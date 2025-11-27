Is Choi Seung-hyun married? Inside T.O.P's private life and rumoured loves

Is Choi Seung-hyun married? The former BIGBANG rapper, better known as T.O.P., is not married and is believed to be single. However, he has been linked to a few women over the years, including Shin Min-a, Han Seo-hee, and Kim Ga-bin.

Choi Seung-hyun attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Squid Game" (L), and the rapper attends Netflix's Squid Game 2 ATAS Event (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Choi Seung-hyun, a South Korean rapper, is currently unmarried as of November 2025.

as of November 2025. In a 2016 interview, Choi disclosed that he was single and had dated three people since he was 19.

since he was 19. There are unconfirmed reports that Choi Seung-hyun has dated Shin Min-A, Kim Ga-bin, and Han Seo-hee.

Choi chose to keep his love life private and has never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Choi Seung-hyun Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Choi Bong-am Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, actor, record producer Instagram @ttt

Is Choi Seung-hyun married?

The South Korean rapper is unmarried and is presumably single as of November 2025. In a 2016 interview on MBC’s Radio Star, Choi revealed that he had only dated three times in his life. Here is what he said, as reported by Allkpop:

Since I was 19, I've dated exactly three people. Nobody knows the one I had a 'some' with. Right now, I am single.

He further shared how he dated a girl who used to drink:

I once dated a girl who loves to drink. We dated for 3-4 years, but I had no memories with her. Because of alcohol, we always blacked out. Since that, I try to date girls who don't drink. But when I drink, I turn off my phone.

Here is a look at his rumoured past relationships.

Han Seo-hee (2016)

Han So-hee attends the premiere of "Project Y" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Shawn Goldberg

Source: Getty Images

Choi Seung-hyun and Han Seo-hee, a former K-pop trainee, were reported to have dated in 2016, though their relationship only became public the following year amid a drug-related case. Court documents confirmed that the pair had used drugs together, and T.O.P.’s lawyer stated they were romantically involved at the time.

They later separated, and both received suspended sentences and probation for their roles in the case.

In 2017, Han Seo-Hee admitted to having dated Choi. She stated:

It's true that I've dated him. He told a close unnie of mine that he wants to get to know me and that's how we met. Several reporters know that T.O.P was the first one to approach me.

She added:

We don't contact each other. I'm using a different phone now and recently, appeared (on messenger) so I deleted him immediately.

Shin Min-a (2008)

South Korean actress Shin Min-A attends "Our Season" a press screening. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

The rapper was also rumoured to have dated actress Shin Min-a early in his career, around 2008. It was after being spotted spending time together. In a 2008 phone interview with Hankyung.com, T.O.P’s agency, YG Entertainment, denied the claims, stating:

We just came across the article and are shocked. They shared a hometown when they were young, and since T.O.P's older sister and Shin Min-a are close, we believe T.O.P naturally became close with them.

He added:

I don't know why there were dating rumors when they're just close friends, maybe because celebrities say they date just by eating together.

Yizi Yi (mid–2010s)

According to a 2024 report, Yizi Yi uploaded a short video on her Weibo in which an off-camera voice referred to T.O.P as her “ex.” The clip reignited fan speculation that she was hinting at a past relationship.

These rumours originally surfaced in 2016, after the Chinese actress shared a photo with T.O.P., leading fans to suggest they had dated.

Kim Ga-bin (2020)

In May 2020, rumours circulated that Kim Ga‑bin, a former reality show contestant known for Love Catcher 2, and T.O.P. were secretly dating. The speculation was fueled by matching pyjamas, similar social media posts, and a photo reportedly showing them together.

However, Kim Ga‑bin’s older sister firmly denied any romantic connection, stating they were only friends and that the matching of pyjamas was simply a coincidence. T.O.P. did not address the speculation.

I'll tell you that they are definitely not dating. The photos were just taken at a gathering of actors and acquaintances.

She also addressed the photo of the matching pyjamas:

I took the photo of her on a family vacation, and I bought the Venus pajamas for her when I was buying my own too. It's a really popular pajama. Fans of T.O.P can also go to the Venus store and buy the same ones to wear. Should I print a receipt of my credit card? Do I need to search who wore the same pajamas before buying them?

FAQs

Is T.O.P. currently in a relationship? Choi is not in a romantic relationship. Is Choi Seung-hyun single? The South Korean actor is presumably single as of November 2025. Who has Choi Seung-hyun ever dated? He has been rumoured to have dated several women, including Han Seo-hee, Kim Ga-bin, and Shin Min-a. Did Choi Seung-hyun and Shin Min-a date? Choi was rumoured to have been in a relationship with actress Shin Min-a, but his agency denied the speculation How old is Choi Seung-hyun? The rapper is 38 years old as of 2025. Where is Choi Seung-hyun from? Choi hails from Seoul, South Korea.

Choi Seung-hyun is unmarried and reportedly single. Although he is private about his personal life, he has sparked dating rumours over the years with celebrities such as Shin Min-a, Han Seo-hee, and Kim Ga-bin.

Legit.ng published an article about McKinley Richardson's boyfriend's history. McKinley Richardson is not married and is reportedly single, as she is not in any publicly known relationship. She has kept her romantic life private, revealing little about any potential relationships.

McKinley Richardson has been romantically linked to FaZe Lacy, Benson Boone, and Sevryn, though none of these relationships has ever been confirmed. Learn more about her dating life in the post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng