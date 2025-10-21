Whatever happened to the Soundgarden members over the years?

The Soundgarden members lineup featured Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron. Today, Thayil continues to perform with local artists, Shepherd co-owns the Seattle bar Hazlewood and remains involved in music, and Cameron continues his musical work following his departure from Pearl Jam in 2025. Cornell’s legacy endures following his passing in 2017.

Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden visit SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Soundgarden members: where are they now

Founded in 1984, Soundgarden emerged as one of the pioneering rock bands that shaped the grunge movement. They disbanded in 1997 but reunited in 2010, touring until 2017 when Chris Cornell passed away, leaving fans mourning his legacy. Since then, many have wondered what the remaining members have been up to.

Kim Thayil

Guitarist Kim Thayil performs on stage during the NFL Kickoff concert (L). Kim Thayil attends the Soundgarden: Live From The Artists (R). Photo: Mat, Tommaso (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Anand Thayil

Kim Anand Thayil Date of birth: 4 September 1960

4 September 1960 Age: 65 years old (as of 2025)

65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Date of joining Soundgarden: 1984

1984 Profession: Lead guitarist

Kim was one of the founding members of Soundgarden. He became celebrated for his distinctive, heavy guitar style that shaped the grunge movement. The guitarist also wrote songs for the band, including hit tracks Flower, Hunted Down, Jesus Christ Pose, Hands All Over, and Superunknown.

Following Chris Cornell’s death in 2017, Thayil remained active in the music scene, collaborating with various artists. In 2018, he joined Wayne Kramer of MC5 on tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Kick Out the Jams.

Kim also appeared on Brian Posehn’s Grandpa Metal and the Barret Martin Group’s Stillpoint in 2020. In 2021, Thayil contributed to The Pretty Reckless’ Only Love Can Save Me Now and Mastodon’s Had It All.

In the late 2021, the American guitarist co-founded the band 3rd Secret with fellow Soundgarden member Matt Cameron, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, guitarist Bubba Dupree, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye. The group released their self-titled debut album in April 2022 and a follow-up album The 2nd 3rd Secret in 2023.

Matt Cameron

Matt attends 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (L). Cameron performs live on stage (R). Photo: Kevin, Jim Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew David Cameron

Matthew David Cameron Date of birth: 28 November 1962

28 November 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of October 2025)

62 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Date of joining Soundgarden: 1986

1986 Profession: Drummer and backing vocalist

The American drummer, Matt Cameron, is widely regarded as one of the most underrated drummers of his generation. He drove the rhythm behind Soundgarden and Pearl Jam—two of the most influential bands of the past 30 years. He replaced Scott Sundquist in 1986.

After Chris Cornell’s death, Cameron focused on Pearl Jam, contributing to their 2020 album Gigaton and touring once pandemic restrictions eased. That same year, he joined Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, the Melvins’ King Buzzo, and Steve McDonald to form the short-lived supergroup Nighttime Boogie Association.

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs at Fenway Park. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, he reunited with Kim Thayil, Krist Novoselic, and others to form 3rd Secret. In 2025, Cameron announced his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years, though he remains musically active.

After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Thayil is now helping complete a final Soundgarden album featuring Chris Cornell’s vocals. He will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame again in 2025 as a member of Soundgarden, with the ceremony set for 8 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ben Shepherd

Ben Shepherd performs live on stage (L). Ben Shephard attends the ITV 70th Anniversary Celebration (R). Photo: Mauricio Santana, Kate Green (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hunter Benedict Shepherd

Hunter Benedict Shepherd Date of birth: 20 September 1968

20 September 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Okinawa Island, United States

Okinawa Island, United States Date of joining Soundgarden: 1990

1990 Profession: Bass guitarist, backing vocalist

Ben Shepherd joined Soundgarden in 1990, replacing original bassist Hiro Yamamoto. Since Chris Cornell’s passing in 2017, he has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Nevertheless, he contributed to a few Soundgarden-related projects, including the 2018 retrospective honouring Cornell, the 2019 live album Live From the Artist’s Den, and a two-song collaboration with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and American singer Brandi Carlile.

In recent years, Shepherd has become more active musically. In December 2024, he reunited with Thayil and Cameron for a benefit concert in Seattle, performing as “Nudedragons,” alongside Shaina Shepherd and Duff McKagan.

Ben Shephard attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships. Photo: Hoda Davaine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2025, he released a new EP, The Star Chief Chronicles, under the moniker HBS, collaborating with Drew Church and Arik Ohlson. Beyond music, Shepherd has also ventured into business, co-owning the upscale bar Hazlewood.

Why did Soundgarden break up?

Soundgarden disbanded in 1997, worn down by the pressures and distractions of the music industry that went beyond simply writing and performing songs. In a 2012 interview with ONSTAGE Magazine, lead vocalist Chris Cornell explained:

We broke up because we were bored of the periphery, all of the things that are outside of the band playing music and writing songs, playing shows – that part got really boring.

Who replaced Chris Cornell?

Chris Cornell, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron as they pose for a photo at the World Music Theater. Photo: Paul Natkin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since Chris Cornell’s passing in 2017, Soundgarden has not appointed a permanent replacement, though they have occasionally performed with guest vocalists such as Shaina Shepherd. Speaking to Billboard in April 2025, guitarist Kim Thayil reflected on the challenge of finding a singer:

It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally. There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy — both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other.

Who is the current lead singer in Soundgarden?

Soundgarden has no official lead singer, as the band has not named a replacement since Chris Cornell died in 2017.

Soundgarden members built a legacy that remains central to Seattle’s grunge identity. Though Chris Cornell’s passing marked the close of a defining chapter, his bandmates have kept his spirit alive through side projects and occasional reunions.

