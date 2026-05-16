A young man has taken to social media to share photos of the foreign currency he saw in a thrift store he bought jeans from

He mentioned that he plans to make nothing less than a million naira after exchanging the money at the bureau de change

People who saw the value of the currency he posted took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A young man who recently bought a pair of stock jeans online jubilated after finding foreign currency inside and said he expects to make nothing less than a million after exchanging the currency.

In the photos he shared, it was revealed that the currency he found is a Korean note, as he posted the photos online for his followers to see.

Thrift jeans buyer shocked after finding foreign currency inside pocket. Photo Source: Twitter/ashiedu_victor

Source: Twitter

Man finds foreign currency in jeans

Taking to his social media page, he explained that he plans to head to a bureau de change to exchange the money for Nigerian naira.

@ashiedu_victor said:

"See what I found in one ‘stock jeans’ I bought a few days ago. 10,000 Korean won. I don blow."

He explained what he would do immediately he wakes up the next day, and also plans to spend on his wife after exchanging the note.

Man finds foreign currency in thrift jeans, says he may make over ₦1 million. Photo Source: Twitter/ashiedu_victor

Source: Twitter

Man shares photos of foreign currency

He added:

"First thing tomorrow morning I am going to Bureau de change. I should get nothing less than 1 million naira, make I go flex my wife."

The note he found, 10,000 Korean won, is worth 9,149 naira.

Many people who came across his post took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man finds money in jeans

@IamCeofillan noted:

"I sponsored my friend and we paid transport to Alaba international to change 1000 WON. I spent 800NGN transport to change 1000 WON of 90NGN.. Emmanuel God go punish you anywhere you dey. You said you'll open Salon for me with the Money of we change am that year."

@AdultTailor noted:

"I have noticed something, when you see a currency note with thousands just know it has no value."

@enikeni added:

"I saw 25,000 won in a jacket in the year 2001, I thought I have made it big in life…. Me and my friend Shola We trekked 5km before we finally got one aboki that knows the money and he offered to give us N150, Omo my eyes first blurr."

@f_ikechukwu shared:

"Make sure you carry escorts, 2022 hilux because na like 6 Ghana must go you go carry come back."

@OYEBRIGHT said:

"In 2013 I fund 10,000 won in an Okirika jeans , I was very happy that I started celebrating my fortune, but unfortunately a guy told me not to celebrate because what I am holding in not more than 1,450 naira, I just threw it away."

@Mary_Tu2 noted:

"One one my friend remove money like this 4 bale, pay transport go meet aboki way the change money them tell her say the money nah 65 naira🤣🤣😀. She say you need to see the way the aboki guys dey laugh her, I tank my God say I no follow her that place."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after she found foreign money and coins inside a bale of thrift bags she bought.

She showed how she opened the bags and saw the money inside. Some people said the money is small when changed to naira, while others shared their own similar stories.

Okrika seller finds euro inside bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman who sells okrika clothes was very happy after she found a 500 euro note inside a bale of clothes she bought.

She showed the money in a video while unpacking her clothes. Many people online were surprised and reacted to her discovery.

Source: Legit.ng