The original Styx members — where the classic rock survivors ended up

The original Styx band members are Dennis DeYoung, James “J.Y.” Young, Chuck Panozzo, John Panozzo, and John Curulewski. Today, the musicians who helped shape the band’s signature progressive-rock sound have taken diverse paths, from ongoing performances and solo ventures to others leaving behind enduring legacies after their passing.

Key takeaways

After leaving Styx in 1999 , Dennis DeYoung pursued a solo career , releasing albums like One Hundred Years from Now and performing Styx hits in theatres.

, , releasing albums like and performing Styx hits in theatres. John Panozzo , the original drummer of Styx, left a lasting impact on classic rock with his tight, driving rhythms, which he maintained until he died in 1996 .

, the original drummer of Styx, left a lasting impact on classic rock with his tight, driving rhythms, which he maintained until he . John Curulewski left the band in 1975 and later passed away on 13 February 1988 .

left the band in and later passed away on . James “J.Y.” Young remains active on tour with Styx and has also pursued solo work, releasing albums like City Slicker and Out on a Day Pass .

on tour with Styx and has also pursued solo work, releasing albums like and . Chuck Panozzo still performs with Styx on a part-time basis.

Original Styx members then and now

Formed in Chicago in 1972, Styx became one of the defining classic rock bands. The original lineup laid the foundation for the band’s signature blend of powerful harmonies and progressive-rock flair. Here are the original Styx members and their current whereabouts.

Dennis DeYoung

Full name: Dennis DeYoung

Dennis DeYoung Date of birth: 18 February 1947

18 February 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of 2025)

78 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Vocalist, keyboardist

Dennis DeYoung is one of the founding members of Styx. He became celebrated for his theatrical vocals and songwriting, contributing hits such as Come Sail Away, Babe, and Lady.

Dennis left Styx in 1999 due to a medical condition that prevented him from touring. When the band promoted their new album, Brave New World, without him, he felt their agreement had been violated. This led to a contentious split, lawsuits, and his replacement by Lawrence Gowan, despite his desire for a reunion.

In a 2024 interview with UCR, he said:

I was begging for my life and for my job when this happened. As sick as I was, I didn’t really feel I could fight back.

Following his departure, DeYoung pursued a solo career, performing Styx classics in theatre shows and releasing albums such as Back to the World, Boomchild, and One Hundred Years From Now. He remains active in music, delighting fans with performances that honour the band's legacy.

James “J.Y.” Young

Full name: James Young

James Young Date of birth: 14 November 1949

14 November 1949 Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)

76 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Vocalist, guitarist

James “J.Y.” Young, who joined Styx when it was still TW4 in 1970, is among the original members still active. Known for his reliable stage presence, he has earned the nickname Godfather of Styx.

Over the years, the American guitarist has co-written and performed on several Styx songs, including Miss America, Love in the Midnight, and Suite Madame Blue. He continues to tour with the band and has released solo albums, including City Slicker, Out on a Day Pass, and Raised by Wolves.

John Curulewski

Full name: John J. Curulewski

John J. Curulewski Date of birth: 3 October 1950

3 October 1950 Date of death: 13 February 1988

13 February 1988 Age at death: 37 years

37 years Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Guitarist, vocalist

John Curulewski was one of Styx’s five founding members. He played a key role in shaping the band’s early sound on their first five albums as they evolved from TW4 into Styx. The American singer left the band in 1975, shortly after the release of Equinox, to focus on his family amid tensions with other members. He was replaced by Tommy Shaw.

After his departure, he taught guitar and performed locally. Curulewski died on 13 February 1988, at the age of 37. Though his time with the band was brief, he is remembered as a foundational guitarist who helped define Styx’s classic rock sound.

Chuck Panozzo

Full name: Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo

Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo Date of birth: 20 September 1948

20 September 1948 Age: 77 years old (as of 2025)

77 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Bassist

Chuck Panozzo, co-founder and original bassist of Styx, began his musical journey in Chicago in the early 1960s alongside his twin brother, John Panozzo, and friends. He helped shape the band’s early sound as it transitioned from TW4 to Styx, and contributed to the classic albums that defined the band’s success in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1991, Chuck was diagnosed as HIV-positive, and by the late 1990s, his condition had progressed to AIDS. Despite these challenges, he came out publicly in 2001 and has since become a vocal advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness. Reflecting on disclosing his status in a 2017 interview with Out.com, the bassist said:

When I can stand up there with the other musicians, and not only be out but also have everybody know I'm HIV-positive, it's very freeing.

Today, he continues to perform with Styx part-time, sharing bass duties while managing his health.

John Panozzo

Full name: John Anthony Panozzo

John Anthony Panozzo Date of birth: 20 September 1948

20 September 1948 Date of death: 16 July 1996

16 July 1996 Age at death: 47 years

47 years Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Drummer

John Panozzo, the twin brother of Chuck, was Styx’s original drummer and co-founder. His steady, reliable drumming anchored the band’s sound on the albums that brought them fame in the 1970s and ’80s.

John passed away from a gastrointestinal haemorrhage in 1996 at age 47. Styx paid tribute to him through the Return to Paradise tour and the song Dear John, honouring him as a foundational member whose influence was key to the band’s classic rock legacy.

What are Styx members' ages?

As of December 2025, Dennis DeYoung is 78, James "J.Y." Young is 76, and Chuck Panozzo is 77. The American drummer John Panozzo passed away in 1996 at the age of 47, while John Curulewski died in 1988 at 37.

Who are the original Styx members still in the band?

As of now, the original Styx members still active in the band are James "J.Y." Young and Chuck Panozzo.

Who are the current Styx members?

As of late 2025, Styx’s core lineup consists of Tommy Shaw, James "J.Y." Young, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman, Chuck Panozzo, Will Evankovich, and Terry Gowan.

The original Styx members built a legacy that continues to define classic rock today. While some are still active in the band, others have passed on, and others have pursued solo projects; their impact remains undeniable. With both founding and new members on stage, the music of the current lineup continues to resonate with fans across generations worldwide.

