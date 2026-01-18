Who was Leslie Nielsen's spouse? The Canadian-American actor and comedian was married to Barbaree Earl and had three earlier marriages. Beyond his iconic deadpan roles and humour, these relationships reveal a more personal side of the comedy legend.

Leslie Nielsen's spouses: A look at his love life

The Canadian-American actor, Leslie, had four marriages over his lifetime and one rumoured relationship that never led to marriage. Here’s a look at Leslie Nielsen's relationships.

Barbaree Earl (2001–2010)

At the time of his death, Nielsen was married to his fourth wife, Barbaree Earl. They wed in 2001 and divided their time between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Although they had no children together, Barbaree embraced the role of stepmother to Nielsen's daughters from a previous marriage. The couple remained together until Nielsen’s passing on 28 November 2010 at the age of 84 from pneumonia-related complications.

Monica Boyar (1950–1956)

Actor Leslie Nielsen married his first wife, Monica Boyar, on 28 December 1950, as he was beginning his acting career. Their marriage lasted six years, and the couple had no children.

Monica, a Dominican-American fashion designer, actress, and nightclub singer, was renowned for her calypso and Afro-Cuban music of the 1940s and 1950s. She died on 2 October 2013 at 92 due to complications from a stroke.

Alisande Ullman (September 1958–July 1974)

After divorcing his first wife, The Naked Gun star married Alisande Ullman on 10 September 1958. It was one of his longest marriages, lasting about 15 years before ending in 1974.

The couple had two daughters, Maura Nielsen Kaplan and Thea Nielsen Disney, both of whom pursued careers in film. Maura is an actress with several credits listed on her IMDb profile, while Thea, a former actress, appeared in Wrongfully Accused, Family Plan, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

The family occasionally appeared together on television game shows in the late 1960s and early 1970s, including It Takes Two and It's Your Bet.

Brooks Oliver (1981–1983)

In 1981, the Canadian-American comedian married his third wife, Brooks Oliver. Their marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce two years later, in 1983. Nielsen later shared a humorous story about the breakup in interviews, jokingly attributing it to infidelity. He recalled:

In my marriage, what happened was my wife came to me and said that she was seeing a psychiatrist. Then, about two weeks later, I found out she was also seeing two parking lot attendants and a pastry chef. So that was the end of that.

Alleged relationship with Kandi Rhodes

Leslie Nielsen reportedly dated Kandi Rhodes in the mid-1970s, following the end of his second marriage. The pair were seen together at several public events, including a 1974 Hollywood dinner for film stunt performers.

Leslie Nielsen and Kandi Rhodes' relationship gained wider attention when they appeared as a couple on the popular game show Tattletales in 1976, giving audiences a glimpse of their partnership.

Leslie Nielsen's spouse at the time of his death in 2010 was Barbaree Earl. They shared nearly a decade of marriage after tying the knot in 2001. He had previously been married three times and had two daughters with his second wife, Alisande Ullman.

