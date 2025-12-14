Jaz Elle Agassi's low-key world as the youngest Agassi-Graf kid
Jaz Elle Agassi is the youngest child of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. She has grown up mostly out of the limelight, choosing a quiet life away from the public eye. However, her famous surname has occasionally sparked public curiosity, with many wanting to learn about her world beyond her parents’ legendary careers.
Key takeaways
- Jaz Elle Agassi is the youngest child of tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, born in 2003.
- She was raised alongside her older brother, Jaden Gil Agassi, a professional baseball player.
- Unlike her parents, who made their mark in sports, Jaz has a passion for the creative arts, dancing, and outdoor activities such as snowboarding and horseback riding.
Profile summary
Full name
Jaz Elle Agassi
Gender
Female
Date of birth
3 October 2003
Age
22 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Current residence
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'5"
Height in centimetres
165
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Andre Agassi
Mother
Steffi Graf
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Parker Aquino
University
University of Nevada
Jaz Elle Agassi's biography
Jaz Elle Agassi, born on 3 October 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Jaz Elle Agassi's age is 22 years old as of 2025. She is the youngest and the only daughter of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Jaz was raised alongside her older brother, Jaden Gil Agassi.
Jaden is a professional baseball player. In 2023, during his junior year at USC, he played in 13 games, with nine starts, and pitched for the Santa Barbara Foresters. The following year, Jaden joined the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League. In 2025, he represented his birth country, Germany, in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.
Jaz's father is a retired professional tennis player. He is renowned for his remarkable career, having held the world No.1 ranking in men’s singles for 101 weeks and won 60 ATP Tour-level singles titles. Andre also secured an Olympic gold medal, claimed the 1990 ATP Tour World Championships, and earned 17 Masters titles.
Elle's mother, Steffi Graf, is a former German professional tennis player who won 107 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slam singles titles. She was ranked world No. 1 by the WTA for a record 377 weeks and reached the Wimbledon final before retiring at the age of 30.
Jaz's parents have openly emphasised that they do not pressure their children to follow in their tennis footsteps. In a 2011 Fox Sports interview, her father explained:
It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life.
Jaz Elle shares a close bond with her father. She gifted him a red bandana, the same one he famously wore at the 1995 Australian Open. Andre wore it in March 2025 at the MGM Rewards Slam and shared the moment on Instagram, writing:
What a fun day playing in my hometown of Vegas yesterday. Can’t believe my daughter @jazagassi found me the exact red bandana I wore back in 1995, so I had to bring it back. An awesome way to celebrate the here and now.
What is Jaz Elle Agassi doing now?
Jaz Elle Agassi is reportedly pursuing her education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). She has a passion for dance, the creative arts, and outdoor activities such as horseback riding and snowboarding, which she sometimes shares on social media.
Though she largely keeps a low profile, Jaz sometimes appears at family events; for instance, at the 2025 US Open, she was photographed with her father.
Who is Jaz Elle Agassi's boyfriend?
Jaz Elle Agassi is reportedly dating Parker Aquino. The two have been spotted at public events, including the USTA Foundation Gala and the US Open. In 2025, they travelled to Germany to visit her mother's hometown and later enjoyed a getaway in Paris.
Parker Aquino is a former college baseball player who also played in high school. He currently works as an amateur recruiter for Milk and Honey Entertainment Management Company.
FAQs
- How old is Jaz Elle Agassi? Elle is 22 years old as of 2025. She was born on 3 October 2003.
- What is Jaz Elle Agassi's college? Jaz is studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).
- Who is Jaz Elle Agassi's mother? Her mother is Steffi Graf, a retired German professional tennis player.
- Who is Jaz Elle Agassi's father? Her father is Andre Agassi, a former American professional tennis player.
- What is Jaz Elle Agassi's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.
- Does Jaz Elle Agassi play tennis? Jaz does not play tennis.
- Who is Jaz Elle Agassi's boyfriend? She is reportedly dating Parker Aquino, a former college baseball player.
Jaz Elle Agassi is best known as the youngest child of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. She leads a low-key life, focusing on her studies at the University of Nevada. Jaz was raised alongside her older brother, Jaden Gil Agassi, who plays baseball professionally.
