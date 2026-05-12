Nigeria's cashless economy is accelerating, but fraud losses reached ₦2.13 billion for major banks in 2025

Fraud incidents declined by 15.03%, yet the amount lost per attack rose significantly, indicating more effective cybercriminals

CBN intensifies regulations, mandating banks to actively combat fraud amid Nigeria's expanding digital transaction landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s push toward a cashless economy is delivering faster payments and stronger digital banking growth, but it is also creating bigger opportunities for fraudsters.

Three of the country’s biggest lenders recorded a combined ₦2.13 billion in fraud and forgery losses in 2025, according to an analysis of their audited financial statements.

Audited report shows that three Nigerian banks lost N2.13 billion to fraudsters in 2025. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies anti-fraud regulations across the financial system, warning banks and customers alike to strengthen transaction security.

Digital payments fuel bigger fraud risks

Nigeria’s banking sector is processing record volumes of digital transactions, and fraudsters are increasingly targeting these channels.

Although the total number of fraud incidents across the three banks declined by 15.03% in 2025, the amount lost per successful attack increased significantly, showing that cybercriminals are becoming more effective.

The banks lost an average of ₦44,454 per fraud incident in 2025, compared to ₦40,488 in the previous year.

While the total amount linked to fraud incidents dropped slightly by 0.87% to ₦10.29 billion, only 20.66% of that amount translated into actual losses. This indicates that banks were able to block, recover, or reverse a large portion of fraudulent transactions before final settlement.

According to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Nigeria recorded 67,518 fraud-related incidents in 2025 alone.

How the banks were hit

At Access Holdings, electronic fraud cases fell by 47.74% to 5,931 incidents. However, cash theft, though only 26 cases, accounted for 14.31% of the bank’s total fraud losses, showing that fewer physical theft cases still carried a heavy financial impact.

UBA reported that electronic fraud made up 99.91% of its 26,400 fraud cases in 2025.

Fraudulent transfers emerged as the most damaging channel, accounting for 35.99% of actual losses and becoming the single biggest fraud source by value.

GTCO disclosed an even sharper challenge. The amount linked to fraud incidents rose by 30.05%, while actual fraud losses surged by 69.34%, despite a slight 0.48% decline in total fraud cases.

This trend suggests that fraud attacks are becoming fewer but far more costly, according to a report by TechCabal.

Banks spend billions fighting cybercrime

As digital transactions rise, banks are spending heavily to protect their systems.

Instant payments reached ₦284.99 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, according to NIBSS. Meanwhile, GTCO, UBA, First Bank of Nigeria, and Zenith Bank Plc processed ₦286.19 trillion through their mobile banking apps during the year.

To defend their platforms, Access Holdings, GTCO, and UBA collectively spent ₦280.90 billion on technology investments in 2025. These included cybersecurity upgrades, fraud-monitoring systems, stronger customer authentication tools, and transaction-security infrastructure.

CBN tightens regulatory pressure

The CBN is no longer asking banks to simply process transactions; it now expects them to actively police fraud.

Under Section 24 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020, banks must submit monthly fraud and forgery reports to the apex bank.

In 2025, the regulator directed NIBSS to begin debiting institutions that receive proceeds from fraudulent transactions.

It also introduced stricter onboarding rules, including mandatory liveness verification and device-binding measures to reduce identity theft and account takeovers.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN tightens rules to prevent fraud in Nigerian financial sector Credit: CBN.

Source: Twitter

Telecom operators are also being drawn into the fight, with regulators pushing for real-time phone-number risk alerts and stronger data-sharing between telcos and financial institutions.

Banks that fail to comply face penalties. In 2025, the CBN fined Access Holdings ₦138 million for weak Know Your Customer (KYC) controls linked to fraud cases.

A hidden cost of Nigeria’s cashless future

Despite the losses, Nigeria’s banking system remains strong.

Access Holdings, GTCO, and UBA held a combined ₦71.06 trillion in customer deposits at the end of 2025, with actual fraud losses representing just 0.003% of total deposits.

Still, as digital banking expands deeper into everyday life, fraud is becoming a permanent hidden cost of Nigeria’s cashless transition—one that banks, customers, regulators, and telecom operators are all being forced to pay for.

Nigerian banks raise staff salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading banks are spending more than ever to attract and retain workers as competition for skilled professionals intensifies across the financial sector.

An analysis of the 2025 audited financial statements of Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank shows that the four lenders increased their combined workforce by 12.75% to 33,675 employees, while total wages and salaries rose 27.49% to ₦1.05 trillion.

The surge in compensation comes as banks battle inflation, rising living costs, and an aggressive talent hunt from fintech firms that are drawing experienced professionals away from traditional lenders.

Source: Legit.ng