A look at Young Dolph's cars — the legendary $3.2 million
Young Dolph's car collection included a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and a Ferrari 488 GTB. The late American rapper and record executive told Dub Magazine that he decided to wrap all his luxury cars in military camouflage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- A look at Young Dolph's car collection
- Lamborghini Aventador S
- Ferrari 488 GTB
- Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- Rolls-Royce Wraith
- Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray
- Mercedes-Maybach S 580
- McLaren 720S
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- Bentley Continental GT
- Porsche 911 Turbo S
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Young Dolph's net worth, including his fleet of luxury cars, is estimated to be approximately $3 million at the time of his death.
- The rapper's car collection includes a camouflaged, wrapped Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB, a McLaren 720S, and a Bentley Continental GT.
- Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire, showcases the rapper's car collection at an annual car show.
- His long-term partner inherited the rapper's fleet of cars and estate, and the mother of his two children, Mia Jaye, after he died on 17 November 2021.
A look at Young Dolph's car collection
Young Dolph owned a garage full of some of the most expensive cars in the world. Most of the vehicles had his signature, a military-style camouflage pattern. Here is a list of some of the most notable cars in the rapper’s collection, along with their approximate values.
Car model
Estimate value
Lamborghini Aventador S
$450,000
Ferrari 488 GTB
$250,000
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase
$550,000
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
$350,000
Rolls-Royce Wraith
$330,000
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
$85,000
Mercedes G-Wagon
$150,000
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
$70,000
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray
$70,000
Mercedes-Maybach S 580
$200,000
McLaren 720S
$190,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
$55,000
Bentley Continental GT
$200,000
Porsche 911 Turbo S
$270,000
Lamborghini Aventador S
- Company: Automobili Lamborghini
- Engine: 6.5L V12 engine/740 hp (or 740 CV).
- Estimated cost: $450,000
- Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)
The Lamborghini Aventador S was a centrepiece of his collection and a common feature in his social media posts. It was purchased in 2018 and was wrapped in a blue and orange camouflage pattern. Its features include a 6.5L V12 engine with 730 hp, scissor doors, all-wheel drive, and a top speed of 217 mph.
Ferrari 488 GTB
- Company: Ferrari
- Engine: 3.9L twin-turbo V8
- Estimated cost: 250,000
- Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)
The Memphis rapper was fond of his sleek Ferrari. The car, which was bought in 2016, was originally silver before it was camouflaged. The Ferrari featured a twin-turbo V8 engine, active aerodynamics, dihedral doors, and a carbon fibre interior. The Italian-made car can accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase
- Company: Rolls-Royce
- Engine: 6.75L twin-turbo V12
- Estimated cost: $550,000
- Top speed:155 mph (250 km/h)
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase is one of the rapper's biggest cars, which was a symbol of luxury and his love for fine things in life. The high-end vehicle features included customized interiors and cutting-edge technology. Its twin-turbo 6.75L V12 engine delivers smoothness on the road, and the extended wheelbase creates an extra comfortable cabin.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- Company: Rolls-Royce
- Engine: 6.75L twin-turbo V12
- Estimated cost: $350,000
- Top speed:155 mph (250 km/h)
Young Dolph owned a unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is the first luxury SUV ever made by Rolls-Royce. His version stood out because it was covered in a striking camouflage wrap and had bright orange wheels.
The Cullinan is known for being extremely luxurious and comfortable inside. It is also powerful and features a large 6.7-litre V-12 engine that allows it to handle both city streets and rough terrain.
Rolls-Royce Wraith
- Company: Rolls-Royce
- Engine: 6.6L twin-turbo V12
- Estimated cost: $330,000
- Top speed:155 mph (250 km/h)
The Rolls-Royce Wraith complemented the Phantom and was a show of opulence and success. The car's features include a coupe with a powerful 624-horsepower V12 that delivers smooth and effortless acceleration.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Company: Dodge
- Engine: 6.2L HEMI V8
- Estimated cost: $85,000
- Top speed:168 mph (270 km/h)
Young Dolph owned a limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, known as one of the highest-horsepower cars in the world. It features a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine, camo-wrap muscle icon, and a top speed exceeding 168 mph.
Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
- Company: Mercedes-Benz
- Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid,
- Estimated cost: $150,000
- Top speed:137 mph (220 km/h)
The German machine was a testament to Young Dolph's refined taste and success in the music industry. This luxury SUV was covered in a special camouflage wrap and had a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The combination of its distinct camouflage look, loud engine, and iconic shape made the G 63 one of Dolph's most famous and memorable vehicles.
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Company: Dodge
- Engine: Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8
- Estimated cost: $70,000
- Top speed: 204 mph (328 km/h)
Young Dolph also owned a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which was essentially a four-door version of his powerful Challenger. This sedan was equally eye-catching, featuring his signature camouflage wrap and custom wheels, just like the Challenger. It gave Dolph a powerful yet practical car that still offered the extreme performance of the Hellcat engine.
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray
- Company: Chevrolet
- Engine: 6.2L naturally aspirated V8
- Estimated cost: $70,000
- Top speed:194 mph (312 km/h)
Young Dolph's collection included a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, a pure American sports car. This Corvette stood out with its custom camouflage wrap and unique mid-engine design. It was powered by a strong 6.2-litreV8 engine producing about 490 horsepower, allowing it to reach a top speed of 194 mph.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580
- Company: Mercedes-Benz
- Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid
- Estimated cost: $200,000
- Top speed:155 mph (250 km/h)
Young Dolph owned a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, an incredibly high-tech and expensive car in his collection. This car was chosen specifically for its opulent comfort, especially in the back seat, and was customized to match his expensive taste. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in about five seconds, thanks to its powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 496 horsepower.
McLaren 720S
- Company: McLaren
- Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8
- Estimated cost: $190,000
- Top speed: 212 mph (341 km/h)
One of the fastest cars in Young Dolph's collection was the McLaren 720S, a high-performance supercar. This car has a high speed, boasting a twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 710 horsepower. This power allows it to blast from 0 to 60 mph in a stunning 2.7 seconds. The McLaren offers extreme speed and precise control, making it a major standout among his vehicles.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- Company: Jeep
- Engine: Supercharged 6.2L V8
- Estimated cost: $55,000
- Top speed:180 mph (290 km/h)
Young Dolph's Jeep Grand Cherokee was a perfect blend of a practical SUV and a powerful sports car. It was incredibly strong, using a supercharged 6.2-litreV8 that blasted out a massive 707 horsepower. The SUV was fast, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds and able to reach a top speed of 180 mph.
Bentley Continental GT
- Company: Bentley
- Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo W12
- Estimated cost: $200,000
- Top speed: 208 mph (335 km/h)
Young Dolph's Bentley Continental GT is one of the coolest cars in the world. This expensive British car offered thrilling performance from its massive twin-turbo W12 engine.
The Bentley boasts of up to 626 horsepower, allowing it to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. Inside, the vehicle is a world of opulence with a plush featuring premium leather, and a top-tier sound system.
Porsche 911 Turbo S
- Company: Porsche
- Engine: 3.7L twin-turbo flat-6
- Estimated cost: $270,000
- Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)
The last major car in Young Dolph's collection was his Porsche 911 Turbo S. This car is swift, producing 640 horsepower and utilizing all-wheel drive, reaching 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The Porsche was considered one of the most well-rounded cars in his garage.
FAQs
- Who is Young Dolph? He was a renowned rapper and record executive from the United States.
- What happened to Young Dolph? The American rapper died after he was shot on 17 November 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 36.
- What cars did Young Dolph have? Young Dolph had a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and a Ferrari 488 GTB.
- How much is the Young Dolph car collection worth? The rapper's exact worth of his fleet of vehicles is unknown, but his net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be $3 million.
- Who owns Young Dolph's cars? Young Dolph's cars and estate were legally inherited by his longtime partner, Mia Jaye. They will eventually go to their two children, Tre and Ari.
- Where are Young Dolph's cars now? The car collection was relocated to a special storage facility after Young Dolph's passing in 2021.
- What happened to the Young Dolph car collection? The rapper's record label, Paper Route Empire, holds an annual car show, The Love for The Streets Car Show: Let's Go Edition, in honour of the rapper.
Young Dolph's cars are a testament to how successful he was as a rapper and his one-of-a-kind personal taste. From the powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to the fancy Rolls-Royce Wraith with camouflage wrapping, his $3.2 million fleet continues his legacy.
Legit.ng published an article about Gia Giudice's net worth. Gia Giudice is a reality TV personality, podcaster, and aspiring lawyer whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. She makes money from appearing on TV shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Next Gen NYC.
Gia Giudice has multiple income streams, including hosting her own podcast and working as a social media influencer. Find out more about her net worth and career in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.