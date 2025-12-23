A look at Jodean Bottom and the rest of the famous Phoenix family

Jodean Bottom is a member of the multigenerational Hollywood family, the famous Phoenix acting family. The little-known daughter of John Lee is the half-sister of the late River Phoenix, Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix, as well as singers and actresses Rain, Liberty, and Summer Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix, pictured at a premiere (L). Jodean Bottom, held her child, Victory, in a family photo (R). Photo: @jphoenixupdates on Facebook, @phoenixsgallery on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaway

Jodean Bottom is the oldest child born to John Lee Bottom and the Phoenix family.

born to John Lee Bottom and the Phoenix family. Unlike her parents and half-siblings, she is not involved in the entertainment industry .

. Jodean Bottom was born on 29 February 1964 and is 61 years old as of 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Jodean Trust Bottom Common name Jodean Bottom Gender Female Date of birth 29 February 1964 Age 61 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Amadora, Portugal Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Trinity Father John Lee Bottom Stepmother Arlyn Heart Phoenix, née Dunetz Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Partner Undisclosed Children 1

Meet Jodean Bottom: Personal life and family background

Jodean Trust Bottom was born on 29 February 1964 in Amadora, Portugal, to John Lee Bottom and his then girlfriend, Trinity. She is 61 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Little is known about her childhood and upbringing under her father's or mother's care. Five years after her birth, her father got married to Arlyn (Heart) Dunetz, with whom he had five more children: Summer, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty, and River Phoenix.

Top five facts about John Lee Phoenix's daughter Jodean Bottom. Photo: @phoenixsgallery on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jodean Bottom has successfully maintained her anonymity despite being part of one of the most talented Hollywood families. According to a fan account of her life on Tumblr, Jodean was six years older than River and had more than one daughter, including one only known as Victory. The blog went on to describe the family's initial reunion,

A close family friend revealed that Jodean, who is six years older than River, She is their half-sister, John’s first child. River wanted to find her when they were kids. They went in their motor home looking for her and found her. He was thrilled to find and know her. He loved her a lot and always helped her and her girls out with whatever they needed.

Jodean Bottom's parents: Trinity and John Lee Bottom

Phoenix family members, including Jodean Bottom and her baby, Victory (top right). Photo: @phoenixsgallery

Source: Twitter

At the time of this writing, little is known about Jodean's mother, Trinity, and her relationship with John Lee Bottom. Her father, John Lee Bottom, met her stepmother, Arlyn (Heart) Phoenix, in the late sixties while she was hitchhiking in California.

John was a songwriter who later worked as a carpenter and a landscape gardener. In addition to owning a landscape gardening business, he also owned a vegan restaurant in Costa Rica.

In the early seventies, John and Arlyn became members of the controversial cult, Children of God, where they served as archbishops of Venezuela and Trinidad until 1977, when they fled the cult. While working as a secretary for an NBC executive, Arlyn met Iris Burton, a child actor agent, who represented all the Phoenix children and helped them land acting spots

Jodean Bottom's stepmother, Arlyn (Heart) Phoenix, is an American producer and activist who has received credits, and thanks for her roles in Be More Documentary, My Own Private Idaho, 60 Minutes, and Liberty. Arlyn and John Lee Bottom divorced on 31 January 1997.

A look at Jodean Bottom's siblings

Jodean Bottom is the paternal half-sibling of five children born to John and Arlyn Phoenix. Here is everything you need to know about Jodean’s siblings: River, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty, and Summer Phoenix.

1. River Phoenix

American actor River Phoenix pictured sitting. Photo: @AlabamaHill66

Source: Twitter

Full name : River Jude Phoenix

: River Jude Phoenix Date of birth : 23 August 1970

: 23 August 1970 Date of death : 31 October 1993

: 31 October 1993 Age at the time of death : 23 years

: 23 years Place of birth : Madras, Oregon, United States

: Madras, Oregon, United States Place of death : West Hollywood, California, United States

: West Hollywood, California, United States Profession: Actor

River Phoenix is a critically acclaimed actor known for portraying memorable and complex characters in films such as Stand by Me, Dark Blood, The Thing Called Love, Sneakers, Dogfight, Little Nikita, The Mosquito Coast, and Running on Empty. His earliest films, such as My Own Private Idaho, earned him awards such as the Venice Film Festival, the National Society of Film Critics Awards, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

He was a talented musician as well and played with the band, Aleka's Attic. He received four soundtrack credits according to IMDb and has written songs such as Lone Star State of Mine and Across the Way.

On 31 October 1993, River passed away suddenly from a combined drug intoxication at The Viper Room, a nightclub in West Hollywood, California, United States.

2. Rain Phoenix

American actress and singer Rain Phoenix pictured standing. Photo: @rainjphoenix333

Source: Facebook

Full name : Rain Joan of Arc Phoenix

: Rain Joan of Arc Phoenix Date of birth : 21 November 1972

: 21 November 1972 Age : 53 years (as of 2025)

: 53 years (as of 2025) Place of birth : Crockett, Texas, United States

: Crockett, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, musician, producer

Jodean's younger half-sister, Rain, is a multi-talented artist with contributions in music alongside her brother, River. After he obtained a deal with the Island Records label, he formed the band Aleka's Attic with Rain. She has also provided lead and backup vocals for bands such as Papercranes, Escape Artist Lovers, The Causey Way, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and R.E.M.

Rain has multiple acting credits in films and TV shows such as Feel, Violet, Water Colors, Low Down, The Disappearance of Andy Waxman, Stranger Inside, and Family Ties, among others. Some of her soundtrack credits include Fighting Fish, Wasted, Happiness, and Reservation Road.

In September 2019, she founded LaunchLeft, a creative agency and podcast designed to help independent artists gain exposure. She remains an active advocate for social justice and animal rights, often collaborating with her siblings on initiatives.

3. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @ElPare89

Source: Twitter

Full name : Joaquin Rafael Phoenix (Leaf)

: Joaquin Rafael Phoenix (Leaf) Date of birth : 28 October 1974

: 28 October 1974 Age : 51 years (as of 2025)

: 51 years (as of 2025) Place of birth : Hospital San Francisco, San Juan, Puerto Rico

: Hospital San Francisco, San Juan, Puerto Rico Profession: Actor, producer

Joaquin Phoenix is the most popular Phoenix sibling at the time of this writing. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for his roles in Joker: Folie à Deux, Napoleon, Joker, The Sisters Brothers, Irrational Man, Gladiator, Parenthood, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, among others.

The prominent animal rights activist and long-time vegan has won two Golden Globe Awards, including the 2006 and 2020 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Joker and Walk the Line, respectively. He also has nominations for the same category for Beau is Afraid, Inherent Vice, Her, The Master, and Gladiator as of 2025.

4. Liberty Phoenix

Liberty Phoenix attended the 23rd Anniversary Mercy for Animals Gala at the Skirball Cultural Centre on 16 September 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Liberty Mariposa Phoenix (Libertad)

: Liberty Mariposa Phoenix (Libertad) Date of birth : 5 July 1976

: 5 July 1976 Age : 49 years (as of 2025)

: 49 years (as of 2025) Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Actress, musician, apparel designer

Like most of her siblings, Liberty Phoenix began her career as a child, appearing in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Kate's Secret. Although she left the acting profession, she has occasionally partnered with her sisters in creative musical projects, such as performing in the bands The Causey Way and Papercranes.

In 2017, she founded INDIGOGreen, an eco-friendly building supply company, and serves as a director for the River Phoenix Centre for Peacebuilding. She also serves on the board of the United States Green Building Council in Florida.

5. Summer Phoenix

Summer Phoenix attended the AFI Fest 2013, screening of Out of the Furnace at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: @mnralphie

Source: Twitter

Full name : Summer Joy Phoenix

: Summer Joy Phoenix Date of birth : 10 December 1978

: 10 December 1978 Age : 47 years (as of 2025)

: 47 years (as of 2025) Place of birth : Winter Park, Florida, United States

: Winter Park, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, musician

Summer is a former child actress, model, and musician who appeared in films such as The Believer, SLC Punk!, and The Faculty. She has a background in theatre and was a member of the rock bands The Causey Way and Rain Phoenix's Papercranes with her sisters, Rain and Liberty.

She was married to Casey Affleck between 2006 and 2017, and they have two children, Indiana and Atticus Affleck. Like her siblings, she is a vegan and supports various humanitarian and environmental organisations, including the River Phoenix Centre for Peacebuilding.

FAQs

Who is Jodean Bottom? Jodean is the little known daughter of John Lee Bottom. What is Jodean Bottom known for? She is best known for being the half-sister of Hollywood stars Joaquin and River Phoenix. When was Jodean Bottom born? Jodean was born in 29 February 1964. Who are Jodean Bottom's parents? Her parents are John Lee and his former girlfriend, Trinity. Who is the oldest of the Phoenix siblings? The oldest of the famous Phoenix siblings is the late actor River Phoenix Are River and Joaquin full brothers? River and Joaquin are full brothers and share the same parents, Arlyn and John Lee Phoenix. Who is older, Joaquin or River Phoenix? River Phoenix was born in 1970, making him older than Joaquin, who was born in 1974, by about four years. What are the names of the Phoenix children? Arlyn and John Lee Phoenix's children are River, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty, and Summer Phoenix. What is Jodean Bottom's net worth? Bottom's net worth is not publicly known.

Despite her family's fame, Jodean Bottom remains to be the most private member of the Phoenix family. She has maintained a life away from the Hollywood spotlight, unlike her famous siblings, River, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty and Summer Phoenix.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Drake's parents. Aubrey Drake Graham was born in October 1986 to Dennis Graham and Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham. His parents got married in Toronto, Canada, in 1985.

Drake's parents, Dennis Graham and Sandra "Sandi" Gayle Graham, have played a vital role in his life, offering support and influence that helped shape his path in the entertainment industry. Find out more details about them in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng