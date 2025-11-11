Just a toy? These 10 most expensive Labubu prove how insanely valuable they are

The most expensive Labubu figures, including the Mint Green ($150,000), Giant Brown ($114,000), and Three Wise Set (over $80,000), show that these toys have reached luxury status. Once viewed as playful art collectables, Labubu figures now attract serious investors worldwide. Their value stems from rarity, pristine condition, and designer Kasing Lung’s creative storytelling.

Mint Green (L), Giant Brown (C), and Three Wise Set (R) Labubu are among the most expensive Labubu. Photo: @amzchina, @brunumis on Facebook, @thehappymaison_art on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Human-Sized Mint Green Labubu sold for $150,000 , setting the highest-ever price for a Labubu collectable.

sold for , setting the for a Labubu collectable. Only 15 Giant Brown Labubu figures exist worldwide, explaining their $114,000 auction value in Beijing.

worldwide, explaining their auction value in Beijing. The Three Wise Labubu set reached over $80,000 .

set reached over . Pharrell’s JOOPITER auction saw a Sacai x Seventeen Labubu fetch $31,250.

10 most expensive Labubu figures

In compiling the most expensive Labubus, we used verified auction data and recorded sales as of 2025, acknowledging that prices may change as new editions emerge. This ranking was prepared using information and insights from reliable sources, ensuring that each figure’s value and provenance are accurately represented.

Labubu name Price (US Dollars) Human-Sized Mint Green Labubu $150,000 Giant Brown Labubu Sculpture $114,000 Three Wise Labubu Set ("Don't Hear, Don't See, Don't Speak") $80,000 Sacai x Seventeen x Labubu (Secret Colourway) $31,250 Labubu Forest Fairy $12,000 Labubu Vans Collab Plush $10,503.64 Labubu Zombie Series $10,500 Preserved Flower Labubu Set $10,399 Labubu Best of Luck $2,300 Labubu Catch Me If You Like Me $2,059.36

10. Labubu Catch Me If You Like Me ($2,059.36)

Labubu Catch Me If You Like Me was sold at $2,059. Photo: @pickme.preorder9, @extragrandlavishh on Instagram (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2024

2024 Material: Plush (fabric)

Plush (fabric) Auction/sale date: 9 August 2025 (eBay)

The “Catch Me If You Like Me” Labubu is a rare dual-character plush featuring Labubu alongside its companion Tyococo. It is the only Labubu set that includes two connected figures. One sold on eBay for $2,059.36 on 9 August 2025.

The side-by-side design of Labubu and Tyococo adds a distinctive charm that sets it apart from other editions.

The plush was listed as new in the box, which significantly boosted its value. With an original retail price of around $20, the $2,059 sale represents a more than 100-fold increase. Its novelty and limited production attracted strong collector demand.

9. Labubu Best of Luck ($2,300)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2023 (CNY edition)

2023 (CNY edition) Material: Plush (fabric)

Plush (fabric) Auction/sale date: 19 August 2025

The “Best of Luck” Labubu is a Chinese New Year-themed plush, usually pink or red with festive motifs, released in December 2023. On 19 August 2025, one sold for $2,300 on eBay. With an original retail price of about $20, its resale value represents a massive markup.

Chinese New Year editions are usually released in limited quantities, often through Pop Mart’s point programmes or exclusive events. The plush features traditional lucky symbols such as gold coins or dragons, making it a favourite among collectors.

8. Preserved Flower Labubu Set ($10,399)

Preserved Flower Labubu Set was sold for $10,399. Photo: @toujoursflowers.sg on Instagram (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2020 (flower theme series)

2020 (flower theme series) Material: Resin/Vinyl (with real flowers)

Resin/Vinyl (with real flowers) Auction/sale date: June 2025

The two-piece “Preserved Flower” Labubu set sold for $10,399 at the June 2025 auction. Each figure features a real dried flower encased within its transparent body, blending art design with botanical creativity.

Its intricate floral details and refined craftsmanship drew strong collector interest, especially since only a few sets were ever produced.

At Yongle, this pair was showcased as a key lot, and its sale price reflects its scarcity and artistic beauty. The fusion of Labubu’s whimsical style with preserved natural elements makes this set a standout piece, highly sought after among art toy collectors.

7. Labubu Zombie Series ($10,500)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2023

2023 Material: Plush (fabric and accessories)

Plush (fabric and accessories) Auction/sale date: 2025 (eBay resale)

The “Zombie” Labubu is a grey-brown limited edition released through blind-box sales. In 2025, one sold for $10,500 on eBay. The figure stands out for its streetwear flair, wearing a Vans sweatshirt and a hat from “The Monsters” series that gives it a stylish undead look.

Only a few Zombie Labubu plushies were ever released, making their sale price—about 120 times their original $85 retail—clear proof of their rarity.

Collectors highlight its detailed design, from the two-tone ears to the graphic hoodie and cap, and note that its like-new condition further boosted its value.

6. Labubu Vans Collab Plush ($10,503.64)

Labubu Vans Collab Plush was autioned for $10,503. Photo: @hypeluxcollective on Instagram (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART / Vans

Kasing Lung / POP MART / Vans Release year: 2023

2023 Material: Plush (fabric and accessories)

Plush (fabric and accessories) Auction/sale date: 24 July 2025 (eBay)

The Labubu x Vans collaboration figure is a plush doll wearing miniature Vans streetwear, including the signature Old Skool sneakers and a sweatshirt. Originally released in late 2023 with an $85 retail tag, this special edition soared in value.

The rare collaboration piece stood out for its detailed outfit, including a tiny Vans hat, hoodie, and shoes, and its near-mint condition. By the auction date, Labubu plushies had become prized collector items, and the tie-in with the iconic skate brand made this figure highly sought after.

5. Labubu Forest Fairy ($12,000)

Labubu Forest Fairy was sold for $12,000. Photo: @plushienewss, @littlemysteriesstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2018 (forest theme series)

2018 (forest theme series) Material: Vinyl plush

Vinyl plush Auction/sale date: 2025 (auction/resale)

The “Forest Fairy” Labubu is a rare figure from Pop Mart’s nature-themed series, featuring Labubu dressed in a whimsical forest animal (e.g., duck) costume. This edition sold for about $12,000 in 2025 and was China-exclusive, produced in limited numbers.

Its value is driven by the figure’s intricate design and scarcity. The Forest Fairy Labubu often includes delicate details, such as a sculpted beak or floral motifs that appeal to fans of the series.

4. Sacai x Seventeen x Labubu (Secret Colourway) ($31,250)

Sacai x Seventeen x Labubu (Secret Colourway) was sold at $31,250. Photo: @joopiterofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART / Sacai / SEVENTEEN

Kasing Lung / POP MART / Sacai / SEVENTEEN Release year: 2024 (estimated)

2024 (estimated) Material: Plush (fabric)

Plush (fabric) Auction/sale date: June 2025 (JOOPITER Charity Auction)

This Labubu is part of a Pharrell Williams–curated JOOPITER charity auction featuring a collaboration between Japanese brand Sacai and K-pop group Seventeen. In June 2025, one special “secret” colourway plush Labubu sold for $31,250 – the highest price of the event.

This Labubu was one of 14 custom-dressed plush figures (each representing a Seventeen member) created for this auction. The 14th figure was a unique Sacai-inspired colourway (Pharrell’s favourite design).

Overall, the 14-piece collection raised $337,500. Its plush is outfitted in a tiny Sacai-style garment and accessories, blending pop-toy charm with high-fashion design.

3. Three Wise Labubu Set ("Don't Hear, Don't See, Don't Speak") – $80,000

Three Wise Labubu Set ("Don't Hear, Don't See, Don't Speak") exceeded $80,000 with buyer's fees included. Photo: @thehappymaison_art on Instagram (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2017 (original series)

2017 (original series) Material: PVC

PVC Auction/sale date: 2025 (Beijing and Hong Kong)

A three-piece set from the “Three Wise Labubu” series (depicting “Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak”) was sold at the Yongle auction for ¥510,000 (around $74,000 hammer price), exceeding $80,000 with buyer’s fees included. This set of 40 cm figures was originally released in 2017 in a run of only 120 sets, making it highly sought after.

The design, a tribute to the classic “Three Wise Monkeys” saying, adds cultural significance. Each figure has expressive poses, and owning the complete trio is considered a collector’s grail.

2. Giant Brown Labubu Sculpture (160 cm) ($114,000)

Giant Brown Labubu Sculpture (160 cm) was sold at $114,000. Photo: @amzchina, @brunumis on Facebook (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2023

2023 Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Auction/sale date: June 2025

At the same June 2025 Yongle auction, a 160 cm “Giant Brown” Labubu hammered for $114,000 (¥820,000). This towering vinyl figure, nearly 1.6 metres tall, is extremely rare.

It is one of only 15 such Giant Brown Labubu figures ever produced worldwide. Its outsized stature and chocolate-brown finish make it a standout piece in any collection.

This limited-edition variant, sold in mint condition, has become a cornerstone collectable. Its scarcity and the popularity of the simple monochrome design push its value high.

1. Human-Sized Mint Green Labubu (131 cm) ($150,000)

Human-Sized Mint Green Labubu (131 cm) was sold at $150,000. Photo: @amzchina on Facebook (modified by author)

Designer/Brand: Kasing Lung / POP MART

Kasing Lung / POP MART Release year: 2023

2023 Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Auction/sale date: June 2025

The 131 cm “Human-Sized Mint Green” Labubu figure sold for $150,000 at the Yongle International Auction in Beijing in June 2025. This unique mint-green vinyl sculpture stands 131 cm tall and was described by the auction house as the only one of its kind, making it a true one-of-one edition.

Yongle applied a 15% buyer’s premium to the hammer price, bringing the total paid to about ¥1.242 million ($172,500). This sale set a new benchmark for Labubu collectables, far exceeding previous records.

Is Labubu a luxury brand?

Labubu is not a luxury brand but a designer art toy line created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by POP MART. However, its limited releases, collaborations with brands like Sacai and Vans, and record-breaking auction prices have elevated it to luxury collectable status.

Why are Labubu dolls so expensive?

Labubu dolls are considered an expensive item because of their limited production, high collector demand, and collaborations with high-profile brands.

What is the rarest colour of Labubu?

The rarest Labubu colour is the Mint Green version, especially the 131 cm human-sized edition sold at Yongle Auction in 2025. Other rare hues include the Giant Brown and Secret Colourway editions, which exist in extremely limited quantities.

Which Labubu is rare?

Several Labubu editions are rare, but the Human-Sized Mint Green Labubu ranks as the rarest due to its one-of-one production. The Three Wise Labubu Set and the Giant Brown Sculpture are also highly scarce, produced in very limited runs.

How do you tell the difference between Labubu and Lafufu?

Labubu and Lafufu are both iconic cartoon characters by Kasing Lung, but they differ in design and expression. Labubu has long ears, sharp teeth, and a mischievous grin, symbolising curiosity and playfulness. Lafufu, on the other hand, has a rounder face, softer features, and a gentle smile, representing innocence.

How do you spot an authentic Labubu?

An authentic Labubu always includes POP MART or Kasing Lung branding on the box and figure base. Genuine products feature precise paintwork, solid construction, and serial labels or authenticity cards in limited editions.

Buyers should purchase from official POP MART stores, authorised retailers, or reputable auction houses to avoid counterfeits.

The most expensive Labubu figures reveal how Kasing Lung’s creations bridge pop culture and fine art. What began as small vinyl figures now commands luxury-level prices at global auctions. With new collaborations and limited releases ahead, Labubu’s position as a high-value collectable appears firmly established.

Source: Legit.ng