Opta's supercomputer has predicted the results of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Man City will travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth in a match of high stakes for both sides

The outcome would impact how Manchester City, Bournemouth and even Arsenal could end their season

Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction for the crucial Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Manchester City will travel to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, May 19, 2026, at 8 PM in their final match on the road for the 2025/26 season.

Pep Guardiola is two matches away from ending his time at Manchester City. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

The match has high stakes in the Premier League title race; a loss or draw for Man City will confirm Arsenal as champions, while a win will set up a dramatic final day.

Andoni Iraola’s side, which are chasing a historic UEFA Champions League qualification next season, also need the win to boost their chances.

Antoine Semenyo, who scored for City in their 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, will return to his former club, which he left in January.

Supercomputer predicts Bournemouth vs Man City

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has rated the chances of all possible outcomes for the match between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The supercomputer gives Manchester City a 56% chance of winning, Bournemouth 22.1% and the chances of the match ending in a draw at 21.9%.

The Cherries and the Citizens have the longest active unbeaten runs in the Premier with 16 and 14 respectively, meaning one has to give way for the other to achieve their objectives.

However, Bournemouth is City’s favourite opponent, having won 16 of their 17 games so far, a 94% win rate, the most against any PL side with more than 10 games.

Guardiola knows what to expect

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who is confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of this season, admits that his players are fatigued due to the schedule.

However, he warned that they must fight through it in the final weeks of the season when they face the intense Bournemouth on Wednesday.

“When you arrive at this stage, and you play the 90, 95 minutes to extend the title race or win it, you are tired, yes,” he said, as quoted by mancity.com.

Pep Guardiola is wary of Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

“I am pretty sure the players will give everything, whether they are tired or going to the World Cup or holidays, they will do it. Six days to the end of the season, so they will do it even though the fatigue is there, and we cannot deny it.”

“They attack quickly and don’t let you breathe. I can expect an intense, aggressive and demanding team. We have to be smart to read what we have to do,” he said about what to expect from Bournemouth.

Mysterious cat predicts Bournemouth vs Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The feline oracle predicted a draw, which the supercomputer backed to occur at 21.9% chance and will end City’s title hopes heading into the final day.

Source: Legit.ng