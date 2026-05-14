A woman has shared the symptoms her brother ignored before he lost his life after battling kidney cancer

She mentioned some signs and symptoms her brother was exhibiting for months before his diagnosis and apparent demise

The emotional video went viral as Nigerians mourned Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died from the same ailment

A woman has shared a touching story about her late brother, whom she called Alex, who passed away only six days after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

The lady, @londonhughesy, took to her TikTok page to raise awareness of the disease's symptoms, which she said are often overlooked.

A young lady shares 2 signs she noticed before her brother passed away from kidney cancer. Photo credit: @londonhughesy/TikTok, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks of brother's battle with cancer

According to the lady, her brother was a healthy-looking man who stood at 6'4" before the illness took its toll. She explained that he had a "hollow" cough that lasted for months without any cold or flu symptoms.

She further explained that her brother, like many men, was hesitant to visit the hospital and continued working even while his health deteriorated.

She outlined the two main signs her brother experienced:

A persistent, "hollow" cough that lasted for months without any accompanying cold symptoms. Sudden and rapid weight loss, which was particularly noticeable given his usual large stature (6'4").

The lady said:

"He had a cough with no cold for a few months. Yeah, if you find yourself having a cough, I know it sounds crazy, but a cough was the main thing. And after that, he lost weight randomly. My brother was 52, and he was tall, 6'4", big guy, and he started losing weight. And he had this cough that wouldn't go."

The video has gained significant attention following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who also battled advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Reactions over lady's brother's death from cancer

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@nuellaax said:

"Any unexpected weight loss is a sign of cancer potentially! Red flag."

@Trizzy White said:

"I just had kidney cancer. Grateful I'm still here. my symptoms was unusual bowel movement, plank pain , vibration on my side too."

@JacintaJay said:

"I work in a kidney clinic and there are so many young people that come in. Please please please go do a check up before it’s too late. 😣🙏🏼"

Watch the video below:

Lady who knew Alexx had cancer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after the death of Alexx Ekubo, a woman opened up about what the popular actor allegedly left behind.

Source: Legit.ng