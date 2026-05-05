A video of what Davido’s white bodyguard did regarding the singer’s drink at a club has surfaced online

The singer was at a club with Carter Efe, celebrating his win in the boxing match against Portable

Fans applauded the bodyguard’s actions, saying he did well and was very prompt in his reaction

Davido’s white bodyguard has been praised by fans after what he did for the singer while they were at a club recently.

The music star and Carter Efe had stormed a club to celebrate his win against Portable in a boxing match held a few days ago.

Reactions as Davido's bodyguard protects his drink at club. Photo credit@davido/@amtheirfavourite

Source: Instagram

As the singer was rejoicing and showing excitement, he lifted his glass of drink.

Reacting, his bodyguard, who was standing nearby, swiftly turned on his torchlight to illuminate the area where Davido raised his glass. Some other guests also raised their glasses and were able to toast with the singer.

His eyes were fixed on the drink till the singer brought down his hand.

Fans share take on tbodyguard’s action

Reacting, fans expressed happiness that the singer has a trustworthy person protecting him.

Davido trends over action taken by his bodyguard. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

They added that the bodyguard does not trust anyone around the music star and expressed relief that their favourite is safe, given his level of alertness.

Some users joked that if they were working with Davido, a torchlight would be the last item they would think of holding in a club.

Another person drew attention to the action and advised people to be cautious about food or drink poisoning.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reaction to video about Davido's bodyguard

Netizens reacted to the post made about the music star's bodyguard. Here are some of the comments below:

@priscyjuxlovesquad commented:

"It’s giving abeg make una know kpai my oga for me oo lol.'

@gallantsecuredverifield01 stated:

"Na so the job suppose be but even Nigerians elite a lot of them will think you’re overdoing & that’s why a lot of them died from food poisoning & drink poisoning, that’s my job & that’s how I roll but shey them fit pay for service?"

@ajokefoods_ reacted:

"The fact that he has torchlight on him shows that he really knows his job because if na me, I go dey wonder wetin I won carry torch go do for club."

@ada.ora_ shared:

"Davido has loyal people around him…tells a lot about his heart."

@itisugochukwu commented:

"Surround yourself with people who care about you."

@dbaddo2funny shared:

"White men no dy use work play oo."

@oma_chukwuu commented:

"The bouncer no trust the people in his circle. Love that. They no dey trust people again."

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well. In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng