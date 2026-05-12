A Nigerian man has made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain

Despite identifying as a neutral fan, the young man predicted that one of the teams would secure a 2-0 victory on May 30, 2026

He cited some reasons why the selected team would win, sparking mixed reactions and conversations among social media users

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after posting a video containing his technical analysis and prediction for the Champions League final.

Using his platform, @what.sports, the content creator explained why he believes Arsenal is the right club to lift the trophy.

A man shares his prediction on Champions league match between Arsenal and PSG. Photo credit: @what.sports/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man analyses Champions League match victory

In the detailed video, the young man, dressed casually, spoke calmly. He noted that his prediction was based solely on observation, not on club loyalty.

He said:

"I am not an Arsenal fan. I have never, ever supported Arsenal. But this one, or this time, I’m gonna tell you for a fact that Arsenal is gonna win it."

Comparing the North London club's backline to a biblical structure, he predicted that Arsenal would win against PSG on May 30, 2026, with a 2 - 0 victory. He also noted that Arsenal's defense is currently "impenetrable."

@what.sports said:

"But here’s my prediction: Arsenal is going to win the Champions League. Arsenal will beat PSG 2-0."

He added:

"Because having seen how Arsenal played against Atletico Madrid, that has the 'wall of Jericho'—their defense is like the wall of Jericho. If Arsenal could destroy Atletico Madrid home and away, that means that this Arsenal team are not playing. If you look at how PSG plays, they can easily be defeated by Arsenal. You can argue all you want, but that is my take."

Reactions trail UCL prediction

The video has since gained significant traction on TikTok, especially as football fans gear up for the match scheduled for May 30 at 17:00. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @what.sports's post below:

atish_ramkhe7 said:

"Well said bro. Arsenal will win the Champions League."

juanamichael546 said:

"Love you man for that statement."

Slimzol said:

"Back 2 back."

Watch the man's prediction below:

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Arsenal’s win over West Ham.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng