Rotimi Amaechi is confident of winning the ADC presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 elections

Amaechi challenges Atiku's primary success record, emphasising electability over internal victories

ADC announces committees for presidential primaries, aiming for transparency and credible democracy

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is confident of securing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, while questioning the long-term electoral strength of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Amaechi argued that repeated success in party primaries has not translated into presidential victory for Atiku, suggesting that the pattern may continue in the coming contest.

Tension as Amaechi Declares What May Happen in ADC Primaries, "He Must Fail"

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Monday night, May 18, he expressed doubts about Atiku’s chances going forward.

‘Atiku must fail primary,’ Amaechi insists

Amaechi directly challenged Atiku’s political record in party contests, linking primary victories to eventual defeat at the general elections.

“I listened when the former vice president said he never failed a primary before. I hope this will be the first time he will fail primary,” he said.

He added that electoral success, rather than internal party victories, should be the key measure of political strength.

“The issue is that at all times that you have passed primary, you have not won an election. So it’s about electability,” Amaechi stated.

‘I’ve never run,’ Amaechi defends candidacy

The former minister maintained that his own political history gives him an advantage, arguing that he represents a fresh option for voters, Daily Trust reported.

“I’ve never run. If nothing else, I can argue that I’ve never run any presidential election,” he said.

He suggested that his candidacy would allow voters to assess him without the burden of previous presidential contests.

Amaechi praises Atiku and Obi despite rivalry

Despite his criticism, Amaechi said both Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi remain capable of performing better than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if given the opportunity.

“If you give this country to Vice President Atiku to govern, I believe he would do well. Just as I think Governor Obi would do well. Honestly, both of them would do better than President Tinubu,” he said.

He also accused President Tinubu of introducing ethnic considerations into governance, contrasting his leadership style with that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he described as “a huge nationalist.”

Amaechi supports zoning amid unity concerns

On the issue of zoning, Amaechi said he supports the principle, though he acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria’s political structure, Leadership reported.

“The answer is yes and no. Yes in the sense that the country, for now, is yet to be found as a united entity,” he said.

ADC unveils committees for presidential primaries

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress has announced key committees to oversee its presidential primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, has been appointed to head the Presidential Screening Committee, while former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, will chair the Presidential Election Committee.

Other members of the screening committee include Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum (Secretary), Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, Hon. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje, Prof. David Salifu, and Col. Abubakar Ali Ciroma.

The Election Committee comprises Prof. Yisa Gana (Secretary), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Jalingo, Dr Auwalu Anwar, Chief Emenike Ikechi, Dr Macaulay Iyare, Tajudeen Bakare, Elder Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi, Zainab Buba Galadima, Uzoamaka Onyeama, and Maj.-Gen Muhammad Inuwa Idris.

The party also set up a Presidential Appeals Committee chaired by Dr Suleiman Usman (SAN), with Barr. Ken Imasuagbon as secretary and Barr. Dare Okerade as member.

According to the party, the committees were established to ensure transparency, fairness and credible internal democracy in the conduct of its primaries.

Obi emerges NDC 2027 presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) had officially shut the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential primary, amid reports that only one aspirant has entered the race.

Party insiders disclosed that by the deadline, former Labour Party presidential candidate and ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, was the only individual who purchased the presidential nomination forms.

Source: Legit.ng