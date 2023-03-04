Who is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington, Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend?

Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington is a rising digital content creator and social media influencer from the United States. She is popularly known for being in a relationship with the former NFL player Henry Ruggs. Kiara and Henry came into the spotlight in November 2021 after they were involved in a fatal accident in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington was an athlete while in high school and college. She played volleyball for her school teams. The social media sensation also participated in other sports, such as shot put and javelin.

Full name Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington Nickname Rudy Washington Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joshua Mother Dometria Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Henry Ruggs High School Park Crossing High School College Paine College Profession Digital content creator, social media influencer

Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington's biography

The rising digital content creator was born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States, to her parents, Joshua and Demetria. She was raised alongside her two sisters, Daajzia Washington and Giovonnia Kilgo, who is a soldier.

She completed her high school education at Park Crossing High School. Later, she enrolled at Paine College on a volleyball scholarship and graduated in December 2022.

How old is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington?

The American social media personality is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 November 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Henry Ruggs' girlfriend is a rising digital content creator and social media influencer. She is active on Instagram, but does not post that much. At the time of writing, her account has over 13 thousand followers. In addition, she has over one thousand followers on Twitter.

On 31 July 2020, she created a self-titled YouTube channel. Currently, the channel has over one thousand subscribers. However, she has not uploaded a video for the past year and has only four videos on the channel.

Are Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington and Henry Ruggs still together?

Kiara Washington is still in a relationship with the former National Football League player Henry Ruggs 111. Henry was a wide receiver for Las Vegas Riders team. The two began dating when they were teenagers. The couple welcomed their daughter in May 2020, called Kenzli Re'Nai Ruggs.

The two hit the headlines in November 2021 after they were involved in a car accident in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. A 23-year-old woman called Tina Tintor and her dog died at the scene after her car went up in flames. Kiara and Henry were also injured and taken to the hospital. Later, Henry was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Fast facts about Kiara Washington

Who is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington? She is an upcoming content creator and social media influencer. When is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington's birthday? She marks her birthday on 23 November. What is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington's age? She is 24 years old as of 2023. What is Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign Sagittarius. Who is Henry Ruggs' girlfriend? The former NFL player is currently dating Kiara Washington. Where does Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington come from? She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States. Where does Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington live? She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington is an upcoming social media influencer and content creator. She is best known as Henry Gugg's girlfriend. She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Kiara is a proud mother of one.

