How many children does 2Baba have? Meet the singer's kids and their moms

2Baba in the press room at the 2011 BET Awards (L). The singer speaks at an award ceremony (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Pius Utomi Ekpei (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Nigerian singer 2Baba has four sons and three daughters .

. He has had his children with three different women ( Adesunmbo Adeoye/Sumbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi , and Annie Macaulay-Idibia ).

, and ). 2Baba’s children live in Nigeria and the United States, depending on their mothers’ locations.

Profile summary

Full name Innocent Ujah Idibia Nickname 2Baba Gender Male Date of birth 18 September 1975 Age 49 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Idoma Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'9" Height in centimetres 206 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rose Idibia Father Michael Idibia Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Annie Macaulay-Idibia Children 7 School Mount Saint Gabriel Secondary School College Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer, philanthropist Instagram @official2baba Facebook

How many children does 2Baba have?

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has seven children (three daughters and four sons). His seven kids are from three women: Adesunmbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and his current wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia. Below are the seven 2Baba’s kids, starting from the eldest to the youngest.

1. Nino Idibia

Nino Idibia smiles as he marks his 15th birthday (L). 2Baba's eldest child poses holding a wine glass (R). Photo: @legit.ng, @ninoidibia on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Nino Idibia

: Nino Idibia Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 15 January 2006

: 15 January 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of 2025)

Nino Idibia is 2Baba’s first child born from his relationship with Sumbo Adeoye. He was born on 15 January 2006, and his age is 19 years as of 2025. Even though now an adult, 2Baba's eldest son maintains a private lifestyle and rarely shares posts on his social media accounts.

In 2016, his mother shared a post on Facebook congratulating her son on his induction as the music prefect of the school he attended, Chrisland School. Then, he seemed to have chosen an early path in music, but currently, it is unknown if he is still pursuing music. Nino is reportedly schooling abroad.

2. Ehi Idibia

Ehi Idibia smiles as she sits on a seat in a plane (L). 2Baba's second child looks on in a solo picture (R). Photo: @eddieameha, @birthdaysbank on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Ehikowoicho Idibia

: Ehikowoicho Idibia Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 27 April 2006

: 27 April 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of 2025)

Ehi Idibia is the Nigerian singer’s second child and first daughter. She is 2Baba’s daughter with Pero Adeniyi and was born on 27 April 2006 in the United States, where she spends most of her time. Even though she has a close bond with her mother, she has a good relationship with his father.

3. Zion Idibia

Zion Idibia holds a balloon at a party (L). 2Baba's third child holds a phone to his ears as he looks on (R). Photo: @sunmboadeoye on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Zion Idibia

: Zion Idibia Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 29 April 2008

: 29 April 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)

Zion Idibia was born on 29 April 2008, and he is 17 years old as of 2025. He is the second child from 2Baba and Sumbo Adeoye’s relationship. Seemingly, he is following his father’s footsteps in music, as he is usually referred to as a rapper with the stage name King Z.

He studied at Chrisland College, Lagos, and was reportedly elected as the school’s music professor. Zion maintains a low-key lifestyle with a private social media account and occasionally appears on her mother’s posts. He is believed to be still pursuing his education and has not ventured into music professionally.

4. Justin Idibia

Justin Idibia poses for a photo as he leans on a wall (L). 2Baba's third son looks on as he sits on a chair (R). Photo: @cocosherrie on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Justin Idibia

: Justin Idibia Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 7 May 2008

: 7 May 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)

2Baba’s third son and second child with Pero Adeniyi is Justin Idibia. He was born on 7 May 2008, and he is 17 years old as of 2025. Like his elder sister, Ehikowoicho Idibia, Justin lives in the United States with his mother.

Justin is known for his academic excellence. According to a Facebook in November 2018, 2Baba’s son received the Black Students Achievement Award for academic success in the US.

5. Isabella Idibia

Isabella Idibia displays a phone (L). 2Baba's daughter (in black) poses for a photo with her grandmother (R). Photo: @colepeterjr, @ijeomadaisy on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Isabella Idibia

: Isabella Idibia Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 10 December 2008

: 10 December 2008 Age: 16 years old (as of May 2025)

Isabella Idibia is 2Baba’s second daughter and first child with Annie Macaulay-Idibia. She was born on 10 December 2008, and her age as of May 2025 is 16 years.

Although young, Annie Idibia’s daughter has shown interest in multiple activities, including swimming, acting, modelling, and fashion. While representing her school in swimming competitions, she reportedly won two gold medals and three bronze medals.

In her fifth year in school, Isabella won awards for the best dictation and spelling student, best support student, and star speaker. She models for her mother’s beauty salon and fashion store and has been featured in the Africa Magic family drama Mr X.

6. Innocent Idibia Jnr

Innocent Idibia Jnr poses as he marks his 10th birthday (L). 2Baba's youngest son smiles as he looks on (R). Photo: @informationnigeria, @legitngbreakingnews on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Innocent Idibia Jnr

: Innocent Idibia Jnr Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 8 April 2012

: 8 April 2012 Age: 13 years old (as of 2025)

Innocent Idibia Jnr is named after his father, and he is the youngest son of the Nigerian singer, born from his relationship with Pero Adeniyi. He was born on 8 April 2012, and he is 13 years old as of 2025. He also lives in the United States with his mother and older siblings Ehikowoicho Idibia and Justin Idibia.

7. Olivia Idibia

Olivia and her parents celebrate her 2nd birthday (L). 2Baba's youngest child looks on as she sits in front of a grey wall (R). Photo: @hangoutnigeria, @asoebi_styles on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Olivia Idibia

: Olivia Idibia Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 14 January 2014

: 14 January 2014 Age: 11 years old (as of 2025)

Olivia Idibia is the youngest among 2Baba’s seven children. The singer and his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, welcomed her on 14 January 2014, and she is 11 years old as of 2025.

In 2020, she survived a health scare after undergoing a successful surgery on her leg. Olivia appeared alongside her parents in the 2022 Netflix reality TV series Young, Famous, and African.

Meet the mothers of 2Baba’s children

The singer has had seven children with three different women. The mothers of 2Baba’s kids are Sumbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and Annie Macaulay-Idibia. Below is a closer look at each of them.

1. Sumbo Ajaba Adeoye

Adesunmbo Adeoye in black attire poses for a photo (L). She stands alongside her sons Nino and Zion (R). Photo: @sunmboadeoye on Instagram (modified by author)

Adesunmbo Adeoye is the first woman to have 2Baba’s child. She is an entrepreneur, author, and internet personality. From her relationship with 2Baba, she has two children: Nino and Zion Idibia.

Currently, she is married to Pastor David Adeoye of Royalty Christian Centre in Lagos. Adesunmbo Adeoye reportedly has other children from her current marriage. Despite parting ways with 2Baba, the two co-parent peacefully and occasionally share moments with their kids on social media.

2. Pero Adeniyi Agofure

Pero Adeniyi in different photos dressed in African Ankara material. Photo: @ankarafreak, @mamarrazzii on Instagram (modified by author)

Pero Adeniyi is the mother of 2Baba’s three children: Ehikowoicho Idibia, Justin Idibia, and Innocent Idibia Jnr. She is an internet personality based in the United States, where she lives with her kids.

Besides the three kids with 2Baba, she has a child born from her current marriage with a man only known as Agofure. Pero has been involved in some public controversies involving Annie Macaulay-Idibia, but she remains a loving mother to her kids.

3. Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Annie Macaulay-Idibia in colourful attire walks along a corridor (L). 2Baba's wife sits on a seat in a plane (R). Photo: @annieidibia1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Annie Macaulay-Idibia is 2Baba’s legally recognised wife, with whom he exchanged marriage vows on 2 May 2012. She is a Nigerian model, presenter, and actress known for starring in several films and TV series, including Almajiri, Double Strings, Love Cross, and Mad About You.

Her marriage with the Nigerian singer has not been an all-rosy one, as they have had ups and downs. In January 2025, through an Instagram post, 2Baba announced separation from his wife and divorce plans.

Later, there were claims that his account was hacked, but he dismissed them, saying he meant what he said. As of this writing, the said divorce has not been officially finalised.

FAQs

Who is 2Face's first wife? The singer has only one legally recognised wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia. Who is the mother of Isabella Idibia? She is the daughter of 2Baba and his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia. Did 2Baba have an 8th child? No, he does not have an eight child. In 2022, amid rumours that he had fathered a child with a woman, he dismissed the speculations, saying that they were fake news. How many baby mamas does 2Face have? He has children with three women: Adesunmbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and Annie Macaulay-Idibia (his wife). Who is 2Baba’s first child? The singer’s first child is his son Nino Idibia, born on 15 January 2006 from his relationship with Adesunmbo Adeoye. Does 2Baba have twins? None of his seven children are twins. Where do 2Baba’s children live? Some of his children live in Lagos, Nigeria, while others reside in the United States. How many daughters does 2Baba have? He has three daughters: Ehikowoicho Idibia, Isabella Idibia, and Olivia Idibia.

2Baba has seven children—four sons and three daughters born from his relationships with three women. Despite the complexities that come with having kids from different women, 2Baba has made it a priority to stay connected with his kids.

