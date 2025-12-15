Marc Rudolph, a son of music royalty, finding his own creative lane

Marc Rudolph is an American musician and music engineer. He is widely known as the only son of Minnie Riperton, the late legendary soul singer and songwriter. He is also the brother of Maya Rudolph, who has made a name for herself as an actress and comedian. Unlike his more prominent family members, Marc leads a private life.

Minnie Riperton, her husband Richard Rudolph, and her children Maya and Marc Rudolph attended the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive (modified by author)

Marc Rudolph was reportedly born in 1968 , and his age is 57 years as of 2025.

, and his age is 57 years as of 2025. He hails from an entertainment family, with his parents, Minnie Riperton and Richard Rudolph, being singers and songwriters, while his sister, Maya, is an actress and comedian.

Professionally, Marc is a music engineer. He is passionate about music and can reportedly play 26 musical instruments.

Profile summary

Full name Marc Stephen Rudolph Gender Male Year of birth 1968 Age 57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Minnie Julia Riperton Father Richard Rudolph Siblings 1 School Crossroads School College Brown University Profession Music engineer, multi-instrumentalist

Who is Marc Rudolph?

Marc Rudolph was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida, United States. Even though his exact date of birth is unknown, he was reportedly born in 1968, making him 57 years old as of 2025. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Five facts about Marc Rudolph. Photo: @marcrudolph on Facebook (modified by author)

He attended Crossroads School for his high school education before joining Brown University for his undergraduate studies.

Marc Rudolph’s parents and their lasting influence

He is the only son of his parents, Minnie and Richard Rudolph. Minnie Julia Riperton was a revered soul singer and songwriter known for hits such as Lovin’ You, Memory Lane, Take a Little Trip, and Every Time He Comes Around. The multi-award-winning singer succumbed to breast cancer on 12 July 1979, when Marc was 11 years old.

Marc’s father, Richard Rudolph, is a songwriter, musician, music publisher, and producer. Some of his writing credits include Candy Rain by Soul For Real, Everybody Dies by J. Cole, and Inside My Love by Minnie Riperton. After the demise of his first wife, Minnie, Richard married Kimiko Kasai, a retired Japanese jazz singer, in 1990.

Does Marc Rudolph have siblings?

Marc Rudolph's sister, Maya Rudolph, smiles as she poses in different photos. Photo: @princesstagram on Instagram (modified by author)

Marc Rudolph was raised alongside his sister Maya Khabira Rudolph, born on 27 July 1972. Even though she is in the entertainment industry, she has taken a different path and now thrives as an actress and comedian.

Maya Rudolph, who has won multiple acting awards, including six Primetime Emmys, boasts approximately 120 acting credits. She is best known for roles in Bridesmaids, Away We Go, The Way Way Back, and Human Resources. Marc Rudolph’s only sibling is in a committed relationship with acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom she has four children.

What does Marc Rudolph do for a living?

Minnie Riperton, her husband Richard Rudolph, and children Maya Rudolph and Marc Rudolph greet a fan in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive (modified by author)

Marc Rudolph, unlike his other family members, lives a private life, and not much is known about his career. According to IMDb, he is a music engineer, and even though his work is not extensively published, he has a single credit for the 2019 TV series Unsung.

As per his Facebook profile, Marc describes himself as a talented musician, capable of playing 26 musical instruments.

FAQs

Where does Marc Rudolph come from? He hails from Gainesville, Florida, United States, where he was born and raised. What is Marc Rudolph’s age? He is 57 years old as of 2025. His exact date of birth is unknown, but he was reportedly born in 1968. Who is Marc Rudolph’s sister? His sister is actress and comedian Maya Rudolph. She has been featured in over 100 films and TV series and has won coveted film awards, including six Primetime Emmys. Who is older between Marc Rudolph and Maya Rudolph? Marc, born in 1968, is about four years older than his sister, Maya, born in 1972. How old was Maya Rudolph when Minnie Riperton died? The actress was about seven years old when her mother passed away in 1979. Did Maya Rudolph's father remarry? Richard Rudolph married retired Japanese jazz singer Kimiko Kasai in 1990. Did Marc Rudolph attend college? After his high school education at Crossroads School, he enrolled in Brown University for an undergraduate degree. Is Marc Rudolph married? Details of his personal life are scarce, and it is unknown whether he has a wife or is dating someone. Is Marc Rudolph still alive? Minnie Rudolph’s son is believed to be still alive, as there are no reports of his demise. Where is Marc Rudolph today? His whereabouts are currently unknown, as he keeps his personal details private.

Marc Rudolph, Minnie and Richard Rudolph’s only son, works as a music engineer and can play approximately 26 musical instruments. His only sibling is actress Maya, who is a Hollywood star with several film and TV series appearances. Unlike his famous family members, he lives a quiet, private life.

