We were blessed to have two beautiful girls and it's always been a blessing to me because I would go coach football and I would come home and have the girls and it was refreshing to me to have that experience in my life. It puts everything in perspective.

This 2019 quote from NFL coach Matt Eberflus reflects the grounding influence of family amid the pressures of professional football. Matt Eberflus' daughters, Grace and Giada, together with their mother, Kelly, have quietly shaped both his personal and professional journey.

Matt Eberflus' daughters and wife posing after in a pre-game.

Key takeaways

Matt Eberflus and his wife, Kelly Eberflus, are college sweethearts ; they met at the University of Toledo .

; they . Matt is the father of two daughters, Grace and Giada Eberflus.

Grace graduated from Chapman University in California in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Dance.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Charles Eberflus Gender Male Date of birth 17 May 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence Lake Bluff, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Stanley Eberflus Mother Joanne Eberflus Marital status Married Wife Kelly Eberflus Children 2 High School Whitmer High School University The University of Toledo Profession Football coach

All about Matt Eberflus' daughters

Here are lesser-known facts about Matt Eberflus' daughters.

Grace Eberflus

Matt Eberflus posing with his daughters and wife standing closely together.

Grace is Matt Eberflus' first child with his wife, Kelly Eberflus. She graduated from Chapman University in California in May 2022, earning a Bachelor of Arts in dance along with a minor in language and literacy. Dance, particularly competitive and pre-professional training, has played a significant role in her life.

In the same interview with the Indianapolis Colts, Grace shared how different her dad appears on the field compared to the father she knows at home. She said:

We see him on the field on TV and we don't know that guy. I'm like, 'Is that my dad?

Giada Eberflus

Matt Eberflus and his wife celebrate the girls' award wins at a dance competition.

Giada is the younger of Matt and Kelly Eberflus’ two daughters. Born in 2005, she is 20 as of 2025. Like her older sister, Giada has pursued competitive and pre-professional dance.

In the interview mentioned above, when asked about her father’s public persona, she said:

People think he's very stern because he's a coach, but he's really not.

When asked whether their dad ever wished for a son to carry on his football legacy, Giada shared his answer:

I'm happy with what I got.

Meet Matt Eberflus' wife and the mother of his kids

Matt Eberflus posing with his wife, Kelly Eberflus, in front of a Christmas tree.

The football coach is married to Kelly Eberflus. Kelly and Matt first met when they were students at the University of Toledo. Kelly grew up in a football‑filled environment, a heritage she described in a 2019 interview with the Indianapolis Colts:

I grew up on the football field. It's really all I know. My grandfather played in the NFL and coached. My dad played college football and coached high school football for years. I literally grew up going to his camps in the summer, sitting on the field and going up in the old wooden press boxes.

Throughout Matt’s demanding NFL career, Kelly has been a supportive partner. She recalled how, despite the intensity of coaching, he always made time for family.

He would come home from a game and the girls would dress him up and play pretty, pretty princess. It was a great balance. People used to say, 'Are you guys trying for a boy? Don't you want a boy?' And we were like, 'No. He has boys. He's got more testosterone than he needs.

FAQs

Who is Matt Eberflus? He is an American professional football coach. How old is Matt Eberflus? He is 55 years old as of 2025. Where is Matt Eberflus from? The coach hails from Toledo, Ohio, United States. Who are the daughters of coach Eberflus? His daughters are Grace and Giada Eberflus. Who is Matt Eberflus' wife? The football coach's wife is Kelly Eberflus. Is Matt Eberflus Catholic? He is a Christian with an Eastern Orthodox background, but there is no public evidence confirming that he is specifically Catholic. Where does Matt Eberflus' family reside? Matt currently resides with his wife and children in Lake Bluff, Illinois, United States.

Matt Eberflus' daughters, Grace and Giada Eberflus, are the centre of his world off the field. With their mother, Kelly, they provide the stability, support, and love that keep him balanced amid the high-pressure demands of NFL life.

