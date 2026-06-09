An Olabisi Onabanjo University medical graduate emerged as the best graduating student in the institution's history

Dr Ettu Malik Oloruntoba broke a record at the university by becoming the first 7-star general in the College of Health Sciences

The medical graduate received recognition and gifts from a former minister of health and the Nigerian Medical Association

Dr Ettu Malik Oloruntoba, a medical graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), has broken an academic record by emerging as the best graduating student in the institution's history.

The scholar took to his X handle to share the news of his academic achievements with the public.

An OOU medical graduate makes history with first-class degree. Photo credit: Ettu Oloruntoba/X

Source: Twitter

OOU medical graduate makes history in school

Dr Malik revealed that his induction ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, marking his official entry into the medical profession. He noted that he made history at the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences by becoming the only 7-star general the school has produced.

Writing on his X handle (@Oloruntoba_Ettu), he said:

"On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026, I was finally inducted into the medical profession. I emerged as the best graduating student and only 7-star general in the history of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University @oou_agoiwoye."

OOU graduate flaunts awards, recognitions

The history-maker also stated that he received special honours during the event for his academic performance. A former minister of health presented him with a signed book, while the medical association gave him a cash award.

He added:

"Prof. Adenike Grange, Professor of Paediatrics and The First Female Minister of Health, Federal Republic of Nigeria, gave me a personally autographed copy of her autobiography as a gift for being the best student in paediatrics.

I was also recognised by the Nigerian Medical Association, Ogun State Chapter @nmaogunstate. In addition, the association gifted me a cash prize. I am deeply grateful for everything."

Reactions as OOU medical graduate makes history

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the medical graduate's post below:

@zainy127 said:

"Congratulations Dr Ettu🙌👏."

@_the_felicia__ said:

"Big Congratulations to you.🎉"

@CoA_SHine said:

"Congratulations, Toba. L'oke L'oke."

See his X post below:

OOU student emerges top in department

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to social media to share her final year result.

Source: Legit.ng