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to Bambam, Alexx introduced her to some key players in the industry. She, however, revealed that while she did not eventually work with the people the late actor introduced her to, he genuinely did his best to help her gain visibility and opportunities.

"My heart has been so heavy… My peace is knowing you’re with the Father now, @alexxekubo. Rest on. 🕊️ When I first came into the Lagos film industry in 2017, he introduced me to producers and directors. Even though they never eventually worked with me, he genuinely did his best to help me gain visibility and opportunities. He is a kind man. Truly kind. ❤️ #restinpeace," Bambam wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that actress Uche Jombo shared her emotional experience with Alexx Ekubo's wife after his demise.

Bambam pens emotional tribute as she mourns late actor Alexx Ekubo. Credit: bambam

Source: Instagram

"As we sat around your wife today talking about you, through the tears came heavy laughter and I looked around and said … this is so Alex," Uche wrote in part.

Bambam's Instagram post as she mourns Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions as Bambam mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and supporters as many penned tributes to the late actor. Read the comments below:

thereal_chinny commented:

"Please Alex this isn't the comeback we've been waiting for, please we're still waiting for you please wake upppp."

okoroannie4 reacted:

"When money is no longer the problem may our health never fail us …Amen 🙏Rest well Alex."

odanye_optimist_ commented:

"In all this, I’m happy it’s not a picture of Alex Ekubo in his vulnerable state that is trending online. Cancer can make you a shadow of yourself. You start getting really thin and it’s always so sad to watch."

who_wanah_obong said:

"My chest has been heavy...he brought everyone so much joy."

medinabatchilly reacted:

"For a long time now I haven't felt this hurt over someone's death, someone I've never met. Alex your passing really pained me. Rest in eternal peace champ."

MC Mbakara visits Alexx Ekubo's family

Legit.ng also reported that comedian MC Mbakara paid a condolence visit to Alexx Ekubo's family.

He also shared pictures showing the moment he met Alexx's close friends, actor Ik Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual.

The pictures stirred emotional reactions as netizens shared their observations.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng