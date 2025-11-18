Inside Gong Yoo's world of fame without the fairytale love story
Gong Yoo, a South Korean actor, is best known for his roles in Coffee Prince, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Squid Game, and Silenced. Beyond his acclaimed performances, his off-screen life is far from a fairytale, reflecting the delicate balance between fame, privacy, and personal choices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Gong Yoo was born Gong Ji-cheol in 1979 in Busan, South Korea.
- While Gong Yoo prefers to keep his personal and love life private, he seems to be single.
- Gong's parents are Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo.
- His acting career spans several notable films and TV series, such as The Trunk, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hello My Teacher, and Spy Girl.
Profile summary
Full name
Gong Ji-cheol
Nickname
Yoo
Gender
Male
Date of birth
10 July 1979
Age
46 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of birth
Busan, South Korea
Current residence
Seoul, South Korea
Nationality
South Korean
Ethnicity
Asian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'
Height in centimetres
183
Weight in pounds
163
Weight in kilograms
74
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Gong Won
Mother
Yoo Myung-Joo
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Single
High School
Dongin High School
University
Kyung Hee University
Profession
Actor
Gong Yoo's biography
The South Korean actor, born Gong Ji-cheol on 10 July 1979 in Busan, South Korea. He is the son of Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo. Gong was raised alongside his older sister, Gong Eun-Jung, and spent his early years in Busan. He is a South Korean citizen of Asian descent.
Gong attended Naesung Middle School and later Dongin High School. After completing high school, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts from Kyung Hee University.
Gong Yoo's career highlights
Gong’s career began around 2000 when he worked as a video jockey (VJ) on Mnet before landing his first acting role as Hwang Tae-young in School in 2001. His breakthrough came in 2007 when he starred as Choi Han-kyul in the romantic comedy The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince.
In 2008, he enlisted for mandatory military service, and after completing his duty, he returned to acting in 2010 with the film Finding Mr. Destiny. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television series.
Gong Yoo's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his key TV and film roles.
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
Love Untangled
Cafe Owner
2021–2024
Squid Game
Ddakji Man
2024
The Trunk
Han Jeong-won
2024
Wonderland
Sung-Joon
2021
The Silent Sea
Han Yoon-jae
2021
Seobok
Ki Heon
2016–2017
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Kim Shin
2016
The Age of Shadows
Kim Woo-Jin
2016
A Man and a Woman
Ki-hong
2013
Dating Agency: Cyrano
Soo-ah's Crush
2012
Big
Seo Yoon Jae
2011
Silenced
Kang In-ho
2007
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Park
2006
One Fine Day
Seo Gun
2005
Hello My Teacher
Park Tae-in
2004
Mr. Gam's Victory
Park Cheol-soo
2004
Spy Girl
Choi Ko-bong
2003
Seu-Keu-Rin
-
2003
My Tutor Friend
Jong-soo
Who is Gong Yoo's wife?
The actor is unmarried as of November 2025. Over the years, his romantic life has sparked ongoing speculation, with several famous actresses linked to him, including Kim Go-eun, Jung Yu-mi, Im Soo-jung, Yoon Eun-hye, Lee Min-jung, and Ahn So-hee. However, the actor has never confirmed any of these rumours.
Gong shared his views on marriage in 2024 in a café interview for Trunk, saying that marriage isn’t a given for him. He explained
I don’t think marriage is a given. I’m in my mid-40s, but I don’t see a definitive answer. It’s a personal choice for everyone.
The actor also expressed similar thoughts about parenthood, noting:
It’s the same. In my early 20s and 30s, I wanted to have a child quickly. I had this vague fantasy about being a young father with a child close in age to me. But things didn’t work out. I failed thoroughly. Like marriage, having children is a choice. On a deeper level, I often question what kind of world I could show my child. That uncertainty makes it harder.
FAQs
- Who is Gong Yoo? He is a South Korean actor.
- How old is Gong Yoo? Gong is 46 years old as of 2025, having been born on 10 July 1979.
- Where is Gong Yoo from? He hails from Busan, South Korea.
- What is Gong Yoo's ethnicity? Yoo is of Asian heritage.
- Who are Gong Yoo's parents? His parents are Yoo Myung-Joo and Gon Won.
- Which university did Gong Yoo go to? The actor graduated from Kyung Hee University.
- Did Gong Yoo get married? He is yet to get married.
- Is Gong Yoo in a relationship? He is presumably single as of November 2025.
- What is Gong Yoo's height? The South Korean actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.
Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor who captivates audiences through his craft and his measured approach to fame, rather than public displays of romance. His life off-screen shows that success doesn’t necessarily come with a highly visible love life, and he remains unmarried as of now.
Legit.ng recently published a biography of Mason Thames. Mason Thames is an up-and-coming actor and dancer widely recognised for starring as Finney in Scott Derrickson's horror film The Black Phone.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he made his acting debut in 2011 and has since appeared in films and TV shows such as Walker, Monster Summer, The Black Phone, and Incoming. Discover more interesting facts about him in his full bio.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com