A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok speaking up about the reason behind the failure of her marriage

According to the lady, the dynamics of her marriage had changed after she and her husband relocated to the UK

Massive reactions followed the video as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently opened up about her marital crisis in a video that circulated on TikTok.

She attributed the marriage failure to changes that occurred after she and her husband moved to the United Kingdom.

Lady shares marital experience after moving to UK. Photo credit: @profitalamba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about her marital crash

The clip attracted attention on social media, with many viewers reacting in the comments and offering differing views on the circumstances she described.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @prifitabamba, explained that she had ended a four year relationship and was now living separately with their two children, one of whom was just over a year old.

She stated that the marriage had operated on a shared financial arrangement after relocation, but tensions arose when her husband demanded a larger portion of her annual bonus in addition to the existing split.

According to her, he justified the request by referencing the role he played in bringing her to the UK and suggested that without his support she would have remained in Nigeria under less favourable conditions.

She found the demand unreasonable and felt it undermined the equality they had agreed upon.

In the clip, she noted that repeated discussions led to accusations of nagging and further pressure to surrender her personal savings.

She interpreted his attitude as an attempt to control her earnings, and she rejected the idea of contributing beyond the agreed share while also giving up what she considered her own money.

Lady explains why her marriage crashed after moving to UK. Photo credit: @profitalamba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The disagreement sparked her decision to leave the relationship, which she described as final and necessary for her wellbeing.

She also addressed other women in a similar position, advising them to be cautious about disclosing salary details to partners.

She suggested that revealing the full amount could create expectations and conflict, and recommended withholding that information to maintain financial independence.

She concluded by affirming that she had removed herself from the situation and intended to focus on raising her children without enduring constant strain.

Reactions as lady confirms her marital crash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Miss Ravele said:

"My sister, the way you are telling this story, you left this man long time ago, last was just a last nail. I love this for you."

@MB commented:

"You’ve endured a lot and you have reached your limit. I’m happy for you and routing for you good things are coming."

@abhayasamsara said:

"I hope every woman can see how important it is to have your own money o. I’m so glad you left early enough. It’s not easy and definitely not you hoped for but you are amazing for protecting your own."

@Call me T reacted:

"You don’t have to be indebted to someone forever, I don’t know why people don’t understand that."

@byaryah said:

"Proud of you Queen. Clearly you have been so over it because the way you are casually narrating this, you checked out a while ago."

@tolulopeeoyedele said:

"I'm happy you made the choice. I hope the country remains kind to you,you'll find favor in unexpected places and give your kids the best life."

@Bajeriandiaries said:

"Sending you soo much love you had children and then 50/50 nahhh I respect you too much."

@Mimibudgethairs added:

"Gurl who are u, they way I stood and clapped for you. I pray I will someday love myself this much, I am very empathetic and don’t love myself enough, I wouldn’t have been able to walk away, I love u and I hope someday I will eventually love myself more."

See the post below:

Lady leaves marriage of five months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a man who borrowed money to throw a lavish wedding ceremony based on his wife’s request.

Five months into the marriage, the wife said she wouldn’t continue with the marriage because she felt she didn’t belong there.

Source: Legit.ng