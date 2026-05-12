The 3 Million Technical Talent programme opens applications for job-seeking Nigerians with salaries starting at ₦150,000

Participants will follow a five-step process linking training directly to job placement opportunities in the tech sector

Government initiative aims to bridge the skills-to-jobs gap and bolster Nigeria's digital economy with qualified professionals

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has opened applications for its Talent Registry, giving thousands of Nigerians a fresh opportunity to secure well-paying technology jobs with monthly salaries starting from ₦150,000.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Skill Ladders and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is expected to provide access to more than 3,000 tech job opportunities across different digital skill areas.

FG-backed 3MTT opens application for 3,000 3MTT jobs with N150,000 monthly Credit: Stats House

Source: Facebook

Organisers say the programme is aimed at solving one of the biggest challenges facing young Nigerians in the tech ecosystem, moving from training to actual employment.

Bridging the gap between learning and earning

Unlike many digital skills programmes that stop at training, the 3MTT Talent Registry is designed to ensure participants move directly into paid roles after completing the required process.

According to the organisers, the platform serves as a structured pathway that connects trained individuals to employers actively looking for digital talent.

They explained that the programme focuses not just on teaching skills but on helping participants convert those skills into real income and long-term career opportunities.

Currently, over 3,000 roles are listed on the platform, with successful applicants expected to earn a minimum monthly salary of ₦150,000 depending on their job function, experience level, and placement.

This development is expected to bring relief to many young Nigerians seeking stable employment amid rising living costs and increasing unemployment concerns.

Five-step process for interested applicants

To qualify for the available opportunities, applicants must complete a five-stage process on the Skill Ladders platform.

The first step begins with profile registration, where candidates are required to create an account and select their preferred skill area.

This is followed by a skill assessment to evaluate their competence and readiness for available opportunities, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Applicants will then proceed to a role-based assessment, which helps match them with specific job openings suited to their skills and strengths.

Those who complete these stages move to the earning phase, where job placement opportunities become available, and selected candidates begin to receive payment.

Organisers described this final phase as the employment stage, where trained talents transition fully into the workforce and begin earning from assigned roles.

FG pushes digital workforce expansion

The programme reflects the Federal Government’s broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy by building a stronger pool of employable tech professionals.

Officials say the initiative supports youth empowerment, innovation, and job creation while helping employers find qualified local talent for growing digital roles.

The 3MTT programme has remained one of the government’s flagship digital development projects, with a focus on creating millions of technical talents capable of competing globally.

By linking training directly to jobs, the Talent Registry is expected to improve employability and reduce the growing skills-to-jobs gap in Nigeria.

Application deadline announced

Interested applicants are expected to complete their registration through the official 3MTT and Skill Ladders platform before the application deadline of May 14, 2026.

Organisers have advised candidates to finish all required stages early to improve their chances of securing a placement.

Nigerian youths to earn N150,000 monthly in a 3MTT scheme. Credit: 3MTT

Source: UGC

Access to the registration portal is available through the official 3MTT Talent Registry Login platform.

FG offers monthly stipend in TVET scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has officially opened applications for its 2026 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, giving thousands of young Nigerians a fresh opportunity to gain practical skills while earning a monthly stipend.

The programme, regarded as one of the largest skill acquisition schemes currently available in the country, offers tuition-free vocational training, a ₦22,500 monthly allowance, and startup support for selected trades.

With training centres spread across all states, applications are already ongoing, and competition is expected to be high as many young Nigerians seek alternatives to unemployment and economic hardship.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng