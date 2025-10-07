Sandra Bullock's relationships timeline through the years

Sandra Bullock is currently single and focused on raising her two children. Throughout her life, she has been linked to notable figures such as Tate Donovan, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling, and Bryan Randall. Sandra Bullock’s relationships have always attracted public interest, making her love life a subject of headlines for decades.

Sandra Bullock attends a film premiere in London (L). The actress appears at an event in New York City (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock’s relationships have made headlines since the 1990s, linking her to stars like Tate Donovan, Matthew McConaughey, Bob Schneider, Jesse James, and Bryan Randall.

Bullock was married to Jesse James , an automotive mechanic, for about four years between 2005 and 2010 .

, an automotive mechanic, for about four years between . Her longest relationship was with professional photographer Bryan Randall, who passed away in August 2023.

Full name Sandra Annette Bullock Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1964 Age 61 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Arlington County, Virginia, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Helga Meyer Father John W. Bullock Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Washington-Liberty High School College East Carolina University Profession Actress, film producer

Sandra Bullock’s relationships: A complete look at her love life

Sandra Bullock has had one of the most fascinating romantic timelines in Hollywood. Below is a detailed look at Sandra Bullock’s relationships, starting from her earliest known romance to her most recent partner.

Tate Donovan (1990 – 1994)

Tate Donovan and Sandra Bullock attend a party together. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock’s first publicly known romance was with actor Tate Donovan, whom she met on the set of the film Love Potion No. 9. Their relationship lasted approximately four years and was considered serious at the time. The former couple even got engaged, but it did not culminate in marriage, as they parted ways in 1994.

Sandra Bullock has often spoken fondly of Tate Donovan, describing him as her first major love in Hollywood. In a 2020 conversation for Interview Magazine, Bullock and fellow actress Jennifer Aniston, who also dated Donovan, reflected on their past relationships. Bullock praised Donovan as a patient, talented, funny, kind, introspective, and generous person.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, a year after she parted ways with Donovan, she said:

I adored Tate so much. It’s like they say, there’s one person in your life, and Tate and I are closer than any two people I’ve ever experienced in my life. There’s nobody that means more to me, and I know for a fact that I mean the most to him in that certain way.

Matthew McConaughey (1996 – 1998)

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey during The 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey reportedly met on the set of the film A Time to Kill in 1996 and immediately hit it off. Though they kept their romance relatively private, their chemistry was noticeable during film promotions.

After their breakup, Bullock stated they remained close friends and respected each other’s paths. In a 2003 interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress was asked how she had managed to stay great friends with Matthew McConaughey after their breakup, and she answered:

It's the work we both put in. There's a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine, he could be married, I know we would stay close.

Bob Schneider (1999 – 2001)

Bob Schneider and Sandra Bullock attend the Bambi Awards 2000 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Bullock later entered into a relationship with American musician Bob Schneider, lead singer of the band The Ugly Americans. The pair dated for about two years and were spotted frequently together at music events.

Despite their eventual breakup, Bullock has said that she valued the relationship and its impact on her personal growth. The actress told Cinema that their relationship remained low-key despite their celebrity status, a lesson she said she learnt through trial and error.

Ryan Gosling (2002 – 2003)

US actress Sandra Bullock poses for photographers with actor Ryan Gosling as they arrive at the Palais des festivals. Photo: Francois Guillot

Source: Getty Images

One of Sandra Bullock’s most talked-about relationships was with Ryan Gosling, a Canadian actor known for his roles in films such as Blue Valentine, The Notebook, and La La Land. They met while filming Murder by Numbers and dated for about a year.

Their relationship drew much media attention due to the age gap, but Bullock described Gosling as a very special person in her life. She was 16 years older than the Canadian movie star.

Jesse James (2005 – 2010)

Jesse James and actress Sandra Bullock arrive at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock crossed paths in 2003 when she took her godson to tour West Coast Choppers, the garage where James builds custom motorcycles. Their relationship secretly took off, and later, he became Sandra Bullock's husband when the two exchanged marriage vows in July 2005 at a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

The actress and the automotive mechanic were married for approximately five years, during which she became the stepmother to his three children: daughters Chandler and Sunny and son Jesse Jr. They divorced in 2010, amid allegations of Jesse James' infidelity.

In a 2019 interview with The Independent, the actress said of the divorce:

My life took a trajectory that wasn’t very pleasant, but I feel like it had to happen in order for me to fully understand what family was about.

Ryan Reynolds (2011)

Actor Ryan Reynolds (L) and actress Sandra Bullock pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2010 held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Following her divorce in 2010, Sandra was rumoured to be romantically linked to actor Ryan Reynolds, who also divorced in 2011. The two were co-stars in The Proposal, in which their on-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours. Despite the rumours, they remain close and have refuted claims of romantic involvement, maintaining they are friends.

In 2011, when asked about her relationship with Ryan Reynolds, the actress came out clean, saying:

I think there will be a collective sigh amongst women in the United States when I say, he's not my lover, he's just an amazing friend I've had for 10 years. And I hope there's more friendships like that, but I don't get his loving after dark.

Chris Evans (2014)

Actor Chris Evans speaks on stage during ACE Comic Con at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Another rumour linked Sandra Bullock to actor Chris Evans in 2014. Evans had previously admitted to having a crush on Bullock, sparking speculation when they were seen spending time together. However, the romance was never confirmed by either party, and in an interview with People, the actress jokingly responded to the rumours, saying:

We’ve since married, and it started breaking apart, so we separated. We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we’re going to remain friends and share responsibility for the farm animals we’ve taken on, because you just can’t abandon the animals.

Bryan Randall (2015 – 2023)

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen at the 'Oceans 8' World Premiere in New York City. Photo: Jackson Lee

Source: Getty Images

Sandra’s most recent and longest-lasting relationship was with photographer Bryan Randall. The two reportedly met in 2015 when Randall photographed Bullock’s son’s birthday party, and they quickly formed a deep bond. For a while, they kept things under wraps, but occasionally, she talked about the relationship. In 2021, Bullock told Red Table Talk:

He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian, and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.

The pair never officially married but lived together as a family for approximately eight years until Randall’s passing in August 2023 due to ALS, which left Bullock devastated.

FAQs

Was Tate Donovan Sandra Bullock’s partner? Yes, they were partners in the early 1990s and dated for about three years before breaking up in 1995. Is Sandra Bullock currently in a relationship? The actress has not been in any publicly known relationship since the passing of her long-time partner Bryan Randall in 2023. How many times has Sandra Bullock been married? She has been married only once. Her sole marriage was to motorcycle builder and TV personality Jesse James, which lasted from 2005 to 2010. Is Sandra Bullock still married to Jesse James? The actress is no longer married to Jesse James, as they divorced in 2010 following public reports of his infidelity. Is Sandra Bullock married? She is neither married nor dating anyone. The actress had a long-term relationship with Bryan Randall, but they did not get married. Who was Sandra Bullock’s longest relationship with? Her longest relationship was with American photographer Bryan Randall. They were together from 2015 until his death in August 2023 and lived as a blended family with her two children. Does Sandra Bullock have children? Yes, she has two adopted children. She adopted her son Louis in 2010 and her daughter Laila in 2015, and she is very devoted to raising them.

Sandra Bullock’s relationship timeline reveals a journey filled with love, heartbreak, and resilience. From her early romances with Tate Donovan and Matthew McConaughey to her meaningful relationship with Bryan Randall, each chapter has shaped her personal life. Today, she remains single, as she focuses on family and living a private, peaceful life.

