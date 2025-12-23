Meet Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb, the parents behind the legend CeeDee Lamb

Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb are the parents of NFL star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Despite being divorced, both played important roles in shaping his football journey from a young age. Ceedee currently plays as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. He played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners, where he was a consensus All-American in 2019.

Cliff Lamb is a former collegiate athlete who played football at MidAmerica Nazarene University.

is a former collegiate athlete who Leta Ramirez worked as a medical assistant at the University of Texas Health Centre.

worked as a at the University of Texas Health Centre. Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb divorced when CeeDee was nine years old, but both remained highly involved in his life and athletic development.

when CeeDee was nine years old, but both remained highly involved in his life and athletic development. CeeDee was raised by his mother after she split with Cliff Lamb while he was still a kid.

Exploring interesting facts about CeeDee Lamb's parents, Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb

CeeDee was born Cedarian DeLeon Lamb on 8 April 1999 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and later moved with his family to Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Katrina. CeeDee has two brothers, Christian Lamb and Taribbean Ramirez, and two sisters. His parents, Cliff and CeeDee’s mother, Leta Ramirez, divorced when CeeDee was nine years old.

Despite the separation, Cliff remained active in his son's life, often visiting him and supporting his transition to the Dallas Cowboys after CeeDee was drafted. Below are more details about his parents.

Cliff Lamb

Cliff Lamb, CeeDee Lamb's father, is a former collegiate football player who played at MidAmerica Nazarene University. He was born in September 1976, making him 49 years old as of 2025. He is an American national of African-American heritage with strong Southern ties.

Cliff comes from a strong athletic background. His brother, Adam Lamb, was a standout player at Texas Southern. He recognised CeeDee's talent as early as age five and has been a constant supporter throughout his son's high school and college career at Oklahoma. He sometimes makes public appearances for events related to the Dallas Cowboys fan base.

Cliff Lamb has made several statements about his son CeeDee, often reflecting pride in his talent and character. During a 2021 interview with NBC DFW, Cliff opened up about CeeDee's early talent and nickname, stating:

Things you all are seeing now, he was doing at 12, 13 (years old). The coaches kept saying, 'Cedarian! Cedarian! Cedarian!' So he was like, 'I need to shorten this up somehow. So they started calling him T.D. Then one day, the coah said, 'I’m not going to call you T.D., I’m going to call you CeeDee.

Leta Ramirez

Leta Ramirez is the mother of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. She was born in October 1979, making her 46 years old as of 2025. Leta Ramirez is an American national of Hispanic – European descent. Originally from Opelousas, Louisiana, she relocated her family to Houston, Texas, in 2005 following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Leta graduated from Northshore High School. She works at MD Anderson Cancer Centre as a medical assistant. She is often described as CeeDee's biggest fan and played an important role in his athletic development.

Leta Ramirez made major sacrifices to support CeeDee’s early football journey, including regularly driving him long distances to practice when he was young.

Talking about his mother, Lamb told The Dallas Morning News in September 2020:

She’s a very strong woman. I know there were nights that she cried because she couldn’t provide everything for her kids at all times. She would always smile in front of her kids’ faces, just to show them that she’s happy, no matter the circumstance.

What happened to Leta Ramirez?

Leta gained significant media attention in early 2024 for her vocal criticism of the Dallas Cowboys' leadership and quarterback Dak Prescott on social media. CeeDee later addressed these comments publicly, on Micah Parsons’ The Edge podcast, and said:

Let’s get the elephant out of the room … I know what my mom said. Once again, and I’m gonna repeat this … NO! I have no beef with my quarterback! I love my dawg [Prescott.] He knows that.

He added:

I don’t talk [to my mom] about sports or my personal problems. She is just being a mom. She knows her son … sees me come home mad, especially when we lose. She just voiced her opinion on Facebook…Dak can definitely lead us [to a Super Bowl]. He also just needs other leaders.

How many brothers and sisters does CeeDee Lamb have?

The American NFL player has two brothers, Christian Lamb and Taribbean Ramirez, and two sisters, Andres and Brianna. Taribbean Ramirez also plays wide receiver, having played at Navarro College and Sul Ross State.

Who is CeeDee Lamb? CeeDee Lamb is an American professional football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. What is CeeDee Lamb's age? The famous athlete is 26 years old as of 2025. He was born on 8 April 1999. Where is CeeDee Lamb from? He was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, United States. Who is CeeDee Lamb's family? The American football player's family includes his father, Cliff Lamb, his mother, Leta Ramirez, two brothers, and two sisters. How old is Leta Ramirez? Leta is 46 years old as of 2025. She was born in October 1979. Is Leta Ramirez Mexican? She is reportedly of Hispanic-European heritage. Did CeeDee Lamb's grandmother pass away? CeeDee Lamb's grandmother passed away in late September 2025.

Leta Ramirez and Cliff Lamb are CeeDee Lamb's supportive parents, who fostered his football talent from a young age. They divorced when he was nine, but both remained influential. His father is a former collegiate athlete who played football at MidAmerica Nazarene University.

