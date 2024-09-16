Blake Corum's parents and siblings: Meet the running back's family

Blake Corum is an American football player who plays for the Los Angeles Rams. The athlete, who joined the Rams during the 2024 NFL Draft, has made a name for himself as a standout runner from the Michigan Wolverines. His transition from the NCAA to the NFL has turned his family origins into the subject of intrigue. So, who are Blake Corum's parents and siblings?

The 2024 NFL Draft marked a new beginning for the running back, who was picked 83rd overall in the third round. His success in college football and eventual rise in the NFL have sparked an interest in Blake Corum's family and upbringing.

Profile Blake Corum's father Blake Corum's mother Full names James Corum Christina Pierce Corum Gender Male Female Current residence Warrenton, Virginia, United States Warrenton, Virginia, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Black White Eye colour Grey Brown Hair colour Mixed Brown Marital status Married Married Children 4 4 Education Fauquier High School Fauquier High School Profession Landscape artist, entrepreneur Entrepreneur

Who are Blake Corum's parents?

Blake Nolan Corum was born on 25 November 2000 to James and Christina Corum in Marshall, Virginia, United States. Like his son, James played for the LA Rams in the 1980s.

James Corum

James is a landscape contractor who owns and runs Corum's Lawn & Landscaping, a 28-year-old lawn care and landscaping business in Warrenton, Virginia. According to Manta, the company that serves all of Northern Virginia earns an average of between $500,000 and $1 million.

James has dedicated himself to his children's athletic exploits, a testament to a father's love. , he recalled what it took to get his children to and from school and training. He said:

Dreadful, you are tired all day. You are like, 'I have got to travel this Beltway'. I am sitting in traffic both ways. There were days I did not want to do it, but we did.

His hard work and dedication to the landscape business inspired his son's mindset and approach to football as a career. At four, the father-son duo would work together in the landscape business. Even in his father's absence, the young footballer would copy his father's work ethic. James told the Michigan Daily:

One Saturday, I had to leave early that morning to move some equipment to graze some driveways. He knew I was at work, so he sent me this video. He was out in the yard with the ladder, doing some footwork drills, working out. He sent the video, and he said, ‘You work, I work.’

Although reports from suggesting that the running back inherited his football prowess from his father have yet to be confirmed, his quote, ‘You work, I work,’ has become the running back's mantra, pushing him to more success.

Christina Corum

Like her husband, Christina grew up in the historic town of Marshall, Virginia, and attended Fauquier High School. She graduated from the school in 1999. At the age of fourteen, she began working at a restaurant.

Her father, David Pierce, was a farm manager who managed various farms, including a horse farm owned by longtime Washington NFL owner Jack Kent Cooke. The family lived on the farm for a period as they built their own home. While recounting details of her son's childhood, she spoke of his connection to the farm and their grandfather's house on the farm, which they called the Red House.

She is as dedicated to her son's athletic needs as her husband. This dedication was evident when her son received an offer from St Vincent Palloti, 75 miles from their home. In the same interview with ESPN, she said:

We did not even think twice about it. We did not doubt his ability to work hard. If that is where he felt he needed to be, then we were going to support that. Now, I am not going to lie; it was taxing on the family.

James and Christina Corum's other children

Who are Blake Corum's siblings? Blake is the firstborn son in a family of four children. His sisters, Starr, Sky, and Rainn, are also gifted athletically. Learn more about the NFL player's sisters.

Skye Corum

Skye graduated from Fauquier High School, where she played for the softball team. She is the school's homerun record holder for 2020/2021. Her interest in the sport began at age six.

She has started all four years playing for the Virginia State Trojans. At the time of writing, she has recorded a .889 fielding percentage and a .301 hitting percentage in 47 games played.

Starr Corum

In 2023, Starr was in her senior year at Fauquier High School, where she was an avid cheerleader. In November 2023, she was a member of the first team in the Class 3 All-State Competition cheer team.

Rainn Corum

Like her siblings, Rain attends Fauquier High School. In 2023, she was a freshman volleyball player on the school's Falcons team.

What is Blake Corum's age? He is 23 years old as of September 2024. Who is Blake Corum's dad? His father is a landscape artist based in Washington, DC, in the United States. Who is Christina Corum? She is a former restaurant worker who lives in Warrenton, Virginia. Who are Blake Corum's sisters? His sisters are Starr, Sky, and Rainn. Did Blake Corums' dad play football? He played football while studying at Fauquier High School. Which high school did Blake Corum go to? Unlike the rest of his family, he did not attend Fauquier High School. Where did Blake Corum get drafted? He was the 83rd pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the 3rd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The knowledge of Blake Corum's parents and siblings paints a picture of a well-adjusted athlete whose success is credited to a good upbringing. He plays in the running back position for the Los Angeles Rams.

