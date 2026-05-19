Nigeria's Brass River and Qua Iboe crude surge past $115 per barrel, outperforming Brent and WTI

Rising demand driven by global supply tightness boosts Nigerian oil pricing, reflecting strong international appetite

Premium pricing offers potential fiscal boost for Tinubu administration amid ongoing volatility in oil markets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s premium crude grades have surged past major international oil benchmarks in a major boost for the country’s oil earnings, with Brass River and Qua Iboe trading above $115 per barrel.

The latest pricing session showed Nigerian crude outperforming both Brent crude and the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI), reinforcing the growing global demand for Nigeria’s light sweet crude.

Nigeria's crude grades surpass $116 a barrel amid the Middle East crisis Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As of 08:05 a.m. (WAT), Brent crude traded at $110.5 per barrel after declining by 1.42 per cent, while WTI fell by 0.62 per cent to $103.7 per barrel.

In contrast, Nigeria’s Brass River climbed sharply to $116.05 per barrel, gaining $3.68 or 3.27 per cent. Qua Iboe also rose to $115.95 per barrel, posting the same increase.

The development places Nigerian crude significantly above Brent, a rare pricing advantage that reflects strong international appetite for the country’s high-quality oil blends.

Why buyers are paying more for Nigerian oil

Analysts say the premium pricing is largely driven by tightening global supply conditions and shifting refinery preferences in Europe and Asia.

Nigeria’s crude grades are considered light and sweet, meaning they contain lower sulphur content and are easier and cheaper for refineries to process into products such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.

With geopolitical tensions disrupting supply chains in several oil-producing regions, refiners are increasingly turning to reliable West African barrels to meet demand.

Traders also note that competition for limited supplies of high-quality crude has intensified in recent weeks, helping Nigerian grades command stronger prices in the international market.

Boost for Tinubu government’s revenue

The rally could provide a significant fiscal boost for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which has been seeking to stabilise public finances and improve foreign exchange inflows.

Higher crude prices typically translate into increased export earnings for Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, especially at a time when the government is pushing reforms in the oil and gas sector.

The stronger pricing may also help support external reserves and improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market if sustained over time.

Volatility risks remain

Despite the surge, energy experts caution that the oil market remains highly volatile.

According to a report by PetroleumPriceNG, global crude prices continue to react sharply to geopolitical developments, production decisions by major oil exporters and concerns about weakening global demand.

Tinubu's government exceeds revenue benchmark as crude surges past $116. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Analysts warn that while Nigeria is currently benefiting from premium pricing, market conditions could shift quickly depending on global supply adjustments and economic uncertainties.

Still, the current rally marks a notable moment for Nigeria’s oil sector as its crude grades continue to outperform some of the world’s most closely watched benchmarks.

Brent crude nears $100 amid Hormuz crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s fuel depot owners are on edge as global oil prices surge toward the psychologically important $100 mark, raising fears of imminent petrol price adjustments at the pump.

Global oil markets extended their rally on Thursday, April 16, 2026, driven by deepening supply worries after sustained disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 6:25 pm WAT, Brent crude was trading at $99.43 per barrel, up 4.74 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $94.86, gaining 3.91 per cent.

Source: Legit.ng