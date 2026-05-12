Arsenal vs PSG: Man Makes Bold Prediction on Champions League winner, Many Agree With Scores
- A Nigerian man has made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain
- Despite identifying as a neutral fan, the young man predicted that one of the teams would secure a 2-0 victory on May 30, 2026
- He cited some reasons why the selected team would win, sparking mixed reactions and conversations among social media users
A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after posting a video containing his technical analysis and prediction for the Champions League final.
Using his platform, @what.sports, the content creator explained why he believes Arsenal is the right club to lift the trophy.
Man analyses Champions League match victory
In the detailed video, the young man, dressed casually, spoke calmly. He noted that his prediction was based solely on observation, not on club loyalty.
He said:
"I am not an Arsenal fan. I have never, ever supported Arsenal. But this one, or this time, I’m gonna tell you for a fact that Arsenal is gonna win it."
Comparing the North London club's backline to a biblical structure, he predicted that Arsenal would win against PSG on May 30, 2026, with a 2 - 0 victory. He also noted that Arsenal's defense is currently "impenetrable."
@what.sports said:
"But here’s my prediction: Arsenal is going to win the Champions League. Arsenal will beat PSG 2-0."
He added:
"Because having seen how Arsenal played against Atletico Madrid, that has the 'wall of Jericho'—their defense is like the wall of Jericho. If Arsenal could destroy Atletico Madrid home and away, that means that this Arsenal team are not playing. If you look at how PSG plays, they can easily be defeated by Arsenal. You can argue all you want, but that is my take."
Reactions trail UCL prediction
The video has since gained significant traction on TikTok, especially as football fans gear up for the match scheduled for May 30 at 17:00. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @what.sports's post below:
atish_ramkhe7 said:
"Well said bro. Arsenal will win the Champions League."
juanamichael546 said:
"Love you man for that statement."
Slimzol said:
"Back 2 back."
Watch the man's prediction below:
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Arsenal’s win over West Ham.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng