Get to know Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, and their romantic timeline

Without you [Jelly], I wouldn’t be the woman I am today… I loved you then, I love you now & I’ll love you forever.

Jelly Roll’s wife wrote as she marked eight years of marriage with him. Bunnie XO is not only his partner but also a key figure in his rise to success. Their love story began in 2015 backstage in Las Vegas, and it has since evolved into a decade-long bond.

Key takeaways

Bunnie XO helped Jelly Roll gain custody of his daughter, Bailee.

Bailee. The couple renewed their vows in 2023 at the same Las Vegas chapel where they first wed.

at the same Las Vegas chapel where they first wed. In 2024, the couple revealed plans to have a baby.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Bunnie DeFord Popular as Bunnie XO Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1980 Age 45 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Bill Spills Marital status Married Partner Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord School John C Fremont Junior High Fay Galloway High School Profession Influencer, podcaster, content creator, model Instagram @xomgitsbunnie

Meet Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO: podcast host and social media star

Bunnie XO, also known as Alyssa DeFord, is a podcast host, model, and social media personality. She runs the Dumb Blonde Podcast, where she interviews artists, influencers, and emerging talents.

Outside of her career, Bunnie has been a constant support in Jelly Roll’s life. She helped him stabilise his music career, stepped into a parenting role with his daughter Bailee, and speaks openly about their blended family.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s relationship timeline

Jelly Roll and the social media personality, Bunnie XO, first connected in Las Vegas in 2015 and later married. Here is a timeline highlighting key moments in their love story.

August 2015: Jelly Roll Meets Bunnie XO in Las Vegas

They crossed paths backstage at one of Jelly Roll’s Las Vegas shows in 2015. At the time, Bunnie was still dating someone else, so their connection began as a friendship. After Bunnie's breakup, she reached out to Jelly; as he later quipped,

I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers

When Jelly stayed at her place during the filming of a music video, sparks flew between them. He recalled feeling her genuine nature during their first embrace, which marked the start of their romance.

August 2016: Proposal and spontaneous Vegas wedding

One year after they began dating, Jelly Roll surprised Bunnie XO with an onstage proposal. He popped the question during a Deftones concert in Las Vegas. During an interview with People, the newly engaged pair shared how their wedding happened spontaneously in Las Vegas.

Jelly explained that he saw the courthouse was still open and suggested they go immediately. When Bunnie pointed out that they had about 40 minutes left before closing, he urged that they should hurry. He said;

It was Vegas, right? So it’s like 11 o’clock. They’re closing the joint down by Hard Rock [Cafe] and I’m like…” Let’s just go now,"

2017: Building a blended family with Bailee and Bunnie’s support

Shortly after their wedding, Jelly focused on building a stable blended family. He and Bunnie gained custody of his older daughter, Bailee, following a legal battle. Jelly has often praised Bunnie’s commitment, recalling that she helped him secure stable housing and even covered legal expenses. Jelly told YourTango;

I’ll never forget, Bunnie looked at me and… she said, ‘No matter what happens with us, I’m gonna help you get this little girl,’

Bunnie embraced her role as a stepmother to Bailee and later to Jelly’s son, Noah, from another relationship.

2018: Jelly Roll and Bunnie temporarily split before reuniting

Two years into their marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie went through a brief separation. Despite the distance, they soon realised their bond was too strong to ignore and eventually rekindled their romance.

Reflecting on that period, Bunnie shared on TikTok in February 2023:

Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back - would have put us on this wild journey called life. We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016.

2022: The couple makes their red-carpet debut

In 2022, Bunnie joined Jelly Roll for his first-ever red-carpet appearance at the CMA Awards in Nashville. The milestone moment marked their official debut as a couple in the spotlight.

June 2023: Jelly Roll credits his wife for life-changing support

By mid-2023, Jelly Roll spoke openly about Bunnie’s influence during his Billboard cover story. He described her as a transformative figure who reshaped his life for the better.

Here is what the American rapper said during an interview with Billboard;

You're talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of. I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn't have had the stability or the money.

August 2023: Renewing vows in Las Vegas

Seven years after their impromptu wedding, Jelly Roll and Bunnie renewed their vows in the same Las Vegas chapel where they first tied the knot. Bunnie told Entertainment Tonight that eight years earlier, they had only been dreaming of such a life in Vegas, and were glad that they were living it.

November 2023: Jelly Roll honours Bunnie in CMA award speech

As Jelly Roll’s career gained momentum, he took a moment to recognise Bunnie during a major milestone. At the 2023 Country Music Association Awards, he received the New Artist of the Year trophy. During his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to many people but highlighted his wife, Bunnie.

February 2024: Bunnie XO celebrates Jelly Roll at the Grammys

In February 2024, Jelly Roll earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. Following the ceremony, Bunnie XO took to Instagram to share an emotional message reflecting on their journey and celebrating her husband’s success.

She wrote:

I remember there were times we had to borrow money because we couldn't pay our rent.. But we walked thru every obstacle together, hand in hand- thru the fires. And last night we got to walk hand in hand into the GRAMMY's w/ Bailee together. You are such a force to be reckoned with papa.

June 2024: Couple announces plans for a baby

In June 2024, Jelly Roll revealed on his podcast that he and Bunnie were considering having a baby, according to iHeart Country. The news came as a surprise to fans, since the couple had not previously spoken about wanting biological children.

They later shared that they had begun in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. On her podcast in 2025, Dumb Blonde, Bunnie described the process as lonely and compared it to “a slot machine in Vegas,” highlighting the emotional ups and downs.

Around the same time, Bunnie XO posted a video on Instagram of Jelly speaking about their IVF journey during his appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys. She captioned the post:

We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open. And w/ all odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard & we have only just begun. We have been meeting w/ IVF doctors and exploring all our options to add to our family.

August 2024: Jelly and Bunnie celebrate eight years of marriage

On 31 August 2024, Jelly Roll and Bunnie marked their eighth wedding anniversary. Bunnie posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing that without Jelly, she would not be the woman she had become. In the same post, she jokingly pointed out that Jelly was the longest relationship she had ever been in.

Jelly also shared an anniversary message, describing Bunnie as his best friend and crediting her as the driving force behind his success.

April 2025: Bunnie reflects on a decade of love

In April 2025, Bunnie shared a TikTok recap of her relationship with Jelly Roll, describing it as a “decade-long romance.” She wrote that they were about to embark on one of the hardest and wildest journeys together as twin flames and soulmates.

FAQs

Who is Jelly Roll? Jelly Roll is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Who is Bunnie XO? Bunnie XO is a podcast host, model, and social media personality, and she is Jelly Roll’s wife. How many times has Jelly Roll been married? Jelly Roll has been married once, to Bunnie XO. Do Jelly and Bunnie have an open relationship? There has been speculation about whether they have an open relationship, but neither has confirmed it directly. Does Bunnie have any biological children? Bunnie does not have any biological children but helps raise Jelly Roll’s two children. Is Bunnie pregnant? Bunnie is not pregnant as of 2025, but has shared that she and Jelly Roll are undergoing IVF treatment. Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie split? Jelly Roll and Bunnie briefly split in 2018, but quickly reunited and have remained together.

Over the years, Jelly Roll’s wife has shown unwavering support in his rise to stardom while building her own platform as a podcast host and influencer. Their relationship reflects love and teamwork, as they navigate parenthood, fame, and challenges together.

