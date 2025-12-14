Kennisandra Jeffries, the social worker whose career grounds a political family

Kennisandra Jeffries is a celebrity wife best known for being the spouse of Hakeem Jeffries, an American politician and attorney. They have been married for nearly 30 years and are parents of two children. Professionally, Kennisandra has made a name for herself as a social worker.

Profile summary

Full name Kennisandra Arciniegas-Jeffries Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Hakeem Sekou Jeffries Children 2 Profession Social worker

Meet Hakeem Jeffries’ wife Kennisandra Arciniegas

Kennisandra Arciniegas, widely recognised as the wife of U.S. politician Hakeem Jeffries, is an American national of African-American descent.

Although she is the wife of a famous personality, she keeps a low profile and has not revealed details about her background, including who her parents and siblings are. However, she has a relative named Fabio Arciniegas.

Currently, she resides in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York, where Jeffries also represents the 8th Congressional District. Kennisandra is bilingual and can communicate in both English and Spanish.

Kennisandra and her work in service and charity

Hakeem Jeffries’ wife, Kennisandra, is reportedly a social worker with the Service Employees International Union Local 1199. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, an organisation founded at Howard University in 1908.

The sorority is dedicated to cultivating high scholastic and ethical standards, promoting unity and friendship among women, and addressing social issues affecting women and girls through service and advocacy. As per information on her Facebook page, she celebrates the Founders’ Day of the sorority every year.

She also takes part in charitable and community-driven initiatives, often working to raise awareness and support for meaningful causes. For instance, in January 2022, Kennisandra participated in the National 2nd Annual 25 Push-Ups-a-Day Challenge in support of the American Cancer Society to raise funds and highlight the impact of cancer on families.

Inside Kennisandra Jeffries and Hakeem Jeffries' marriage

The American social worker is married to Hakeem Jeffries. Her husband is an American politician and attorney, known for serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 8th Congressional District since 2013. In 2023, he became the House Democratic Leader, the first Black person to lead a major party in Congress.

It is unknown when and how their relationship started, but they reportedly exchanged marriage vows in 1997. Therefore, the couple has been married for nearly three decades, keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Get to know Hakeem and Kennisandra Jeffries’ children

The American politician and the social worker share two grown sons, Jeremiah Jeffries and Joshua Jeffries. Below is a closer look at each of their children.

Jeremiah Jeffries

Jeremiah is the couple’s eldest son, reportedly born in 2002, making him 23 years old in 2025. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Boston University with a bachelor of arts in political science and economics. He is currently pursuing a law degree at Georgetown University Law Center.

Although still a student, Jeremiah has already gained experience in the professional world. He has interned across multiple organisations, including BSE Global, Bloomberg Associates, and the Democratic National Committee.

Joshua Jeffries

Kennisandra Jeffries’ youngest son is Joshua Jeffries, reportedly born in 2004, making him 21 years old as of 2025. Joshua began his studies at The Beacon School before joining the University of Virginia in 2022.

At the institution, he pursues a bachelor of science in finance and entrepreneurship and is also a member of the UVA McIntire School of Commerce. Joshua established a sneaker resell business in 2020, before serving as an intern at multiple organisations. Currently, he is the president of BlackFin Investment Group.

For more than 20 years, Kennisandra Jeffries has been married to politician and attorney Hakeem Jeffries. Together, they share two sons who are currently advancing their education and building their careers. The family resides in Brooklyn, New York, the district Hakeem represents in Congress. Professionally, Kennisandra works as a social worker.

