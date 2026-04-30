UEFA has defended the VAR decision to overturn Arsenal’s second penalty claim in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid

Mikel Arteta slammed the ruling as “completely unacceptable” after Eberechi Eze’s penalty appeal was reversed

The semi-final remains level, with controversy adding more tension ahead of the second leg at the Emirates

Arsenal were left frustrated after a second-half penalty appeal was overturned in their Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, with UEFA later stepping in to explain the decision.

The moment came during a tense 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano, where fine margins and VAR intervention played a major role in shaping the outcome.

Eberechi Eze went down in the box after contact by Atletico defender David Hancko, with referee Danny Makkelie reversing his penalty decision. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The controversy unfolded when Eberechi Eze went down inside the box following contact from Atletico defender David Hancko.

Referee Danny Makkelie initially pointed to the spot, suggesting a penalty. However, after being advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, he reversed his decision.

UEFA explains penalty call by VAR

UEFA has released a statement to explain why Arsenal had a late penalty overturned by referee Makkelie after Eze was brought down inside the box.

UEFA has released a statement to explain why Arsenal had a late penalty overturned in their Champions League semi-final. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

That decision left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta visibly frustrated.

Speaking after the match, he described the ruling as “completely unacceptable” and said it went “against the rules”.

According to The Independent, UEFA later issued a brief clarification, stating:

“Atleti player, No 17, did not commit a foul on the opponent.”

The reversal meant Arsenal were denied a potential second penalty of the night after already scoring earlier from the spot.

Atletico and Arsenal settle for draw

The match itself had already delivered drama before the VAR controversy.

Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead after winning and converting a first-half penalty, putting the visitors in control of the tie.

But Atletico responded after the break when Julian Alvarez equalised from the spot following a handball decision against Ben White.

The denied penalty involving Eze came shortly after, with Arsenal believing they had a strong case for a second spot kick.

Instead, the decision was overturned after a lengthy review process, leaving both sides level heading into the second leg.

Debate grows over VAR decision-making

The incident quickly sparked wider discussion among former officials and analysts.

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher offered his perspective, suggesting the issue was not the initial decision, but the standard used to overturn it. Sky Sports reports.

“If you look at one of the angles, it looks like Eze is clearly fouled; another angle is inconclusive. Rather than look at inconclusive angles, look at conclusive ones. The referee thinks it is a penalty on the field. The VAR, I think, looks at it too much.

"Is it enough to turn over? I think not. I don't think it is the most obvious penalty in the world, but once it is given, it is given.

"Once it is given, it has to be clear and obvious. There is not enough to overturn it."

Gallagher’s comments reflect a familiar tension in modern football, where VAR intervention often raises as many questions as it answers.

Tie still wide open heading into second leg

Despite the controversy, the semi-final between Atletico and Arsenal remains finely balanced heading into the return leg.

Arsenal will feel they could have taken a narrow advantage back to London, while Atletico will be satisfied with holding firm at home.

With both sides still firmly in contention, the second leg is expected to bring another tense night, where every decision could again come under the spotlight.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the UEFA Champions League winner after the first legs of the semi-final were played.

Arsenal now has 76% of reaching the final, up from 72% before the match. Atletico’s chance of reaching the final dipped to 24%, while their chance of winning dropped to 7.8%.

Source: Legit.ng