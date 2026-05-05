A lady went viral on social media after sharing her opinion about cybersecurity and why it needed to be studied

In a now-viral post on X, she called for basic knowledge of cybersecurity to be made mandatory for everyone

As her tweet continued, she disclosed her reason for that stance, especially for everyone who uses the internet

A lady gained attention after putting forward her views on the importance of learning cybersecurity and the need for greater public awareness of online safety.

She argued that foundational instruction in cybersecurity ought to be required for all internet users.

Lady shares why cybsercurity should be made mandatory. Photo credit: @Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady proposes for cybsercurity skill to be mandatory

Her position was based on the frequency of security breaches she observed among people online.

Identified by the handle @zenstyal on X, she expressed concern about how often individuals had their accounts compromised.

According to her, many incidents could have been prevented with better understanding of basic threats.

She pointed specifically to the danger of interacting with unsolicited material sent electronically.

Compressed files that arrived without prior notice were emphasised as a particular risk that users should avoid opening.

Her post attracted engagement on the platform and was shared widely by other users.

Netizens discussed about digital literacy and personal responsibility when navigating the internet.

She maintained that the rate at which people fell victim to hacking indicated a gap in essential knowledge.

In explaining her position further, she stressed that the recommendation applied especially to anyone active online.

Her argument was that internet activity exposed people to risks they might not recognise.

Without some level of training, users were likely to make errors that led to compromised devices or stolen information.

Lady's post about cybsercurity goes viral. Photo credit: @SOPA Images/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She suggested that cybersecurity classes be made compulsory as a practical response to the common problem.

She believed that equipping people with simple protective habits would reduce the number of successful attacks.

Her focus remained on preventative measures rather than technical expertise.

Reactions as lady speaks about cybersecurity

Her post drew attention online as netizens were quick to react to it.

XinYume said:

"Oh my friend who hasnt messaged me in a million years randomly messages me to try out his suspicious looking game in a very suspicious looking message? no problemo amigo i will click on your wacky link that wants my sign ins."

Lucien said:

"Some people be getting hit with that 725 Terabyte zip file and go yes of course I'll download absolute PC brickonator nine million."

Zunfei said:

"Smh I know right it’s kind of scary how easy everyone is getting hacked. Like I feel bad for them like not in a mocking way but like come on."

Travysty added:

"People fall for it all the time and idk how! Ah yes my friend who knows nothing on game devopment is asking me to view their game files. Nothing sus here!"

See the post below:

First-class graduate bags degree in cybersecurity and forensics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed joy on social media after retrieving his statement of result as a first-class holder.

According to the man, he had finally completed his master's degree in cyber security and digital forensics.

Source: Legit.ng