Some Christian worshippers in the Ekiti LGA of Kwara have suspended church services after repeated deadly attacks

Armed assailants killed three worshippers and abducted no less than 15 during a night vigil at the prayer ground

Kwara State Police have launched a tactical rescue operation after confirming the attack and condemning it

Some Christian worshippers in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state have decided to suspend church services following repeated deadly attacks by terrorists targeting worship centres, Legit.ng reports.

Fear in Kwara as worshipper recounts deadly raid that forced worshippers to suspend church gatherings. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Community members who spoke with Legit.ng on Sunday evening, May 24, said many churches in the affected communities have now been shut down temporarily. Residents are also fleeing for safety.

The development followed an attack on a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran Village, where terrorists killed three worshippers and abducted 15 others.

The latest attack occurred during a night vigil on Saturday, May 23, when gunmen invaded the prayer ground and opened fire on worshippers.

Panic drives closure of Kwara churches

Residents told Legit.ng that the attacks on churches now appear deliberate and coordinated, forcing many Christian leaders and worshippers to abandon gatherings entirely.

One worshipper, John, told Legit.ng that many residents no longer see churches as safe places.

“We have decided to stop all church services for now because we realised the church is no longer safe for us again,” John said.

“These bandits keep warning us that if we continue to hold church services, they will keep attacking and killing our people. We are living in fear because there are no security operatives around to protect us.”

John said the repeated attacks have traumatised entire communities, especially young people who now fear attending worship programmes in remote areas.

“It is obvious now that these attacks are targeted at churches and worshippers,” he added.

“Despite repeated assurances from security agencies that the situation is under control, nothing has changed. Our youth leaders have decided to close down churches and relocate many members to safer places,” he said.

The resident added that several families spent hours searching for missing relatives after the attackers escaped through nearby forests.

“People were running in different directions because of the gunshots. Some families could not even find their relatives until the next morning,” the resident added.

Police launch rescue operation after deadly attack

The state Police Command had also confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Ilorin by the spokesperson of the command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

Worshipper speaks after Kwara vigil attack that killed 3 worshippers and forced churches to close. Photo: LIONEL HEALING

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, the incident was reported by Pastor Adebayo Abiodun of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala, Ekerin Village, who was conducting a night vigil when the gunmen stormed the prayer ground.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, described the attack as “gruesome and condemnable.”

“While conducting a night vigil alongside members of his congregation at Ori-Oke Ijaye via Ekerin village, armed hoodlums invaded the prayer ground, firing sporadically,” the police commissioner said.

He confirmed that three worshippers were killed during the attack, while 15 others were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

The police commissioner stated that operatives attached to the Ekiti Division were immediately deployed after the distress report was received.

“A comprehensive tactical and intelligence-driven operation involving the Police Drone Team, PMF personnel, Intelligence Units, and other operational assets has been deployed for a coordinated rescue mission,” he added.

The police also assured residents that bush combing operations and intelligence gathering were ongoing to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.

Recurring attacks heighten fear in Kwara churches

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over recurring attacks on worship centres in Kwara South.

In November 2025, bandits attacked Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, killing three worshippers and abducting 38 others before security operatives later rescued the victims.

Similarly, in March 2026, suspected gunmen attacked an ECWA church in Omugo, Ifelodun local government area, abducting 11 worshippers during a church programme.

Terrorists attack Kwara Emir’s palace

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected terrorists invaded the Emir of Yashikira’s palace in Kwara state during a midnight attack, abducting at least five people, including women and children from the royal household.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stormed the palace around 12:40 am, setting parts of the building and vehicles ablaze.

Source: Legit.ng