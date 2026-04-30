Harrison Gwamnishu has shared more updates about the killing of an upcoming singer in Delta State

He stated the date the unfortunate incident happened and how the police kept quiet about it until he shared the video, and it went viral

Many prayed for him and tagged the police force in his video, calling for more angles to be explored in the case

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared more updates about the killing of Delta State singer Oghenemine Million Ogidi.

Ogidi had been trending over the way his life was taken by a police officer, Usman Nuhu, in Delta State. Gwamnishu is the one who shared the video of the brutal killing, which attracted the attention of many celebrities who shared their thoughts on the incident.

Reactions as Harrison Gwamnishu shares fresh, worrisome update on Delta killing. Photio credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

A victim of Nuhu also spoke about her experience in his hands in 2025.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Gwamnishu stated that the incident happened on Sunday and not Tuesday when he shared it, but the police had been silent about it.

According to him, after he shared the video, he received calls from several people asking him to pull it down because they were trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares more updates

He explained that he got the video on Tuesday and had to make findings to confirm it was not an old recording.

Harrison Gwamnishu calls on the IGP over the killing in Delta state, shares fresh update. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

According to him, Usman acted on instructions, as people at the park called the Area Commander in Delta State, Aliyu Shaba. He noted that the commander should be aware of the case and challenged the Inspector General of Police to investigate him as well.

The activist explained that the singer did not die at the scene where he was first shot, but Nuhu took him to the police station and shot him again, after which he later died.

According to him, the body of the late singer has not been shown to him, and he is not sure what was done with it.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Harrison Gwamnishu's video

Here are comments below:

@king3430477 reacted:

"Thank God I have been standing with you all this while, I trust you boss."

@ jack_of_all_luxury_service commented:

"Where is the owner of the waybill, why are they not looking for the owner yet where is mena phone, where is the driver that collected the waybill where is the phone number of who sent the package and who is receiving to."

@amyy_baybeee wrote:

"Harrison, I forgive you for other things , I highly commend you on this . You have my love."

@igbo_boygh shared:

"For all you have done in this country they can never silence you nwanne we dey your back Harrison."

@_iampman wrote:

"This is the person VDM wanted to cancel Keep doing you bro."

@seun_dreams said:

"You would all be shocked as to how many people are involved in this police cult hmm."

Yvonne Jegede reacts to Delta state killing

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede reacted to the viral killing that took place in Delta state, raising questions about the police force.

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online. Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police.

Source: Legit.ng