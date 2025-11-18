Inside Gong Yoo's world of fame without the fairytale love story

Gong Yoo, a South Korean actor, is best known for his roles in Coffee Prince, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Squid Game, and Silenced. Beyond his acclaimed performances, his off-screen life is far from a fairytale, reflecting the delicate balance between fame, privacy, and personal choices.

Gong Yoo was born Gong Ji-cheol in 1979 in Busan, South Korea .

. While Gong Yoo prefers to keep his personal and love life private, he seems to be single.

Gong's parents are Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo .

. His acting career spans several notable films and TV series, such as The Trunk, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hello My Teacher, and Spy Girl.

Full name Gong Ji-cheol Nickname Yoo Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Busan, South Korea Current residence Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gong Won Mother Yoo Myung-Joo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Dongin High School University Kyung Hee University Profession Actor Instagram @gongyoo_official

Gong Yoo's biography

The South Korean actor, born Gong Ji-cheol on 10 July 1979 in Busan, South Korea. He is the son of Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo. Gong was raised alongside his older sister, Gong Eun-Jung, and spent his early years in Busan. He is a South Korean citizen of Asian descent.

Gong attended Naesung Middle School and later Dongin High School. After completing high school, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts from Kyung Hee University.

Gong Yoo's career highlights

Gong’s career began around 2000 when he worked as a video jockey (VJ) on Mnet before landing his first acting role as Hwang Tae-young in School in 2001. His breakthrough came in 2007 when he starred as Choi Han-kyul in the romantic comedy The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince.

In 2008, he enlisted for mandatory military service, and after completing his duty, he returned to acting in 2010 with the film Finding Mr. Destiny. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television series.

Gong Yoo's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his key TV and film roles.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Love Untangled Cafe Owner 2021–2024 Squid Game Ddakji Man 2024 The Trunk Han Jeong-won 2024 Wonderland Sung-Joon 2021 The Silent Sea Han Yoon-jae 2021 Seobok Ki Heon 2016–2017 Guardian: The Lonely and Great God Kim Shin 2016 The Age of Shadows Kim Woo-Jin 2016 A Man and a Woman Ki-hong 2013 Dating Agency: Cyrano Soo-ah's Crush 2012 Big Seo Yoon Jae 2011 Silenced Kang In-ho 2007 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Park 2006 One Fine Day Seo Gun 2005 Hello My Teacher Park Tae-in 2004 Mr. Gam's Victory Park Cheol-soo 2004 Spy Girl Choi Ko-bong 2003 Seu-Keu-Rin - 2003 My Tutor Friend Jong-soo

Who is Gong Yoo's wife?

The actor is unmarried as of November 2025. Over the years, his romantic life has sparked ongoing speculation, with several famous actresses linked to him, including Kim Go-eun, Jung Yu-mi, Im Soo-jung, Yoon Eun-hye, Lee Min-jung, and Ahn So-hee. However, the actor has never confirmed any of these rumours.

Gong shared his views on marriage in 2024 in a café interview for Trunk, saying that marriage isn’t a given for him. He explained

I don’t think marriage is a given. I’m in my mid-40s, but I don’t see a definitive answer. It’s a personal choice for everyone.

The actor also expressed similar thoughts about parenthood, noting:

It’s the same. In my early 20s and 30s, I wanted to have a child quickly. I had this vague fantasy about being a young father with a child close in age to me. But things didn’t work out. I failed thoroughly. Like marriage, having children is a choice. On a deeper level, I often question what kind of world I could show my child. That uncertainty makes it harder.

FAQs

Who is Gong Yoo? He is a South Korean actor. How old is Gong Yoo? Gong is 46 years old as of 2025, having been born on 10 July 1979. Where is Gong Yoo from? He hails from Busan, South Korea. What is Gong Yoo's ethnicity? Yoo is of Asian heritage. Who are Gong Yoo's parents? His parents are Yoo Myung-Joo and Gon Won. Which university did Gong Yoo go to? The actor graduated from Kyung Hee University. Did Gong Yoo get married? He is yet to get married. Is Gong Yoo in a relationship? He is presumably single as of November 2025. What is Gong Yoo's height? The South Korean actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor who captivates audiences through his craft and his measured approach to fame, rather than public displays of romance. His life off-screen shows that success doesn’t necessarily come with a highly visible love life, and he remains unmarried as of now.

