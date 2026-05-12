As people continue to speak about the UEFA Champions League final match, a man has said PSG would beat Arsenal to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy

He made the statement in a video he shared on his TikTok page and gave 2 reasons why Arsenal would be defeated by PSG on the match day

The individual also spoke about the look he saw on the face of a PSG player and his opinion about PSG’s defeat of Bayern Munich

A young man has issued a serious statement in a video where he explained why he believes Arsenal F.C. will not win the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match scheduled for 30 May 2026, many individuals have taken to social media to share their opinions on the game.

UEFA Champions League: Man insists PSG will defeat Arsenal in final. Dembele image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/15cinema, Tribuna, Getty Images/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: TikTok

Arsenal vs PSG: Man speaks about UCL

While many have claimed they saw predictions in dreams, another individual has also spoken about the match, openly stating that Arsenal would not win, giving his reasons in a video.

TikTok user @15cinema, at the beginning of his video, said Arsenal cannot beat PSG.

His statement:

“There is no way Arsenal fans think they’re going to win the UCL final. Like there is no way you guys think you’re beating PSG.”

He went on to give his first reason why he believes Arsenal would not defeat PSG.

His statement:

“That team only cares about the goals and the win. Everybody on that team is hungry, including the defenders. Like they have the ability to play good defense and win games.”

“They just push, they don’t care about anything else but goals.”

He also spoke about a picture of one of the PSG players that he saw, saying it scared him.

He added:

“That picture of Dembele is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen, and I truly understand the statement that eyes never lie to you. They don’t lie, look at him. There is hunger in those eyes, hunger that he needs to.”

@15cinema gave another reason in the video for why PSG would beat Arsenal to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy on 30 May.

UCL final: Man predicts PSG will beat Arsenal to win Champions League trophy. Photo Source: Tiktok/15cinema, ARsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

UCL: Man predicts PSG to defeat Arsenal

He continued:

“PSG beat Bayern Munich in the semi final, they’re already saying we’re winning. That’s how much disrespect they’re giving to Arsenal, they automatically think they’ve won.”

He added a description to the video:

"There’s no way arsenal wins the Champions League. "

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady sparked reactions online after claiming she had a dream about the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to her, she saw Arsenal losing the final to PSG in her dream, a statement that quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from football fans online.

Arsenal vs PSG: Man dreams about UCL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who previously predicted that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain would both reach the UEFA Champions League final has gone viral again after sharing a dream about the possible winner of the competition.

According to him, he had earlier posted his prediction before the semi-final stage, where he claimed both teams would meet in the final. He later added that in the same dream, he also saw the team that would win the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng