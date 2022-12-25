Gabimfmoura's biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Gabimfmoura is a Brazilian TikTok star and social media influencer. She has become famous as a result of her TikTok content. Primarily, her dance moves, lip-sync to popular songs, and funny short videos have significantly led to her online fame.

Gabimfmoura boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She endorses multiple brands, such as VILLE and Lecame. Would you love to learn more about her?

Profile summary

Full name Gabriela Moura Nickname Gabimfmoura Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 2004 Age 18 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Current residence Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Leticia Moura Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Gabimfmoura's biography

The social media entertainer was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her mother is called Leticia Moura. Her father died on July 2019. Gabriela is a Brazilian national of white ethnicity.

What is Gabriela Moura's age?

The TikTok star is 18 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 18 June 2004, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

She is a TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She started sharing lip-syncs, dances and comedy-related videos on TikTok in March 2020. Since then, she has become famous on the platform with 9 million followers, and her videos have reached over 249 million likes at the time of this writing.

Her fame on TikTok has extended to other social media platforms like Instagram. Her fashion and modelling photos have earned her considerable fame on Instagram. Currently, she has 1 million followers. She is also on Twitter with over 14 thousand followers.

What is Gabriela Moura's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She majorly earns her income from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Gabimfmoura's measurements

The social media sensation is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

Gabriela Moura's fast facts

Who is Gabriela Moura? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer well-known for her entertaining videos on TikTok. When is Gabimfmoura's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 18 June. What is Gabriela Moura's age? She is 18 years old as of January 2023. What is Gabimfmoura's nationality? She is a Brazillian citizen. What is Gabriela Moura's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Where is Gabriela Moura from? The TikTok star hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. What is Gabriela Moura's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Gabimfmoura is a young Brazillian internet sensation. She has garnered an extensive following on TikTok due to her content. Her fame on TikTok has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram.

